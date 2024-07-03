Lewis Hyde targets promotion push after joining Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Lewis Hyde targets promotion push after joining Elgin City

The midfielder is determined to kick on after leaving Inverness and wants to reach League One with the Moray club.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City's new midfielder Lewis Hyde in action last season when on loan at Brora Rangers.
Elgin City's new midfielder Lewis Hyde in action last season when on loan at Brora Rangers.

Lewis Hyde has joined Elgin City hoping they can seal promotion to League One in his debut campaign.

The 21-year-old ex-Caley Thistle player has fixed up a job away from football and will combine that with playing part-time for City after signing a two-year deal on Friday.

He has arrived at Borough Briggs with a full-time attitude and the burning ambition to turn Elgin from almost seasonal strugglers into League Two challengers.

Last year, Huntly management Allan Hale and Stefan Laird replaced boss Barry Smith and helped keep the Moray club in the SPFL, when they seemed destined for a survival scrap.

Hale has already spoken about driving the club upwards – on and off the park – and Hyde knocked back chances from Highland League suitors to sign for Elgin.

Hyde made his Inverness debut as a teenager in the 2019-2020 season and made 13 then 31 appearances over the following two campaigns.

However, last term he played just three times for ICT, scoring in his last game, which was a 4-2 Challenge Cup loss at Arbroath.

He moved on loan to Highland League Brora Rangers in January before suffering an ankle ligament injury.

Midfielder Lewis Hyde puts pen to paper at Elgin City. Image: Elgin City FC.

Ambition at Elgin impresses Hyde

It was decision time this summer for Hyde after his contract with relegated Inverness expired.

He said: “The club and the people there have shown a lot of ambition and I was excited by that.

“The manager and coaching staff have a really good bunch of boys.

“The main thing for me was to stay within the SPFL – I want to play as high a level as possible.

“Elgin are determined to try and win promotion and I want to be part of that.

“I thought rather than move to the Highland League to try and get promoted into League Two, I have this chance already in League Two with Elgin. This is an opportunity for Elgin try and win promotion.

“Having been at Caley Thistle, I have in effect only dropped down one division, so the pieces of the puzzle were fitting together that Elgin was the best move for me. I’m delighted.”

Elgin City boss Allan Hale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Hyde hails Hale’s training sessions

Elgin’s other recruits this summer have been Buckie Thistle’s free-scoring defender Jack Murray, winger Dajon Golding from Cove Rangers and three strikers – Olly McDonald, formerly of Edinburgh City, Fraserburgh’s Ryan Sargent and Dylan Gavin from League of Ireland First Division club Athlone Town.

Hyde is confident the sharpness he has seen at training will translate to results on the park this season.

He said: “I’m looking forward to playing at Borough Briggs. I’ve only played there once, so I can’t wait to play in front of a good crowd.

“Elgin really did pick up their form when the gaffer came in last season. Everyone is optimistic about where he’s already taken the club from and how we can build upon that.

“It’s a really good bunch of boys and everyone enjoy training – which is at a really high standard.”

Lewis Hyde as a Caley Thistle player. Image: SNS.

Hyde has high hopes for ICT starlets

Hyde’s former club, financially-troubled ICT, have pledged to go with a core of young north players in League One next term after dropping out of the Championship.

Hyde, who said, like legend Aaron Doran, he learned of his release via an emailed P45, believes his fellow Highlanders youth products will do themselves justice.

He said: “When I was playing, there were a lot of experienced players there to learn from.

“If you made a mistake, while you were still held accountable, they’d also encourage you. to help you learn. It’s always a big adjustment for young boys.

“I grew up with several of these current young Caley Thistle players and I think they will thrive next season. They have really good characters and I wish them all the best.”

Elgin’s Hibs cup clash drawing ever closer

This Saturday, Elgin’s preparations step up a notch when they visit Highland League champions Buckie Thistle for friendly.

So far, Hale’s men have posted a 4-2 win against Keith , a 3-1 victory over Inverurie Locos and a 5-2 win at Forres Mechanics.

That midweek result against the Can Cans saw Golding score a hat-trick, along with goals from Murray and Sargent.

On July 13, Elgin get their season under way as they host Premiership opponents Hibs in what will be the first competitive match for their new head coach David Gray.

City’s other Group C ties are: Tuesday, July 16 – Kelty Hearts (home), Saturday, July 20 – Peterhead (away), and Tuesday, July 23 – Queen’s Park (away).

  • Elgin City have recruited UEFA B-licenced Banks o’ Dee goalkeeping coach Gordon Milne as their replacement for Stevie Dunn, who stepped down last month.

More from Elgin City

Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City boss Allan Hale on shared visions from boardroom to pitch
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
SPFL and SWPL fixtures revealed as Aberdeen handed Monday evening meeting against St Johnstone…
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Allan Hale confident better squad depth is key to Elgin City promotion charge in…
Elgin City boss Allan Hale is reshaping his squad for next season. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Elgin City boss Allan Hale thrilled to add creative trio this summer
15 April 2024. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Strathspey Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Jack Murray after scoring CREDIT - Jasperimage
Jack Murray thrilled to get SPFL chance with Elgin City and looks back fondly…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0047836 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh Highland League - Fraserburgh FC v Strathspey Thistle Last game of the season title showdown. Pictured is Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent, right, scoring to make it 2-0 Saturday 20th April 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ryan Sargent reveals why he's joined Elgin City and reflects on his Fraserburgh career
Ben Barron, centre, in action for Nairn County against Inverurie Locos. Picture submitted by Nairn County on February 2 2024 - credit Kenny Macleod Photography when using it please.
Ben Barron joins Nairn County permanently with manager Ross Tokely targeting improvements next season
Allan Hale, alongside Elgin City assistant Stefan Laird. Image: Bob Crombie.
Allan's Army: Elgin City fans reveal plan to help fund manager Allan Hale's summer…
Allan Hale hopes his Elgin City side can upset League Two winners Stenhousemuir.
Elgin City make striker Olly McDonald their first summer signing
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Aberdeen's Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed - and Jimmy Thelin's first game in…

Conversation