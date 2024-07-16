Ten-man Elgin City net bonus point win over Kelty Hearts in Premier Sports Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ten-man Elgin City net bonus point win over Kelty Hearts in Premier Sports Cup tie

Black and Whites boss Allan Hale thrilled as his League Two side hit back to seal shoot-out victory.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City's Dylan Gavin in aerial action. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City's Dylan Gavin in aerial action. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City boss Allan Hale believed in his side as they came back with 10 men to post a bonus point penalty shoot-out win in the Premier Sports Cup over League One Kelty Hearts after a 1-1 draw.

The League Two side kicked off with a 5-0 home defeat against Premiership Hibernian at the weekend and needed a positive outcome to keep alive their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

A first half red card for Jake Dolzanski put pressure on the Moray side, who then fell behind to a cracking goal from Scott Williamson just before the break.

Substitute Michael Dangana levelled the tie in the second half and City held their nerve in the shoot-out to secure a 5-4 win.

Former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Scott Allan’s penalty off the bar was the only one not netted as Elgin took the bonus point.

Elgin City boss Allan Hale alongside assistant Stefan Laird. Image: Bob Crombie

Hale – ‘We merited the result’

Hale praised his players for digging deep and holding their nerve to get through.

He said: “I am delighted. I felt we struggled a bit when we went down to 10 men, adjusting to the shape. We tried to keep two men up front as I felt there was space there to exploit.

“We were never being cut open and the goal we conceded was through our own error, which was really frustrating because it was right on half-time.

“As the game went on, I knew we had speed in the team from the bench to make a difference. We made positive changes. We wanted one chance and we took it.

“I am delighted for Michael that he took it. To come off the bench and get the goal will do him the world of good.

“I am delighted we went on to win the shoot-out. For our performance, we merited that overall.

“We will get the boys recovered, so we’re ready for Peterhead on Saturday.”

A goal and a man down at the break

Allan fed an early ball through for Williamson and he drew a fine stop by goalkeeper Thomas McHale.

A cross from Olly McDonald almost gave Dylan Gavin a chance for Elgin as he challenged for a ball, but it missed him and came back off the far post after 10 minutes.

Two further McHale saves – from Williamson then Callum Flatman – kept the scores blank as the visitors stepped up the first half pressure.

Defender Jack Murray then flashed a header over the top as Elgin enjoyed a decent spell on the front foot.

Fellow centre half Dolzanski was sent off on the half hour mark for a strong challenge on Thomas O’Ware when he was in the Kelty box. He had already been booked.

Right on the cusp of half-time, a superb breakaway ended with Williamson weaving into the box, past two opponents before guiding a low shot past McHale.

Dajon Golding in possession for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin substitutes make an impact

The 10 men of Elgin were finding the going tough and manager Hale threw on Ryan Sargent and Dangana for McDonald and Gavin.

And it paid off as Dangana swept the ball into the net from close range when Dajon Golding’s delivery was guided on by Sargent.

In a high-quality shoot-out, Golding sealed the win, with Allan’s earlier effort costly for Kelty.

Team line-ups

Elgin City (3-4-3) – McHale, Murray, Dolzanski, Girvan (Draper 65), Booth, Cameron, Dingwall, Cairns (MacLeman 83), Gavin (Sargent 58), McDonald (Dangana 58), Golding.

Subs not used – Taylor (GK),  Allen, Jamieson,  Fraser.

Kelty Hearts (4-3-3) – Adams, Paterson, O’Ware, Flatman, Billy Owens (Cunningham 83), Miller (Thomas 83), Allan, Brown, McCarvel (Cole 67), Williamson, Moore.

Subs not used – Adamson (GK), Lewis Owens, Walsh.

