STARTING XI: Fraser Fyvie on Aberdeen debut at 16, FA and Scottish Cup triumphs, and Manchester City idol who told him to ‘watch this’

Cove Rangers’ vastly-experienced midfielder Fraser Fyvie – an FA and Scottish Cup winner – is the latest player to face The Press and Journal’s Starting XI Q&A.

The 31-year-old came through the ranks at hometown team Aberdeen, making his first-team debut at 16, before going on to play for in the English Premier League and Championship with Wigan Athletic, and then returning to Scottish football with Hibernian, Dundee United and Cove.

He was an unused substitute for the 2013 FA Cup final when Roberto Martinez’s Wigan beat Manchester City at Wembley, before playing the full game against Rangers at Hampden when Hibs ended their 114-year wait to win Scotland’s national trophy three seasons later.

What do you remember about your senior football debut?

It was Hamilton away (with Aberdeen in August 2009). It was my first away trip with the first-team – I thought I was just getting taken along because I’d done alright since I’d left school eight weeks before and was there to do the coffees on the bus.

We did pre-match, and after Mark McGhee names the team – and I’m in it!

I didn’t really have much time to think about it from there, I just went on.

We won 3-0 – I remember Chris Maguire scoring, and I got man of the match.

I’ve never felt pressure and have always liked being chucked in at the deep end.

I quite like the fact he (McGhee) never told me, and just chucked me in – with a little bit of guidance – and just let me play.

What’s your career highlight?

The FA Cup win (with Wigan) was a huge experience, but I never got on that day – I was actually coming on, and Shaun (Maloney) decided to put a wonderful ball in and Ben (Watson) decided to score – and I got told to sit back down!

I’d probably say the Scottish Cup win, because of the season we’d had (at Hibs).

We’d been in the League Cup final and got beat off Ross County, we’d been to the (Championship) play-offs and got beat off Falkirk, and then the last game of the season we had the cup to play for.

If we didn’t win it, we’d have got absolutely slaughtered, and it was the first time they’d won it it in 114 years.

Because I played the full game, was a big part of the team and probably one of the first names on the starting XI, it’s got to be that one.

It was an incredible four days afterwards, and I think that day made people realise how big a club Hibs can be if things are going the right way and when they get things right.

The fanbase is enormous and I remember thousands and thousands of people being on the streets.

Who is the best player you’ve played with?

With his time at Aston Villa, Celtic, Wigan – he was obviously hindered by a bit of injury – but Shaun Maloney was probably the best player, with his ability in the 10, off the right or off the left position, creativity, retention of the ball, understanding of movement, position and space to pick up.

Who is the toughest opponent you’ve played against?

Yaya Toure.

It was the season after we won the FA Cup (at Wigan, 2013/14). We’d obviously been relegated, but we went to the Etihad (to play Man City in the Capital One Cup) – and got beat 5-0.

I fouled him in the middle of the pitch and gave away a free-kick. It was 30-40 yards out, and I’ll always remember, he just smiled at me and went: “Watch this”. And he stuck the thing right in the top corner!

He was my toughest opponent. Just the sheer size of him… but people don’t realise probably how quick he was, his strength, how good he was at manipulating the ball – it was really impressive.

Who has the worst fashion sense in the Cove Rangers dressing room?

All of these youngsters just look like tramps just now.

It’s going to have to be big Will Gillingham and Nick (Suman).

I don’t know what’s going on with these big baggy clothes at the moment, and they’re obviously from New Zealand and Australia, and it’s maybe the fashion over there, but some of the stuff they come out with… it’s not for me – put it that way!

How would your team-mates describe you?

To the point – I’m quite ruthless in how I describe or speak about things.

On the pitch: finds space, awareness is very good, technically very good and can be quite creative.

What’s the best advice you’ve been given?

You’ve got be selfish when you’re young, see where you’re going and don’t let anyone derail that – that was (Gary) Caldwell and Martinez, who both said that me.

What’s your favourite away ground, and why?

Celtic Park and Ibrox are both by far the best atmospheres I’ve played in.

Even when you see top sides – Champions League sides – go to those grounds, they love it.

What’s your favourite goal scored by yourself or a team-mate?

The FA Cup-winning goal, Ben Watson’s header at the front post, and then Dave Gray’s Scottish Cup header at the front post to win it. Both corners. Not identical, but close to being identical in how we won the game and the minute in the game.

Those moments were special and the feeling I got from them is something which will live with me for the rest of my life.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to take one current or former team-mate for help, who and why?

I’ll go Blair Yule, because he’s a good laugh, a good lad, and he’s an engineer, so he might be able to help us out with his brains as well.

How do you relax away from football?

Spending time with the family, my wife and three kids. I love taking the dog for long walks up mountains or Bennachie – things like that!

I like a bit of paddleboarding. I actually go down the beach with my own paddleboard and love it when the waves and surfers are out – either myself or with Blair.

I also enjoy a bit of golf.