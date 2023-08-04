Ben Barron relishes chance to shine in League Two for Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Ben Barron relishes chance to shine in League Two for Elgin City

After scoring on his Black and Whites debut, the teenage striker is keen to help land three opening-day points against Stranraer.

By Paul Chalk
Striker Ben Barron will be eager to be a hit in League Two with Elgin City this season. Image: Bob Crombie
Striker Ben Barron will be eager to be a hit in League Two with Elgin City this season. Image: Bob Crombie

Striker Ben Barron is determined to be a smash hit in League Two with Elgin City ahead of this season’s opener against Stranraer.

The 18-year-old, who joined the Black and Whites last week from Forres Mechanics in the Highland League, got off to the ideal start with a debut goal in Tuesday’s 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy tie against St Johnstone B.

The real business starts on Saturday for Ross Draper’s team as they welcome Stranraer to Borough Briggs.

Draper – a key figure on and off the park – helped Elgin avoid the relegation play-off place last season, which led to him getting the manager’s job full-time and on a three-year contract.

Barron ready for league opponents

Former Caley Jags starlet Barron expects a physical challenge in Sotland’s fourth tier.

He said: “You’ve got to use your body, speed to get in behind, use your intelligence in and around the box. You’ve got to use it all, especially against experienced, strong centre-halves.

“It’s very important to get off to a good start. I’ve not heard a lot about League Two yet, but I did hear Stranraer are strong and a streetwise team.

“We’re after three points on Saturday, which would be ideal.”

Dingwall assist lined up debut goal

Barron’s debut goal against the young visitors from Perth on Tuesday was created by experienced team-mate Russell Dingwall.

And with service like that, Barron is confident he can bag goals in the league for City.

He said: “When Rusty came on against St Johnstone, within five minutes, he provided a quality assist.

“When you play beside him, it’s great and you’ll get one or two more opportunities than you do in the Highland League.

“If you get the opportunities, you have to take them.

“I was absolutely delighted to score on my debut.

“I played well in the game and did have a chance early on, so it was great to score, which was the cherry on top.

“The real work starts for us on Saturday against Stranraer. We’re looking forward to it.”

Elgin City player/manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

Squad numbers are on the rise at City

Elgin, who were piecing a new squad together throughout June and July, crashed out of the Viaplay Cup after Group C defeats against Motherwell, East Fife, Queen’s Park and Queen of the South.

Ross County defender Connall Ewan and midfielder Ryan McLeman, who also scored against St Johnstone, along with Aberdeen defender Blair McKenzie and forward Liam Harvey are making an impact on loan, along with ex-Brechin City defender Nathan Cooney, who joined permanently last month.

Barron said the feedback from his team-mates has been positive on the back of Tuesday’s victory, which earns City a home tie with League Two Forfar Athletic on August 15.

He added: “It feels as if the team is really coming together. A lot of the boys are saying that.

“At the very start of the season, it was tough with the squad low in numbers and the manager coming in.

“We’re starting to have a bit of a squad now, so hopefully we will soon be gelling and playing some really good football.”