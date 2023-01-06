Rugby: National 3 leaders Gordonians eager to carry on where they left off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: National 3 leaders Gordonians eager to carry on where they left off

By Paul Third
January 6, 2023, 6:00 am
Gordonians assistant coach Ryan Morrice
Gordonians assistant coach Ryan Morrice

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice insists the players are ready as National Division 3 leaders Gordonians return to action for their first game in more than a month tomorrow.

The GoGos have been idle since ending West of Scotland’s 100% record with a 26-24 win on December 3 due to two postponements and the festive break.

But Morrice is confident there will be no rust as the leaders go in search of their 12th straight win.

He said: “We started back at training on Tuesday so it is not ideal to go back into a game this quickly.

“But credit to the players. They looked sharp in their first session and I’m sure they will be ready to go at the weekend.

“It always happens at this time of the year and there’s nothing we can do about it. Those games have been pushed back to April so we’ll worry about them when the time comes.”

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland’s pivotal 2023 hangs on two games against the team they can’t beat

Confidence high among the league leaders

Gordonians are the only team with a 100% winning record at the halfway stage of the season.

Morrice believes the composed and mature display at West of Scotland in their last outing shows the progress the team has made as the campaign has progressed.

He said: “We’ve had a good start to the season with 11 wins out of 11 and only two dropped bonus points.

“The win at West of Scotland was massive for us and we have been able to take a lot of positives from that performance.

“As a coach it was pleasing for a couple of reasons. Firstly it was a vital win against our nearest challengers at the time and secondly how we approached the game.

“We’ve had a lot of plaudits for the number of points we’ve scored this season but that game was a different challenge for us.

“Watching the players go there and be disciplined all while figuring out what was required to win the game then executing it was terrific.

“You have to be able to adapt to different situations and threats from teams and we’ve done that so far.”

As Gordonians look to pull clear of the chasing pack Morrice believes the lessons learned from their last outing will serve as the ideal preparation for the trip to Allan Glen’s tomorrow.

He said: “West are a big side and had a lot of possession but we defended well and attacked sensibly.

“We played in the right areas on a heavy pitch, got the ball out wide and moved them about.

“Allan Glen’s will be a very similar challenge. Like West they have a big pack and due to the heavy rain on the west coast we’re expecting the pitch to be very heavy.”

