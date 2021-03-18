Elgin City secure loan deal for Craig Brown – the grandson of former Scotland and Aberdeen manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City have signed Stirling University midfielder Craig Brown on loan for the rest of the season.

Brown, who is the grandson of his namesake who previously managed Scotland and Aberdeen, will spend the rest of the season at Borough Briggs, with full-time clubs tracking him beyond the summer.

The 21-year-old will go straight into City’s squad for Saturday’s League Two match against Edinburgh City.

Brown is a former team-mate of former Stirling University players Rory MacEwan and Angus Mailer – who Price revealed has also agreed a new two-year contract.

Price is pleased to strengthen his options by bringing in Brown, and he said: “He is the captain of the Stirling University team and in his final year there.

“There is a lot of interest in him from senior clubs for next season. He’s someone I have watched a bit of before, so I know he will have an opportunity to make an impact at Elgin.

“He can play anywhere across the midfield or in the forward positions which was one of the reasons we brought him in. We have not got the biggest of squads but we have a few guys who can play in several positions which is important.”

Brown follows in the footsteps of MacEwan and Mailer in making the move from Stirling University, which is a level Price feels gives players a good platform to make the step up.

He added: “Angus has agreed a new two-year deal having done well for us.

“It has been a good pathway for me. I find once they get to university they have reached a good maturity and played at a decent level in the Lowland League.

“They are fundamentally a team with an average age of about 19 or 20.

“They come with a good grounding and we have a good relationship with their manager.”