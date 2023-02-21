Hedgehog homes installed at new Alford housing development to reverse population decline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Alford neighbourhood is installing homes for hedgehogs in an effort to tackle population decline.

Residents living at the Stewart Milne Homes Silver Birches development teamed up with TVC (The Conservation Volunteers) to install shelters to help protect the species.

The aim is to give hedgehogs somewhere safe to rest, hibernate and nest with Stewart Milne Homes also donating £2,000 to the cause.

‘Hedgehog numbers have rapidly declined’

Alex Paterson, senior project officer at The Conservation Volunteers, said: “Sadly, hedgehog numbers have declined rapidly in recent years.

“This is partly because of habitat loss and we are working hard to educate people across the country about the importance of creating suitable spaces for hedgehogs, as well as suggesting other hedgehog friendly actions people can do in their gardens and local communities.

“The support from Stewart Milne Homes will enable us to take our mission to new communities in Scotland and we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with their team as we aim to raise awareness about and help protect our prickly pals.”

Peter Best, sales and marketing director at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “Stewart Milne Homes is proud to create people-shaped places, and now we can say we also deliver hedgehog-shaped places.

“Our ethos is rooted in creating welcoming and sustainable communities, and protecting wildlife plays a significant role in this.”

Mr Best vowed that the company would also be working to ensure future developments would be more hedgehog-friendly to help keep the native species alive.

He added: “We’re really excited to continue our partnership with TCV and it is brilliant to learn more about how they are helping to both educate communities and create positive change.

“We plan to include hedgehog friendly measures in more Stewart Milne Homes developments in both our North and Central regions.”

In 2021, animal centre New Arc near Ellon vowed to microchip every hedgehog they rescue and release after concerns they are at threat of “possible extinction.”

At the time, hedgehog numbers were reported to have decreased by 46% over the past 13 years.

Scientists think it is due to an increase in farming, habitat fragmentation in urban areas, and the continuing loss of suitable environment over the years.