Caley Thistle need another goalkeeper – but can’t sign one at the moment

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson aims to sign another goalkeeper – but the cash-strapped club can’t afford to right now.

The Highlanders, who dropped into League One following their play-off final loss to Hamilton Accies in May, are in talks with investors and a cash injection is required to bolster their finances.

The struggling club, who are running with a largely young 19-player pool right now, consulted a qualified insolvency practitioner’ amid the threat of administration, but positive talks staved off any immediate danger.

However, the loan signing of Dundee United reserve keeper Jack Newman, 22, was crucial after three keepers left after not being offered new deals.

‘No scope to bring anyone in’ – boss

Newman is on board for the season with youth academy teenager Szymon Rebilas is their only cover.

Ferguson concedes it’s an area of concern. He said: “I would think I need another goalkeeper.

“Szymon is only 16 and if we get an injury to Jack then we’re in a bit of trouble.

“Szymon has done well when he’s come on and we’ve given him minutes, but we do need another keeper, but at the moment there is no scope to bring anyone in.”

Long-term number one Mark Ridgers is considering his options after his ICT contract expired, while Cammy Mackay and Corey Patterson joined Brora Rangers and Forres Mechanics respectively last month.

Goalkeeping coach Ryan Esson has also left the club and is weighing up options elsewhere, with Stuart Garden returning to ICT to fill the position.

Ferguson ready for big Rovers’ test

This Saturday, Ferguson takes his squad to Kirkcaldy to face last season’s Championship runners-up Raith Rovers.

The Fifers, who lost the Premiership play-off final 6-1 on aggregate against Ross County, will be the highest-ranked pre-season opponent for ICT ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Highland League Brora Rangers.

Ferguson hopes his young side will be competitive in order to keep their spirits high after back-to-back friendly wins against Clachnacuddin and Nairn County.

He said: “It will be another learning curve for the lads on Saturday against Raith Rovers.

“I would hope we don’t take big losses at the moment, because it’s a young team and we want to build up their confidence.

“It was nice to win at Nairn on Tuesday. Raith are a strong Championship team and we gave them three great games last season – we probably should have won them all (it was one win and two defeats under Ferguson).

“It will be a big test for us, but we’re capable of doing well.

“These young players need support and I’m not going to put any pressure on them, just let them play their football and hopefully we will get results.”

The action starts for real a week on Saturday when ICT kick off their Premier Sports Cup campaign away to fellow League One side Annan Athletic.

Gilmour not ready after knee injury

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour has been waiting in the wings to return to the fold following a knee injury which sidelined him between late February and late May last season.

Ferguson said the former St Johnstone player came back too soon last term as they battled against the drop and is not fit and available to him so far this pre-season.

He said: “Charlie had a long-term injury and I was told at the end of last season that he was fit to play, so I played him, but he’s not yet fit to play.

“He’s still in rehab basically from the original injury.”

Nicolson return ‘a few months away’

Left-back Lewis Nicolson, meanwhile, continues his recovery from his long-term knee injury sustained in the League Cup last July.

The highly-rated 20-year-old, who was keeping Cammy Harper out of the side early last season before suffering the injury in a 3-2 loss to Airdrie.

Ferguson added: “We want Lewis fit. He still looks like he’s a few months away, but he will be another player for us when he gets himself ready.”

The Inverness boss also confirmed this week that Australian defender Nikolas Ujdur is in talks with another club – thought to be Queen’s Park – and is expected to leave.