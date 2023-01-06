Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Elgin City winger Mitchell Taylor cannot wait to spark a winning partnership up top with striker Kane Hester.

The 23-year-old was signed by manager Gavin Price last week and was pitched into the last 15 minutes of Monday’s 1-0 last-gasp win at Forfar Athletic to keep the side third in League Two.

Signed along with on-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid, who netted the clincher at Forfar, Mitchell explained he’s a positive player, who is keen to hit the net and help Hester add to his 22 goals so far this season.

Taylor, who penned a contract until the summer of 2024, cannot wait to get cracking and laying chances on a plate for front-man Hester.

Duo set sights on goals and victories

He said: “I’m a direct player. I watch wingers and I have played against wingers. I always go out and be positive.

“Goals win games, so hopefully I can score plenty and provide plenty of assists and Elgin will have plenty more wins.

“I’m looking forward to playing alongside Kane (Hester). His numbers speak for themselves and I’m sure he will want to add to that.

“Hopefully we can create a strong partnership. We are both the same kind of players.

“We are goalscorers and are both fast. I’ll certainly be looking out for Kane when I’ve got the ball.”

One day of rest before Elgin debut

Taylor is looking forward to having a shot at mid-table visitors East Fife on Saturday, having had little time to prepare for his Station Park debut from the bench.

He said: “I actually played my last game for Camelon (against Dunipace) on Saturday, so my legs were still a bit sore until I was on the park, but it was great to get the experience of what I will hopefully be playing in most weeks.

“The pace of the game is a bit of a change as is the quality of players in this league. I came into the game, trying to be positive with the way I was playing and thankfully Aaron managed to score a late winner, which rounded off my debut, which was great. I thought the boys played brilliantly.

“We were knocking on the door, especially in the last 25 minutes. Had we left Forfar with a draw, we’d have been disappointed. Thankfully we got the goal and rode the wave to see the game out.”

Signing made to feel welcome at City

Mitchell faced Elgin for Camelon in the Black and Whites’ 4-0 Scottish Cup win against them in October and he explained how the appeal of the Moray side even began before the fixture became a reality.

He said: “Ahead of the Scottish Cup draw, I was telling my family I wanted to draw Elgin City. We beat Strathspey Thistle in the round before that.

“Elgin’s name came out of the pot with Camelon, so it almost felt as if it was meant to happen.

“In terms of my move here, there were offers from other clubs, but as soon as I heard Elgin were in for me, I knew I wanted to come here.

“I spoke to Gavin, whose ambitions are the same as mine, and my mind was made up. I wanted to sign for Elgin and I started right away by playing on Monday.

“On Monday, I met the squad and the boys made me feel right at home. It’s never easy walking into a new changing room, but they were all brand new.

“Even when I came up last week to sign, everyone at the club was great. I was given a tour and met a couple of the boys who were training, so it felt good.”

Home points in mind for winger

Price is determined to see his side’s home results pick up after defeats against Dumbarton and Stirling Albion, the top two in the division.

And Mitchell aims to help Elgin achieve a win against an East Fife side, who have beaten City twice this season.

He said: “You have to have the hunger to go out there and play and Saturday, if I’m picked, will be my first home game and I want to make an impact.

“You always want to make your home ground a fortress. We want teams to not look forward to playing against us at Borough Briggs.

“You should be picking up the majority of your points at home in front of your home crowd.”