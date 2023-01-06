Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 6, 2023, 6:00 am
Winger Mitchell Taylor, who recently joined League Two club Elgin City from Camelon Juniors. Image: Courtesy of Camelon Juniors
Winger Mitchell Taylor, who recently joined League Two club Elgin City from Camelon Juniors. Image: Courtesy of Camelon Juniors

New Elgin City winger Mitchell Taylor cannot wait to spark a winning partnership up top with striker Kane Hester.

The 23-year-old was signed by manager Gavin Price last week and was pitched into the last 15 minutes of Monday’s 1-0 last-gasp win at Forfar Athletic to keep the side third in League Two. 

Signed along with on-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid, who netted the clincher at Forfar, Mitchell explained he’s a positive player, who is keen to hit the net and help Hester add to his 22 goals so far this season.

Taylor, who penned a contract until the summer of 2024, cannot wait to get cracking and laying chances on a plate for front-man Hester.

Duo set sights on goals and victories

He said: “I’m a direct player. I watch wingers and I have played against wingers. I always go out and be positive.

“Goals win games, so hopefully I can score plenty and provide plenty of assists and Elgin will have plenty more wins.

“I’m looking forward to playing alongside Kane (Hester). His numbers speak for themselves and I’m sure he will want to add to that.

“Hopefully we can create a strong partnership. We are both the same kind of players.

“We are goalscorers and are both fast. I’ll certainly be looking out for Kane when I’ve got the ball.”

Kane Hester in action for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie

One day of rest before Elgin debut

Taylor is looking forward to having a shot at mid-table visitors East Fife on Saturday, having had little time to prepare for his Station Park debut from the bench.

He said: “I actually played my last game for Camelon (against Dunipace) on Saturday, so my legs were still a bit sore until I was on the park, but it was great to get the experience of what I will hopefully be playing in most weeks.

“The pace of the game is a bit of a change as is the quality of players in this league. I came into the game, trying to be positive with the way I was playing and thankfully Aaron managed to score a late winner, which rounded off my debut, which was great. I thought the boys played brilliantly.

“We were knocking on the door, especially in the last 25 minutes. Had we left Forfar with a draw, we’d have been disappointed. Thankfully we got the goal and rode the wave to see the game out.”

Elgin City manager Gavin Price has been a long-time admirer of winger Mitchell Taylor. Image: SNS Group

Signing made to feel welcome at City

Mitchell faced Elgin for Camelon in the Black and Whites’ 4-0 Scottish Cup win against them in October and he explained how the appeal of the Moray side even began before the fixture became a reality.

He said: “Ahead of the Scottish Cup draw, I was telling my family I wanted to draw Elgin City. We beat Strathspey Thistle in the round before that.

“Elgin’s name came out of the pot with Camelon, so it almost felt as if it was meant to happen.

“In terms of my move here, there were offers from other clubs, but as soon as I heard Elgin were in for me, I knew I wanted to come here.

“I spoke to Gavin, whose ambitions are the same as mine, and my mind was made up. I wanted to sign for Elgin and I started right away by playing on Monday.

“On Monday, I met the squad and the boys made me feel right at home. It’s never easy walking into a new changing room, but they were all brand new.

“Even when I came up last week to sign, everyone at the club was great. I was given a tour and met a couple of the boys who were training, so it felt good.”

Home points in mind for winger

Price is determined to see his side’s home results pick up after defeats against Dumbarton and Stirling Albion, the top two in the division.

And Mitchell aims to help Elgin achieve a win against an East Fife side, who have beaten City twice this season.

He said: “You have to have the hunger to go out there and play and Saturday, if I’m picked, will be my first home game and I want to make an impact.

“You always want to make your home ground a fortress. We want teams to not look forward to playing against us at Borough Briggs.

“You should be picking up the majority of your points at home in front of your home crowd.”

