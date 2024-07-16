Ten-man Elgin City net bonus point win over Kelty Hearts in Premier Sports Cup tie

Elgin City boss Allan Hale believed in his side as they came back with 10 men to post a bonus point penalty shoot-out win in the Premier Sports Cup over League One Kelty Hearts after a 1-1 draw.

The League Two side kicked off with a 5-0 home defeat against Premiership Hibernian at the weekend and needed a positive outcome to keep alive their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

A first half red card for Jake Dolzanski put pressure on the Moray side, who then fell behind to a cracking goal from Scott Williamson just before the break.

Substitute Michael Dangana levelled the tie in the second half and City held their nerve in the shoot-out to secure a 5-4 win.

Former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Scott Allan’s penalty off the bar was the only one not netted as Elgin took the bonus point.

Hale – ‘We merited the result’

Hale praised his players for digging deep and holding their nerve to get through.

He said: “I am delighted. I felt we struggled a bit when we went down to 10 men, adjusting to the shape. We tried to keep two men up front as I felt there was space there to exploit.

“We were never being cut open and the goal we conceded was through our own error, which was really frustrating because it was right on half-time.

“As the game went on, I knew we had speed in the team from the bench to make a difference. We made positive changes. We wanted one chance and we took it.

“I am delighted for Michael that he took it. To come off the bench and get the goal will do him the world of good.

“I am delighted we went on to win the shoot-out. For our performance, we merited that overall.

“We will get the boys recovered, so we’re ready for Peterhead on Saturday.”

A goal and a man down at the break

Allan fed an early ball through for Williamson and he drew a fine stop by goalkeeper Thomas McHale.

A cross from Olly McDonald almost gave Dylan Gavin a chance for Elgin as he challenged for a ball, but it missed him and came back off the far post after 10 minutes.

Two further McHale saves – from Williamson then Callum Flatman – kept the scores blank as the visitors stepped up the first half pressure.

Defender Jack Murray then flashed a header over the top as Elgin enjoyed a decent spell on the front foot.

Fellow centre half Dolzanski was sent off on the half hour mark for a strong challenge on Thomas O’Ware when he was in the Kelty box. He had already been booked.

Right on the cusp of half-time, a superb breakaway ended with Williamson weaving into the box, past two opponents before guiding a low shot past McHale.

Elgin substitutes make an impact

The 10 men of Elgin were finding the going tough and manager Hale threw on Ryan Sargent and Dangana for McDonald and Gavin.

And it paid off as Dangana swept the ball into the net from close range when Dajon Golding’s delivery was guided on by Sargent.

In a high-quality shoot-out, Golding sealed the win, with Allan’s earlier effort costly for Kelty.

Team line-ups

Elgin City (3-4-3) – McHale, Murray, Dolzanski, Girvan (Draper 65), Booth, Cameron, Dingwall, Cairns (MacLeman 83), Gavin (Sargent 58), McDonald (Dangana 58), Golding.

Subs not used – Taylor (GK), Allen, Jamieson, Fraser.

Kelty Hearts (4-3-3) – Adams, Paterson, O’Ware, Flatman, Billy Owens (Cunningham 83), Miller (Thomas 83), Allan, Brown, McCarvel (Cole 67), Williamson, Moore.

Subs not used – Adamson (GK), Lewis Owens, Walsh.