Rugby: National 3 leaders Gordonians eager to carry on where they left off

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice insists the players are ready as National Division 3 leaders Gordonians return to action for their first game in more than a month tomorrow.

The GoGos have been idle since ending West of Scotland’s 100% record with a 26-24 win on December 3 due to two postponements and the festive break.

But Morrice is confident there will be no rust as the leaders go in search of their 12th straight win.

He said: “We started back at training on Tuesday so it is not ideal to go back into a game this quickly.

“But credit to the players. They looked sharp in their first session and I’m sure they will be ready to go at the weekend.

“It always happens at this time of the year and there’s nothing we can do about it. Those games have been pushed back to April so we’ll worry about them when the time comes.”

Confidence high among the league leaders

Gordonians are the only team with a 100% winning record at the halfway stage of the season.

Morrice believes the composed and mature display at West of Scotland in their last outing shows the progress the team has made as the campaign has progressed.

He said: “We’ve had a good start to the season with 11 wins out of 11 and only two dropped bonus points.

“The win at West of Scotland was massive for us and we have been able to take a lot of positives from that performance.

“As a coach it was pleasing for a couple of reasons. Firstly it was a vital win against our nearest challengers at the time and secondly how we approached the game.

“We’ve had a lot of plaudits for the number of points we’ve scored this season but that game was a different challenge for us.

“Watching the players go there and be disciplined all while figuring out what was required to win the game then executing it was terrific.

“You have to be able to adapt to different situations and threats from teams and we’ve done that so far.”

As Gordonians look to pull clear of the chasing pack Morrice believes the lessons learned from their last outing will serve as the ideal preparation for the trip to Allan Glen’s tomorrow.

He said: “West are a big side and had a lot of possession but we defended well and attacked sensibly.

“We played in the right areas on a heavy pitch, got the ball out wide and moved them about.

“Allan Glen’s will be a very similar challenge. Like West they have a big pack and due to the heavy rain on the west coast we’re expecting the pitch to be very heavy.”