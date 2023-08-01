Ben Barron on target for Elgin City in win against St Johnstone B; Brechin defeat Hearts B on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Barron on target for Elgin City in win against St Johnstone B; Brechin defeat Hearts B on penalties

Highland League champions Brechin required spot-kicks to see Hearts B at Glebe Park.

By Reporter
Elgin opening goalscorer Ryan Macleman celebrates with Mitch Taylor. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin opening goalscorer Ryan Macleman celebrates with Mitch Taylor. Image: Bob Crombie.

A debut goal by Elgin City’s new signing Ben Barron sealed a 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over St Johnstone’s youngsters at Borough Briggs.

After four Viaplay Cup losses, the Moray side picked up their first success to book a second round tie at home to Forfar Athletic.

Elgin player-boss Ross Draper benched himself, with latest loan capture Connall Ewan from Ross County coming on for a debut along with new striker Barron in attack.

Barron should have opened his scoring account for the club on 17 minutes when a defensive error saw the ball drop at his feet in front of goal but he shot straight at keeper Craig Hepburn.

Ben Barron on the ball for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie. 

Three minutes later Elgin opened the scoring with Barron and Mitch Taylor involved in the build-up for Ross County loan midfielder Ryan MacLeman to crash home his first goal for Elgin with a low strike into the far corner from 15 yards

Taylor Steven curled wide and Jackson Mylchreest came close to levelling as Saints finished the first half strongly.

The visitors should have levelled just before the hour when Alex Ferguson’s cross from the right picked out Adam McMillan on his own at the back post but he headed wide.

Steven was then denied by a strong McHale save on 63 minutes as Elgin’s lead looked precarious.

Draper brought on Russell Dingwall for the final 20 minutes and the midfielder made a swift impact with a cross from the left for Barron to nod home a debut goal on 75 minutes.

Aberdeen loan striker Liam Harvey dragged a shot wide after breaking clear in the closing minutes, while McHale made a brilliant stop in stoppage time to turn over Ferguson’s powerful 25 yarder.

Brechin 2-2 Hearts B (Brechin won 5-3 on penalties)

Brechin City will meet Hibernian B or Formartine United  in the second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy after winning a penalty shoot-out against Hearts B in a closely fought encounter at Glebe Park.

The young Hearts side enjoyed the better of the early exchanges but it was City who grabbed the opening goal after 22 minutes when Ewan Loudon’s corner was brilliantly side-footed into the bottom of the net by Fraser MacLeod.

Hearts were then dealt a major blow when Luke Rathie was shown a straight red card by referee George Calder for a reckless challenge on Loudon and City made their extra man count almost immediately when Grady McGrath volleyed home a pass from MacLeod in an almost carbon copy of the opening goal.

The young Jambos almost pulled a goal back three minutes into the second half when a great right-foot strike from Mackenzie Kirk, the son of the City manager, clipped the crossbar and seconds later Euan Spark cleared a shot from Callum Sandilands off the line as the visitors battled hard to reduce the deficit.

The visitors were handed a lifeline in the 74th minute when Spark was adjudged to have fouled Kirk in the penalty box with the striker stepping up to blast home the spot-kick and they levelled the tie five minutes later with a stunning 25-yard strike from Rocco Friel.

With neither side able to score the decisive third goal the tie went on to penalty-kicks with City triumphing 5-3.

