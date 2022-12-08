Elgin City’s Russell Dingwall eager to rise to another League One test against Clyde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City’s Russell Dingwall eager to rise to another League One test against Clyde

By Andy Skinner
December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Russell Dingwall celebrates netting against Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown
Russell Dingwall celebrates netting against Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown

Russell Dingwall sees this weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Clyde as an opportunity for Elgin City to show their League One credentials.

City are third in League Two at present, and on track for a return to the promotion play-offs at the end of the season.

Saturday’s visitors Clyde are struggling in the division above, and sit second bottom with only two wins from 17 matches.

Elgin have a long-held ambition to gain promotion to Scottish football’s third-tier for the first time in their history.

Having already defeated Peterhead 4-0 earlier in the competition, midfielder Dingwall sees this weekend’s match as another chance for Elgin to show they can compete.

Elgin City’s Russell Dingwall, right. Image: SNS.

Dingwall said: “Winning any game breeds confidence within the team. That’s the way we are looking at it.

“If we can go back into the league off the back of a win it’s good for the boys’ confidence.

“It’s good to still be in the cups, it gives us a little break from the league to put our minds on to something else.

“The draws have been good to us, it has given us chances to progress. They have not been easy games, but games that are winnable.

“Clyde are obviously a team in the league above, but we fancy ourselves to give them a run for their money.

“We have played Peterhead this season and we managed to beat them.

“League One is where we want to be next year, so it’s good to test ourselves against these teams and see how we come up.”

City have responded well to Dumbarton setback

Elgin go into the match on the back of three straight victories, including a Scottish Cup triumph over Hill of Beath Hawthorn which has set up a fourth round tie at home to Drumchapel United next month.

The run follows a disappointing 4-0 home reverse to Dumbarton in November, with Dingwall eager to keep the momentum going.

He added: “The Dumbarton game was probably our worst point of the season.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“On the day we were very poor and we didn’t cause them any problems.

“To have to go to Annan straight after that was always going to be a tough one, but the boys were brilliant that day. We dug in, we were defensively superb and we got a win which many teams won’t do this season.

“It was a good way to bounce back. We know in this league there are going to be ups and downs, because realistically anyone can beat anyone.

“It’s just about not getting too low when you get beaten, and not getting too high when you’re on a good run.

“We need to keep the heads down and work, and see where it takes us.”

Midfielder well among goals for Black and Whites

Dingwall is enjoying a stellar campaign for the Black and Whites, having netted 12 goals so far.

His haul included a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Bonnyrigg Rose last month.

It has already doubled his best return from a campaign, when he scored six in the 2020-21 season.

Former Ross County player Dingwall feels the attacking licence he has been given by manager Gavin Price has allowed him to thrive.

The 25-year-old added: “It’s the best I have had so far since I’ve been playing men’s football, so it has obviously been a great start to the season for me.

“Hopefully I can keep it going.

“The manager has been on at me for a few seasons now to hit the box. He has a real emphasis on getting numbers in the area, as we will score more goals.

“He has allowed me to go further up the park and it seems to be working for us.

“The team is flying, and I’m doing well and scoring goals. It’s really enjoyable and you can’t really ask for much more when you are playing football.”

Editor's Picks

