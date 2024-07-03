Caley Thistle need another goalkeeper – but can’t sign one at the moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle need another goalkeeper – but can’t sign one at the moment

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson admits there is no scope to make further signings as teenager Szymon Rebilas fills the back-up position.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson takes his team to Raith Rovers on Saturday. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson aims to sign another goalkeeper – but the cash-strapped club can’t afford to right now.

The Highlanders, who dropped into League One following their play-off final loss to Hamilton Accies in May, are in talks with investors and a cash injection is required to bolster their finances.

The struggling club, who are running with a largely young 19-player pool right now, consulted a qualified insolvency practitioner’ amid the threat of administration, but positive talks staved off any immediate danger.

However, the loan signing of Dundee United reserve keeper Jack Newman, 22, was crucial after three keepers left after not being offered new deals.

‘No scope to bring anyone in’ – boss

Newman is on board for the season with youth academy teenager Szymon Rebilas is their only cover.

Ferguson concedes it’s an area of concern. He said: “I would think I need another goalkeeper.

“Szymon is only 16 and if we get an injury to Jack then we’re in a bit of trouble.

“Szymon has done well when he’s come on and we’ve given him minutes, but we do need another keeper, but at the moment there is no scope to bring anyone in.”

Long-term number one Mark Ridgers is considering his options after his ICT contract expired, while Cammy Mackay and Corey Patterson joined Brora Rangers and Forres Mechanics respectively last month.

Goalkeeping coach Ryan Esson has also left the club and is weighing up options elsewhere, with Stuart Garden returning to ICT to fill the position.

Jack Newman, ICTFC goalkeeper, in action during his debut match for the team
Jack Newman made his Inverness debut against Clachnacuddin on Saturday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ferguson ready for big Rovers’ test

This Saturday, Ferguson takes his squad to Kirkcaldy to face last season’s Championship runners-up Raith Rovers.

The Fifers, who lost the Premiership play-off final 6-1 on aggregate against Ross County, will be the highest-ranked pre-season opponent for ICT ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Highland League Brora Rangers.

Ferguson hopes his young side will be competitive in order to keep their spirits high after back-to-back friendly wins against Clachnacuddin and Nairn County.

He said: “It will be another learning curve for the lads on Saturday against Raith Rovers.

“I would hope we don’t take big losses at the moment, because it’s a young team and we want to build up their confidence.

“It was nice to win at Nairn on Tuesday. Raith are a strong Championship team and we gave them three great games last season – we probably should have won them all (it was one win and two defeats under Ferguson).

“It will be a big test for us, but we’re capable of doing well.

“These young players need support and I’m not going to put any pressure on them, just let them play their football and hopefully we will get results.”

The action starts for real a week on Saturday when ICT kick off their Premier Sports Cup campaign away to fellow League One side Annan Athletic.

Charlie Gilmour and Queen's Park's Josh Scott in action earlier this year
Charlie Gilmour and Queen’s Park’s Josh Scott in action earlier this year. Image: SNS

Gilmour not ready after knee injury

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour has been waiting in the wings to return to the fold following a knee injury which sidelined him between late February and late May last season.

Ferguson said the former St Johnstone player came back too soon last term as they battled against the drop and is not fit and available to him so far this pre-season.

He said: “Charlie had a long-term injury and I was told at the end of last season that he was fit to play, so I played him, but he’s not yet fit to play.

“He’s still in rehab basically from the original injury.”

Caley Thistle full-back Lewis Nicolson
Caley Jags full-back Lewis Nicolson remains on the comeback trail. Image: SNS

Nicolson return ‘a few months away’

Left-back Lewis Nicolson, meanwhile, continues his recovery from his long-term knee injury sustained in the League Cup last July.

The highly-rated 20-year-old, who was keeping Cammy Harper out of the side early last season before suffering the injury in a 3-2 loss to Airdrie.

Ferguson added: “We want Lewis fit. He still looks like he’s a few months away, but he will be another player for us when he gets himself ready.”

The Inverness boss also confirmed this week that Australian defender Nikolas Ujdur is in talks with another club – thought to be Queen’s Park – and is expected to leave.

Inverness striker Billy Mckay in action
Inverness striker Billy Mckay is challenged by Nairn County forward Ben Barron in Tuesday’s 3-1 pre-season win for ICT at Station Park. Image: Jasperimage

