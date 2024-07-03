Lewis Hyde targets promotion push after joining Elgin City

Lewis Hyde has joined Elgin City hoping they can seal promotion to League One in his debut campaign.

The 21-year-old ex-Caley Thistle player has fixed up a job away from football and will combine that with playing part-time for City after signing a two-year deal on Friday.

He has arrived at Borough Briggs with a full-time attitude and the burning ambition to turn Elgin from almost seasonal strugglers into League Two challengers.

Last year, Huntly management Allan Hale and Stefan Laird replaced boss Barry Smith and helped keep the Moray club in the SPFL, when they seemed destined for a survival scrap.

Hale has already spoken about driving the club upwards – on and off the park – and Hyde knocked back chances from Highland League suitors to sign for Elgin.

Hyde made his Inverness debut as a teenager in the 2019-2020 season and made 13 then 31 appearances over the following two campaigns.

However, last term he played just three times for ICT, scoring in his last game, which was a 4-2 Challenge Cup loss at Arbroath.

He moved on loan to Highland League Brora Rangers in January before suffering an ankle ligament injury.

Ambition at Elgin impresses Hyde

It was decision time this summer for Hyde after his contract with relegated Inverness expired.

He said: “The club and the people there have shown a lot of ambition and I was excited by that.

“The manager and coaching staff have a really good bunch of boys.

“The main thing for me was to stay within the SPFL – I want to play as high a level as possible.

“Elgin are determined to try and win promotion and I want to be part of that.

“I thought rather than move to the Highland League to try and get promoted into League Two, I have this chance already in League Two with Elgin. This is an opportunity for Elgin try and win promotion.

“Having been at Caley Thistle, I have in effect only dropped down one division, so the pieces of the puzzle were fitting together that Elgin was the best move for me. I’m delighted.”

Hyde hails Hale’s training sessions

Elgin’s other recruits this summer have been Buckie Thistle’s free-scoring defender Jack Murray, winger Dajon Golding from Cove Rangers and three strikers – Olly McDonald, formerly of Edinburgh City, Fraserburgh’s Ryan Sargent and Dylan Gavin from League of Ireland First Division club Athlone Town.

Hyde is confident the sharpness he has seen at training will translate to results on the park this season.

He said: “I’m looking forward to playing at Borough Briggs. I’ve only played there once, so I can’t wait to play in front of a good crowd.

“Elgin really did pick up their form when the gaffer came in last season. Everyone is optimistic about where he’s already taken the club from and how we can build upon that.

“It’s a really good bunch of boys and everyone enjoy training – which is at a really high standard.”

Hyde has high hopes for ICT starlets

Hyde’s former club, financially-troubled ICT, have pledged to go with a core of young north players in League One next term after dropping out of the Championship.

Hyde, who said, like legend Aaron Doran, he learned of his release via an emailed P45, believes his fellow Highlanders youth products will do themselves justice.

He said: “When I was playing, there were a lot of experienced players there to learn from.

“If you made a mistake, while you were still held accountable, they’d also encourage you. to help you learn. It’s always a big adjustment for young boys.

“I grew up with several of these current young Caley Thistle players and I think they will thrive next season. They have really good characters and I wish them all the best.”

Elgin’s Hibs cup clash drawing ever closer

This Saturday, Elgin’s preparations step up a notch when they visit Highland League champions Buckie Thistle for friendly.

So far, Hale’s men have posted a 4-2 win against Keith , a 3-1 victory over Inverurie Locos and a 5-2 win at Forres Mechanics.

That midweek result against the Can Cans saw Golding score a hat-trick, along with goals from Murray and Sargent.

On July 13, Elgin get their season under way as they host Premiership opponents Hibs in what will be the first competitive match for their new head coach David Gray.

City’s other Group C ties are: Tuesday, July 16 – Kelty Hearts (home), Saturday, July 20 – Peterhead (away), and Tuesday, July 23 – Queen’s Park (away).