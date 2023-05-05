Darryl McHardy joins backing for Ross Draper to be handed Elgin City reins

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Darryl McHardy believes Ross Draper has the credentials required to take on the Elgin City manager’s role next season.

Defender Draper was installed as part of Elgin’s temporary coaching team for the final five games of the season, alongside Charlie Charlesworth and Steven Dunn.

The trio have led City to League Two safety with a game to spare, having been bottom of the table following the dismissal of Gavin Price as boss last month.

Dunn, who is City’s goalkeeping coach, earlier this week backed 34-year-old Draper for the job.

McHardy has been the Englishman’s central defensive partner in recent weeks, and he similarly believes Draper has a huge role to play whether on or off the field next term.

McHardy said: “It has gone under the radar a bit, but Ross has mainly been the gaffer.

“He has been brilliant. He keeps everything simple, he will take boys aside and speak to them.

“Mentally he has kept the boys grounded and he has played a massive part in keeping us up.

“He’s an experienced pro who knows what he’s talking about. The last few games I have played alongside him have probably been my best of the season – I got man of the match on Saturday.

“I’m playing well alongside him so we will maybe be looking to keep the same next year.

“We will have to wait and see what happens. I think he feels he still has a lot to offer on the pitch, so it would be understandable if he didn’t want it.

“But he would be a great manager for us.”

City looking to finish season on high

Elgin play their final game of the campaign on Saturday, when they make the trip to Bonnyrigg Rose.

Despite the jubilant scenes which followed Draper’s winner in the 1-0 win over Dumbarton last week, McHardy reflects on the season with disappointment.

The 27-year-old added: “It was a long time coming. We have been playing well under Ross, and I was chuffed to bits when he scored the winning goal.

The moment that secured our Cinch League 2 Status 💥 C’mon ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dklMzk7HxA — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 30, 2023

“It has been a good past few games. We had a blip down at Stranraer, but the main thing is we are safe for next season.

“We can’t just celebrate staying in the league. It has been a very poor season. We need to kick on for next season.

“We crumbled under a lot of pressure throughout the season, but when push came to shove near the end we all gathered together.

“There was a change in manager and fresh faces in the dugout which gave us a boost and we got over the line.”

McHardy closing in on milestone

Elgin need just a point at New Dundas Park in order to clinch eighth spot.

McHardy, who is one goal short of 50 for the club, is determined to finish the campaign on a winning note.

The Elgin-born player, who is out of contract in the summer, said: “It’s a game we want to win, as it would mean we finish above Bonnyrigg.

“It’s good to know it doesn’t mean much but we don’t want to finish second bottom.

“I know it’s only an extra space, but the boys will definitely be going down to win.”