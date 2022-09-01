Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say a body found on Wednesday is believed to be that of missing Dundee man Alan Taylor.

Mr Taylor was last seen almost a year ago on September 8 2021 on South Tay Street in Dundee.

His car, a grey Fiat Punto, was later discovered in the Three Sisters layby prompting police to believe he had travelled to Glencoe.

In an update, officers say they had received reports of a body which was found on Wednesday in a gully near Aonach Eagach Ridge, Glencoe.

A police spokesman said: “A formal identification has still to take place, however, police believe it to be 57-year-old Alan Taylor, who has been missing from Dundee since September 2021.

“Officers are liaising with the family. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”