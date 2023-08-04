The Voice of the North: No better way to honour the great Robbie Shepherd than picking up where he left off

The print edition of Saturday’s Press and Journal will feature a notable absence: the delightful Doric musings of the late, great Robbie Shepherd, who sadly died on Tuesday at the age of 87 and will be missed greatly by all of us here at The P&J.

A dedicated columnist, Robbie began writing for this paper in 1993 and remained a popular contributor for the subsequent three decades.

His last piece was published on July 15; even while unwell and near the end of his life, he was determined to bring joy, entertainment and comfort to others. Why change the habit of a remarkable lifetime?

Over the last few days, an overwhelming number of tributes to the broadcaster, commentator and writer have been made by people from all walks of life and in all corners of the globe, highlighting just how beloved Mr Shepherd was.

North-east residents may think of him as their own, but it’s clear that the self-described “loon from Dunecht” held a special place in the hearts of folk across Scotland and, indeed, the world.

For many, Robbie’s instantly recognisable voice on Take the Floor, broadcast on BBC Scotland for 36 years, was a heartening reminder of home, and an anchor connecting them to the north-east, even while far away.

Let’s celebrate and protect north and north-east traditions

A poster boy for Doric, he did so much to keep the dialect in the public consciousness throughout his career, never compromising when it came to the native tongue he grew up speaking and loved so dearly.

While it is true that an inimitable light has gone out, the huge loss of Robbie Shepherd by no means marks the end of his legacy. The baton has been passed and, in his absence, the people who Robbie helped and inspired must now step up and be passionate cheerleaders for Doric, Scottish music and dance, Highland games, and the many other traditional aspects of our culture he championed throughout his life.

We salute those already working hard to preserve the north and north-east’s heritage, but there is always more that can be accomplished and strength in numbers.

A fan of communication and collaboration (“I think o es column as a meetin place,” he wrote in his final contribution), there is no doubt the man himself would approve of a renewed, collective push to celebrate and protect the north and north-east traditions that are the envy of the world; there is no better way to honour his memory.

“See ye neist wikkeyn,” he signed off for what would end up being the final time. Sadly, we may never see his like again, but those left behind can carry his torch onwards: Robbie Shepherd will never be forgotten.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week