Thousands raised for couple who lost everything in Shetland house fire

An online fundraising page has been created to help a couple who lost their home in a devastating house fire in Shetland.

Judith and Geoffrey Johnson lost their home and belongings following the fire in Wadbister on Thursday afternoon.

One person was treated at the scene of the fire for smoke inhalation.

Crews tackled the blaze for more than four hours.

The fundraising page, set up by family friend Ryan Thomson, said: “Thankfully they are both OK, but they have lost all their possessions and essential items.

“We’ve set up this fundraiser to assist in getting essential items and and help them during this terrible time.”

After just a few hours the page has seen more than £2,300 be donated.

The fundraising page can be found here.