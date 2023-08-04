Ben Barron relishes chance to shine in League Two for Elgin City

Striker Ben Barron is determined to be a smash hit in League Two with Elgin City ahead of this season’s opener against Stranraer.

The 18-year-old, who joined the Black and Whites last week from Forres Mechanics in the Highland League, got off to the ideal start with a debut goal in Tuesday’s 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy tie against St Johnstone B.

The real business starts on Saturday for Ross Draper’s team as they welcome Stranraer to Borough Briggs.

Draper – a key figure on and off the park – helped Elgin avoid the relegation play-off place last season, which led to him getting the manager’s job full-time and on a three-year contract.

Signing news 🖊️ Delighted to announce the signing of Ben Barron from @TheCansOfficial . Welcome to Elgin City Ben and good luck in the coming season. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0XhYlxz97w — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) July 28, 2023

Barron ready for league opponents

Former Caley Jags starlet Barron expects a physical challenge in Sotland’s fourth tier.

He said: “You’ve got to use your body, speed to get in behind, use your intelligence in and around the box. You’ve got to use it all, especially against experienced, strong centre-halves.

“It’s very important to get off to a good start. I’ve not heard a lot about League Two yet, but I did hear Stranraer are strong and a streetwise team.

“We’re after three points on Saturday, which would be ideal.”

Dingwall assist lined up debut goal

Barron’s debut goal against the young visitors from Perth on Tuesday was created by experienced team-mate Russell Dingwall.

And with service like that, Barron is confident he can bag goals in the league for City.

He said: “When Rusty came on against St Johnstone, within five minutes, he provided a quality assist.

“When you play beside him, it’s great and you’ll get one or two more opportunities than you do in the Highland League.

“If you get the opportunities, you have to take them.

“I was absolutely delighted to score on my debut.

“I played well in the game and did have a chance early on, so it was great to score, which was the cherry on top.

“The real work starts for us on Saturday against Stranraer. We’re looking forward to it.”

Squad numbers are on the rise at City

Elgin, who were piecing a new squad together throughout June and July, crashed out of the Viaplay Cup after Group C defeats against Motherwell, East Fife, Queen’s Park and Queen of the South.

Ross County defender Connall Ewan and midfielder Ryan McLeman, who also scored against St Johnstone, along with Aberdeen defender Blair McKenzie and forward Liam Harvey are making an impact on loan, along with ex-Brechin City defender Nathan Cooney, who joined permanently last month.

Barron said the feedback from his team-mates has been positive on the back of Tuesday’s victory, which earns City a home tie with League Two Forfar Athletic on August 15.

He added: “It feels as if the team is really coming together. A lot of the boys are saying that.

“At the very start of the season, it was tough with the squad low in numbers and the manager coming in.

“We’re starting to have a bit of a squad now, so hopefully we will soon be gelling and playing some really good football.”