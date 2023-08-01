Ben Barron on target for Elgin City in win against St Johnstone B; Brechin defeat Hearts B on penalties

A debut goal by Elgin City’s new signing Ben Barron sealed a 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over St Johnstone’s youngsters at Borough Briggs.

After four Viaplay Cup losses, the Moray side picked up their first success to book a second round tie at home to Forfar Athletic.

Elgin player-boss Ross Draper benched himself, with latest loan capture Connall Ewan from Ross County coming on for a debut along with new striker Barron in attack.

Barron should have opened his scoring account for the club on 17 minutes when a defensive error saw the ball drop at his feet in front of goal but he shot straight at keeper Craig Hepburn.

Three minutes later Elgin opened the scoring with Barron and Mitch Taylor involved in the build-up for Ross County loan midfielder Ryan MacLeman to crash home his first goal for Elgin with a low strike into the far corner from 15 yards

Taylor Steven curled wide and Jackson Mylchreest came close to levelling as Saints finished the first half strongly.

The visitors should have levelled just before the hour when Alex Ferguson’s cross from the right picked out Adam McMillan on his own at the back post but he headed wide.

Steven was then denied by a strong McHale save on 63 minutes as Elgin’s lead looked precarious.

Draper brought on Russell Dingwall for the final 20 minutes and the midfielder made a swift impact with a cross from the left for Barron to nod home a debut goal on 75 minutes.

Aberdeen loan striker Liam Harvey dragged a shot wide after breaking clear in the closing minutes, while McHale made a brilliant stop in stoppage time to turn over Ferguson’s powerful 25 yarder.

Brechin 2-2 Hearts B (Brechin won 5-3 on penalties)

Brechin City will meet Hibernian B or Formartine United in the second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy after winning a penalty shoot-out against Hearts B in a closely fought encounter at Glebe Park.

The young Hearts side enjoyed the better of the early exchanges but it was City who grabbed the opening goal after 22 minutes when Ewan Loudon’s corner was brilliantly side-footed into the bottom of the net by Fraser MacLeod.

Hearts were then dealt a major blow when Luke Rathie was shown a straight red card by referee George Calder for a reckless challenge on Loudon and City made their extra man count almost immediately when Grady McGrath volleyed home a pass from MacLeod in an almost carbon copy of the opening goal.

FULL TIME | Brechin City 2-2 Heart of Midlothian B (City win 5-3 on pens) City hold their nerve in a penalty shootout to progress to the next round of the SPFL Trust Trophy where they will face Hibernian B or Formartine United at home. pic.twitter.com/3T44oXM9ry — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) August 1, 2023

The young Jambos almost pulled a goal back three minutes into the second half when a great right-foot strike from Mackenzie Kirk, the son of the City manager, clipped the crossbar and seconds later Euan Spark cleared a shot from Callum Sandilands off the line as the visitors battled hard to reduce the deficit.

The visitors were handed a lifeline in the 74th minute when Spark was adjudged to have fouled Kirk in the penalty box with the striker stepping up to blast home the spot-kick and they levelled the tie five minutes later with a stunning 25-yard strike from Rocco Friel.

With neither side able to score the decisive third goal the tie went on to penalty-kicks with City triumphing 5-3.