Watch: North-east couple say wedding vows in front of thousands at Belladrum Festival

Allan and Vicky will say ‘I do’ at Belladrum Chapel today to make their marriage official.

By Alberto Lejarraga and Jason Hedges

A north-east couple has turned this year’s Belladrum Festival into their wedding venue.

Allan Innes, a 56-year-old magician from Keith, and Vicky Weaver, a 52-year-old hospitality worker from Aberdeen, will not need to hire a wedding band.

The couple will officially get married at Belladrum Chapel this afternoon after their “mock wedding” at the Garden Stage yesterday.

They were asked to hop on stage during Nathan Evans’ performance in front of more than 3,000 people.

The soon-to-be Mr and Mrs Innes had previously been approached by Moray Firth Radio and had presenter Tich McCooey acting as ‘minister’.

Vicky and Allan are getting married at Belladrum Chapel today. Image: Jason Hedges

After reading their vows, they kissed passionately and had their first dance to ‘Heather on the Hill’.

Today, the couple will have their official wedding ceremony within the festival premises, but this time just in front of 30 people.

Allan and Vicky decided to marry at Belladrum after attending Vicky’s cousin’s wedding at the festival last year.

“We thought this was a brilliant place to get married, in a nice small chapel, with and friends and then go watch some bands; it’s the ideal wedding!” Alan said.

They met at The Moorings bar in Aberdeen, now called Krakatoa, on a Burns night 13 years ago.

Alan explained it was “love at first sight.”

“I was standing at the bar, and she just came and started talking to me, and that was it,” he revealed.

The couple was unofficially married last night. Image: Jason Hedges

The wedding comes after an 11-year-old engagement following a romantic proposal at an Ibiza beach.

When asked why they want to spend the rest of their lives together, they simply answered: “We just both love each other.”

When the couple spoke to the Press and Journal this morning, they were in their motorhome getting ready for the afternoon’s big event.

“I’m more nervous today in front of 30 people than I was last night in front of 3,000.” Alan said with a smile.

After the wedding, they will just “open a few beers” and listen to some bands.

They will then go on their honeymoon in their caravan, but Alan did not want to reveal the destination as he wants to surprise the love of his life.

But one thing is for sure, they will be coming back next year to Belladrum, but next time as a married couple.

