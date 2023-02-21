Chris Antoniazzi joins Banks o’ Dee on loan from Elgin City By Danny Law February 21 2023, 5:57 pm February 21 2023, 5:57 pm Share Chris Antoniazzi joins Banks o’ Dee on loan from Elgin City Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/elgin-city/5423116/chris-antoniazzi-joins-banks-o-dee-on-loan-from-elgin-city/ Copy Link 0 comment Dominic Samuel and Chris Antoniazzi tussle for the ball during a Premier Sports Cup tie between Ross County and Montrose. Image: SNS. Banks o’ Dee have completed the signing of Elgin City midfielder Chris Antoniazzi on a loan deal until the end of the season. The 22-year-old joined Elgin from Formartine United last summer. Antoniazzi came through the ranks at Aberdeen and previously had spells at Montrose, Forfar and Cove Rangers. ANTONIAZZI HEADS OUT ON LOAN Chris Antoniazzi's joined Banks O' Dee on loan. We wish him all the best at the Highland League club!https://t.co/DKWpknEDUO pic.twitter.com/5f8FKr8OZ4 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) February 21, 2023 He has made 18 appearances for Elgin this season. Banks o’ Dee co-managers Josh Winton and Paul Lawson said: “Chris is joining the club ahead of a busy period of games and will give us a lot of flexibility over the next few months.” ✍️ TRANSFER NEWS ✍️ Elgin City FC’s Chris Antoniazzi joins Banks o’ Dee FC on loan until the end of the season. Josh Winton and Paul Lawson said: “Chris is joining the club ahead of a busy period of games and will give us a lot of flexibility over the next few months.” pic.twitter.com/ai3gx6BI78 — Banks O' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) February 21, 2023
