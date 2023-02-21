Chris Antoniazzi joins Banks o’ Dee on loan from Elgin City

Banks o’ Dee have completed the signing of Elgin City midfielder Chris Antoniazzi on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined Elgin from Formartine United last summer.

Antoniazzi came through the ranks at Aberdeen and previously had spells at Montrose, Forfar and Cove Rangers.

ANTONIAZZI HEADS OUT ON LOAN Chris Antoniazzi's joined Banks O' Dee on loan. We wish him all the best at the Highland League club!https://t.co/DKWpknEDUO pic.twitter.com/5f8FKr8OZ4 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) February 21, 2023

He has made 18 appearances for Elgin this season.

Banks o’ Dee co-managers Josh Winton and Paul Lawson said: “Chris is joining the club ahead of a busy period of games and will give us a lot of flexibility over the next few months.”