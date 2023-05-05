Darryl McHardy joins backing for Ross Draper to be handed Elgin City reins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darryl McHardy joins backing for Ross Draper to be handed Elgin City reins

Draper has taken interim charge in recent weeks, alongside Charlie Charlesworth and Steven Dunn.

By Andy Skinner
Darryl McHardy in action against Drumchapel United. Image: Jasperimage
Darryl McHardy in action against Drumchapel United. Image: Jasperimage

Darryl McHardy believes Ross Draper has the credentials required to take on the Elgin City manager’s role next season.

Defender Draper was installed as part of Elgin’s temporary coaching team for the final five games of the season, alongside Charlie Charlesworth and Steven Dunn.

The trio have led City to League Two safety with a game to spare, having been bottom of the table following the dismissal of Gavin Price as boss last month.

Dunn, who is City’s goalkeeping coach, earlier this week backed 34-year-old Draper for the job.

Ross Draper, right, has made a strong case to be given the Elgin manager’s job. Image: SNS.  

McHardy has been the Englishman’s central defensive partner in recent weeks, and he similarly believes Draper has a huge role to play whether on or off the field next term.

McHardy said: “It has gone under the radar a bit, but Ross has mainly been the gaffer.

“He has been brilliant. He keeps everything simple, he will take boys aside and speak to them.

“Mentally he has kept the boys grounded and he has played a massive part in keeping us up.

“He’s an experienced pro who knows what he’s talking about. The last few games I have played alongside him have probably been my best of the season – I got man of the match on Saturday.

“I’m playing well alongside him so we will maybe be looking to keep the same next year.

“We will have to wait and see what happens. I think he feels he still has a lot to offer on the pitch, so it would be understandable if he didn’t want it.

“But he would be a great manager for us.”

City looking to finish season on high

Elgin play their final game of the campaign on Saturday, when they make the trip to Bonnyrigg Rose.

Despite the jubilant scenes which followed Draper’s winner in the 1-0 win over Dumbarton last week, McHardy reflects on the season with disappointment.

The 27-year-old added: “It was a long time coming. We have been playing well under Ross, and I was chuffed to bits when he scored the winning goal.

“It has been a good past few games. We had a blip down at Stranraer, but the main thing is we are safe for next season.

“We can’t just celebrate staying in the league. It has been a very poor season. We need to kick on for next season.

“We crumbled under a lot of pressure throughout the season, but when push came to shove near the end we all gathered together.

“There was a change in manager and fresh faces in the dugout which gave us a boost and we got over the line.”

McHardy closing in on milestone

Elgin need just a point at New Dundas Park in order to clinch eighth spot.

McHardy, who is one goal short of 50 for the club, is determined to finish the campaign on a winning note.

Elgin’s Darryl McHardy (L) and Ayr scorer Fraser Bryden after their Scottish Cup tie. Image: SNS

The Elgin-born player, who is out of contract in the summer, said: “It’s a game we want to win, as it would mean we finish above Bonnyrigg.

“It’s good to know it doesn’t mean much but we don’t want to finish second bottom.

“I know it’s only an extra space, but the boys will definitely be going down to win.”

