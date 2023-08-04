The Voice of the North: No better way to honour the great Robbie Shepherd than picking up where he left off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: No better way to honour the great Robbie Shepherd than picking up where he left off

Though an inimitable light has gone out, the huge loss of Robbie Shepherd by no means marks the end of his legacy, write The P&J's editorial team.

Robbie Shepherd, pictured here in 2018, sadly died on August 1 (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Robbie Shepherd, pictured here in 2018, sadly died on August 1 (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
By The Press & Journal

The print edition of Saturday’s Press and Journal will feature a notable absence: the delightful Doric musings of the late, great Robbie Shepherd, who sadly died on Tuesday at the age of 87 and will be missed greatly by all of us here at The P&J.

A dedicated columnist, Robbie began writing for this paper in 1993 and remained a popular contributor for the subsequent three decades.

His last piece was published on July 15; even while unwell and near the end of his life, he was determined to bring joy, entertainment and comfort to others. Why change the habit of a remarkable lifetime?

Over the last few days, an overwhelming number of tributes to the broadcaster, commentator and writer have been made by people from all walks of life and in all corners of the globe, highlighting just how beloved Mr Shepherd was.

North-east residents may think of him as their own, but it’s clear that the self-described “loon from Dunecht” held a special place in the hearts of folk across Scotland and, indeed, the world.

For many, Robbie’s instantly recognisable voice on Take the Floor, broadcast on BBC Scotland for 36 years, was a heartening reminder of home, and an anchor connecting them to the north-east, even while far away.

Let’s celebrate and protect north and north-east traditions

A poster boy for Doric, he did so much to keep the dialect in the public consciousness throughout his career, never compromising when it came to the native tongue he grew up speaking and loved so dearly.

While it is true that an inimitable light has gone out, the huge loss of Robbie Shepherd by no means marks the end of his legacy. The baton has been passed and, in his absence, the people who Robbie helped and inspired must now step up and be passionate cheerleaders for Doric, Scottish music and dance, Highland games, and the many other traditional aspects of our culture he championed throughout his life.

Robbie Shepherd (right) shares a dram with Bill Gardiner of Stonehaven at the Lonach Hall

We salute those already working hard to preserve the north and north-east’s heritage, but there is always more that can be accomplished and strength in numbers.

A fan of communication and collaboration (“I think o es column as a meetin place,” he wrote in his final contribution), there is no doubt the man himself would approve of a renewed, collective push to celebrate and protect the north and north-east traditions that are the envy of the world; there is no better way to honour his memory.

“See ye neist wikkeyn,” he signed off for what would end up being the final time. Sadly, we may never see his like again, but those left behind can carry his torch onwards: Robbie Shepherd will never be forgotten.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

