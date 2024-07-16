Paul Hartley says Cove Rangers have ‘a lot of work to do’ after starting season with loss to Spartans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Hartley says Cove Rangers have ‘a lot of work to do’ after starting season with loss to Spartans

The Aberdeen outfit lost 5-0 to Spartans in their first League Cup group stage tie.

By Callum Law
Cove Rangers' Declan Glass, centre, battles for the ball during their defeat to Spartans. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Cove Rangers' Declan Glass, centre, battles for the ball during their defeat to Spartans. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley pulled no punches when assessing their season-opening defeat to Spartans and labelled it a “wake-up call”.

The Aberdeen outfit were beaten 5-0 at a foggy Balmoral Stadium in their first Group E Premier Sports League Cup encounter.

Boss Hartley made it clear his side fell well below the standards he expects.

He said: “It was really poor, the goals we gifted were terrible.

“We didn’t start well enough, we were too passive, we didn’t pass it, we didn’t break the lines or penetrate and we were too wide open for my liking.

“We’ve been good in pre-season, but when it comes to the real stuff, the nitty gritty, that’s when it counts and we’ve got a lot of work to do.

“We’re still short of players, but as a unit we didn’t perform to the levels we can.

Cove’s Fraser Fyvie, right, tries to drive forward.

“We need to bring some more players in and I knew that before this game.

“We knew we were short in certain areas and it showed.

“But we had defenders not doing their jobs, midfielders not doing their jobs. The basics, not passing it well enough, taking too many touches and getting caught, we were miles off of where we should be.

“It’s a wake-up call. Our home has always been a fortress for us, but we gifted too many chances and we were too wide open for my liking.”

Visitors go nap

Spartans took the lead in the 16th minute when Cameron Russell went down under Michael Doyle’s challenge inside the box and referee Duncan Nicolson pointed to the penalty spot.

Visiting captain Blair Henderson made no mistake from 12 yards and found the bottom left corner.

Just shy of the half hour mark the Edinburgh side doubled their lead. Russell’s low delivery from the right was turned into his own net by Will Gillingham under pressure from Henderson.

Early in the second period one of Cove’s summer signings, Declan Glass, went close with a strike from the edge of area.

Cove manager Paul Hartley.

However, in the 52nd minute Spartans sealed victory with their third goal.

Russell did well on the left flank and his ball across goal broke for the unmarked Jamie Dishington to tap in at the back post.

Cove, who are full-time and finished fifth in League One last season, tried to rally against their part-time opponents who ended last term third in League Two.

Jacob Kerr headed off target, new recruit Grady McGrath had an effort deflected behind and a Glass drive forced goalkeeper Blair Carswell into a decent stop.

But Spartans weren’t finished and Russell, who was excellent throughout, cut in from the right and fired a tremendous left-foot shot into the top left corner from 25 yards on 73 minutes.

In the 82nd minute Russell was on target again, curling a free-kick from the edge of the box into the bottom right corner.

Cove return to action on Saturday when they face Forfar Athletic at Station Park.

