Scotland legend Colin Hendry scores winning visit to youngsters in Thurso

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Colin Hendry pictured with Highlife Highland young leaders in Thurso holding Colin Hendry's famous number five shirt. They are from left: Ava Steven, Liam Mackinnon, Nyah McAdie, Colin Hendry, Keira Gunn, Ami Alexander, Connor Gunn and Cadie Cannop.
Colin Hendry pictured with Highlife Highland young leaders in Thurso holding Colin Hendry's famous number five shirt. They are from left: Ava Steven, Liam Mackinnon, Nyah McAdie, Colin Hendry, Keira Gunn, Ami Alexander, Connor Gunn and Cadie Cannop.

Former Scotland and Rangers star Colin Hendry paid a visit this week to young sports leaders in Thurso.

The 56-year-old, who hails from Keith, was capped 51 times for his country and was skipper for the 1998 World Cup campaign in France.

Alyn Gunn, founder of the Thurso Football Academy, has recently taken up the role of active schools coordinator for High Life Highland.

And he helped secure the visit of one of the most recognisable and respected international stars, who was dubbed “Braveheart” as a player.

Former Scotland star Colin Hendry with High Life Highland’s Alyn Gunn.

He dropped into Thurso High School and answered questions from youth leaders and more than 100 pupils from the senior PE departments.

‘Personal’ talk for Thurso youngsters

Gunn gave a flavour of what happened and what the star attraction talked about to an enthused audience.

He said: “In total, 104 pupils attended these talks where Colin discussed his footballing career highlights which included winning the Premiership with Blackburn and the treble with Rangers.

“He also talked about the goal Gazza scored against him and Scotland at Euros ’96 and of his pride and honour of leading the nation out at the World Cup in 1998 against Brazil.

“Colin also spoke about his upbringing and the tragic passing of his late wife Denise, so he was very upfront and personal with the youngsters.”

Former Scotland star Colin Hendry with primary pupils after a football session in Thurso this week.

Primary pupils also hear from star

In the evening, they held sessions with 40 primary-aged children with support provided by High Life Highland’s young leaders and Richie Campbell from Thurso Football Academy.

Players of the sessions were Joey Macnab, Dave Steven, Connor Mann and Lewis Anderson, who received gifts from Colin for their efforts.

Everyone who came to the Q&A and the football sessions received a signed photo of Hendry playing for Scotland.

Praise from Hendry for welcome

Afterwards, Hendry sent a video to Gunn and his team, thanking them for the invitation, which he clearly enjoyed.

He said: “Thanks to High Life Highland and Thurso Active Schools for having me up to Scotland’s most northern town for the last few days.

“I really enjoyed the Q&As at the high school where there were some really good questions.

Colin Hendy with more of the primary pupils after the evening football session in Thurso.

“It was great to meet the young leaders who volunteer their time to help out with the Active Schools.

“Finally, there was some really great talent on show (at the sessions) at night. There were one or two really good up-and-coming, budding, footballers there.

“That’s to all the sponsors and to the hotel staff at the Park Hotel (in Thurso) for the warm welcome. I will see you guys again some time – all the best.”

