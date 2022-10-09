Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against Stranraer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against Stranraer

By Jamie Durent
October 9, 2022, 10:05 am
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie

Ross Draper hopes Elgin City can string more results together after winning their third game on the bounce against Stranraer.

Elgin held off a Stranraer comeback at Stair Park to pick up their first victory on the road in the league this season.

Kane Hester and a Russell Dingwall penalty had the black and whites two ahead inside half-an-hour, however goals from Paul Woods and Dean Hawkshaw had the home side level at the break.

Darryl McHardy bagged his third goal of the season four minutes into the second half to put Elgin back in front and they stood firm, with Stranraer seeing Craig Ross sent off late on.

The win puts Elgin above Stranraer in the League Two table, ahead of facing Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs on Tuesday night.

Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS

“We’re just grinding out results,” said Draper. “We’re doing OK and finding a way of staying in games.

“Kane is on fire at the minute and is winning us games. The boys have been really good since I’ve come in.

“If we can follow this up with a couple of good results at home we can soon move up the league. No-one is running away with the league and no-one will fall away at the bottom, it’s that tight.

“It’s just about consistency over large periods and if we push ourselves up, we have a chance.

“You need to pick up results on the road. As much as your home form is important, you need to pick up results away. We should have won against Stenny but we know how hard it is to go on the road and win.”

Draper, who returned to the club after a loan spell last season, has been impressed with his defensive partner Jake Dolzanski, after he was rewarded with a new contract last week.

Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski is committed to the club until 2024 after signing a new deal last week. Image: Bob Crombie

“He’s a good honest lad,” said Draper. “He’s strong in the air and there’s a good relationship between him and myself.

“He will go and be aggressive and I will mop up anything in behind him.

“We’ve got other boys like Jevan Anderson, who’s found himself out of the team at the moment, and Darryl McHardy who’s been pushed out wide left.

“It’s not a case of myself and Jake being the only two options. But if we keep winning games then the gaffer is going to be happy.”

Elgin now have back-to-back home games against the league’s bottom two, starting with Rovers and then Forfar next Saturday.

“The gaffer may make changes or keep the same team, whatever he feels is the best option,” added Draper. “It’s good the games are coming quick as we’re in good form.

“We’re not taking anything for granted but they are winnable games and we’ll be looking to get points on the board.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Elgin City

Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski is committed to the club until 2024 after signing a new deal this week. Image: Bob Crombie
Defender Jake Dolzanski thrilled to flourish with new deal at Elgin City
Elgin City manager Gavin Price gives instructions to his players
Top-class training transferring to pitch at Elgin City, says boss Gavin Price
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Gavin Price confident Elgin City have fighting chance of reaching SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Kane Hester in between the supporters and his team-mates celebrating his third goal against Annan Athletic. Image: Robert Crombie
Elgin City 5-1 Annan Athletic: Kane Hester enjoys four-goal haul in impressive win for…
Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Darryl McHardy hopes to take Elgin City's winning formula into League Two campaign following…
Russell Dingwall makes it 1-0 to Elgin City against Peterhead.
Russell Dingwall thinks 4-0 win over Peterhead showed what happens if Elgin City take…
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
Kane Hester, right, and Russell Dingwall.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Elgin City thrash Peterhead 4-0 to progress into fourth round
Elgin City manager Gavin Price
Elgin City boss Gavin Price says SPFL Trust Trophy run can spark momentum in…

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells

More from Press and Journal

Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen
Comedy legend Jack Dee is one of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival's headliners.
REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall…
Emmeline McCracken holding her violin next to fellow music therapist Nadine Allan who is holding the end of her guitar
'Words aren't necessary': The Aberdeen music therapists are helping nonverbal clients find their voice

Editor's Picks