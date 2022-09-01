Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man

By Alasdair Clark
September 1, 2022, 7:51 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 9:07 pm
alan taylor
Alan Taylor.

Police say a body found on Wednesday is believed to be that of missing Dundee man Alan Taylor.

Mr Taylor was last seen almost a year ago on September 8 2021 on South Tay Street in Dundee.

His car, a grey Fiat Punto, was later discovered in the Three Sisters layby prompting police to believe he had travelled to Glencoe.

In an update, officers say they had received reports of a body which was found on Wednesday in a gully near Aonach Eagach Ridge, Glencoe.

A police spokesman said: “A formal identification has still to take place, however, police believe it to be 57-year-old Alan Taylor, who has been missing from Dundee since September 2021.

“Officers are liaising with the family. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Annabell Gerry, at Altit Fort in the Hunza valley in Gilgit-Baltistan, is leading refief efforts in Pakistan following the floods.
Highland woman leading flood relief efforts in Pakistan as death toll surpasses 1,200
0
CR0037730 Overflowing bins due to the bin strike in Aberdeen. Castlegate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............27/08/22
Talks continue with Cosla and unions as further bin and school strikes loom
0
Health officials from NHS Orkney have apologised following a data breach affecting patients on Stronsay.
Investigation into NHS Orkney data breach after 69 health records accessed unnecessarily by staff…
0
Scottish Engineering chief executive Paul Sheerin.
Scottish Engineering warns of 'desperate risk' to industrial capacity unless help is forthcoming
Papa Westray salmon farm preview
Contentious Papa Westray salmon farm proposals due before planning committee
0
Highland operators expressed frustration with the short-term lets licensing plan. Photo: from Shutterstock
'A sledgehammer to crack a nut' - Tourist operators' fury over licensing plan for…
1
Joanne Warnock spotted these fine reindeer for sale in Costco.
Too soon or jingle all the way? Christmas decorations go up for sale
1
To go with story by Lauren Taylor. A woman has died following a crash on the A9 near the Munlochy junction Picture shows; Munlochy Junction. A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/11/2021
Four-car collision at Munlochy turn-off causes delays on A9 Inverness road
0
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay
0
Contractors have erected a new facade outside the vacant outlet at Inverness Retail and Business Park.
Retail unit at Inverness retail park given facelift ahead of Sofology opening
0

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Chris Cromar. Peterhead fish caught Picture shows; Peterhead fish. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
'Whopper' 105kg Peterhead hailbut caught by local fisherman arrives in Perthshire
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 5
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Council confirms strikes will close more than 40 north-east schools
0
Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen University exhibition to tell forgotten story of Arctic exploration
0
Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time at Annan.
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
Post Thumbnail
Queues growing on A92 south of Aberdeen following three-vehicle crash
0