Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against Stranraer

Ross Draper hopes Elgin City can string more results together after winning their third game on the bounce against Stranraer.

Elgin held off a Stranraer comeback at Stair Park to pick up their first victory on the road in the league this season.

Kane Hester and a Russell Dingwall penalty had the black and whites two ahead inside half-an-hour, however goals from Paul Woods and Dean Hawkshaw had the home side level at the break.

Darryl McHardy bagged his third goal of the season four minutes into the second half to put Elgin back in front and they stood firm, with Stranraer seeing Craig Ross sent off late on.

The win puts Elgin above Stranraer in the League Two table, ahead of facing Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs on Tuesday night.

“We’re just grinding out results,” said Draper. “We’re doing OK and finding a way of staying in games.

“Kane is on fire at the minute and is winning us games. The boys have been really good since I’ve come in.

“If we can follow this up with a couple of good results at home we can soon move up the league. No-one is running away with the league and no-one will fall away at the bottom, it’s that tight.

“It’s just about consistency over large periods and if we push ourselves up, we have a chance.

“You need to pick up results on the road. As much as your home form is important, you need to pick up results away. We should have won against Stenny but we know how hard it is to go on the road and win.”

Draper, who returned to the club after a loan spell last season, has been impressed with his defensive partner Jake Dolzanski, after he was rewarded with a new contract last week.

“He’s a good honest lad,” said Draper. “He’s strong in the air and there’s a good relationship between him and myself.

“He will go and be aggressive and I will mop up anything in behind him.

“We’ve got other boys like Jevan Anderson, who’s found himself out of the team at the moment, and Darryl McHardy who’s been pushed out wide left.

“It’s not a case of myself and Jake being the only two options. But if we keep winning games then the gaffer is going to be happy.”

Elgin now have back-to-back home games against the league’s bottom two, starting with Rovers and then Forfar next Saturday.

“The gaffer may make changes or keep the same team, whatever he feels is the best option,” added Draper. “It’s good the games are coming quick as we’re in good form.

“We’re not taking anything for granted but they are winnable games and we’ll be looking to get points on the board.”