STARTING XI: Elgin City’s Dajon Golding on long-lasting friendship with England international, and goal which caught eye of Neil Warnock

English forward Golding reflects on his career as he takes on this week's Q&A feature.

Dajon Golding in action for Elgin City. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dajon Golding in action for Elgin City. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Andy Skinner

Elgin City’s Dajon Golding is the latest player to take on our Starting XI feature.

Forward Golding played for a number of clubs in English non-league football, prior to making the switch to Cove Rangers in summer 2023.

The 27-year-old made a loan switch to Elgin in January, which he later made permanent, and has since become a firm fans’ favourite at Borough Briggs.

Golding will be looking to help Elgin continue their excellent start to the League Two campaign this weekend, with the undefeated Black and Whites making the trip to Spartans.

In previous weeks Golding has been dealt some harsh treatment from his team-mates for his dress sense in this feature – but will he get his own back?

What do you remember about your senior debut?

My first men’s football experience was at 17, when I was at Dartford. It was against Gillingham in the Kent Senior Cup, I got an assist and we won 2-1.

We were in the National League South and I was on the bench, but I scored in the next round and then got a trial with Millwall’s first team for a couple of weeks, before finding my way into non-league football from there.

What is your career highlight so far?

Probably winning Isthmian Premier League at Worthing – at the third time of asking.

I was doing really well at Lewes and then Worthing came in for me.

There were about 11 games left and they were top of the league at the time. I played about three games, and we were top by about six points before the season got stopped.

We didn’t win the league that season but it started again, and by November we were top again, but it then got stopped for a second time. We had to make another go of it the following season, but we went on to win it.

Winning anything in your career is a massive achievement, especially a league where you are the best team over 42 games.

It was an unreal feeling.

Who is the best player you played with?

I have played with a few decent players – but probably my best friend Eberechi Eze.

We were at Fulham together, although we had been at school together as well, so we were in the same school team as well, alongside Marc Bola as well, who was also unreal.

Eberechi Eze in action for Crystal Palace. Image: Shutterstock.

The three of us had really good craic in the school football team. I played with Eze at Fulham, I was in the academy there for about a season as a 15-year-old, and we played together at Millwall as well.

And who is your toughest opponent?

My toughest opponent I have found this season was the centre back at Hibs, Marvin Ekpiteta, he was really strong. That was a good battle between me and him.

Marvin Ekpiteta scores for Hibernian against Elgin City in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS

Playing against the Falkirk team that went unbeaten last season was really tough, and we played Brighton in the final of the Sussex Senior Cup with Worthing. We lost 4-2 in that but it was a good experience.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

I would say Russell Dingwall. He dresses like a 60-year-old man, even though he’s in a 26-year-old body.

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City. Image: SNS

How would your team-mates describe you?

Probably outgoing, loud and funny.

What is the best advice you have been given?

The best advice I have been given probably came from my friends. I remember Marc Bola told me a few years ago to keep going and not to give up. Football can change so quickly, you can go from not playing one month, to being the best thing since sliced bread the next.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I played at the Amex, which was an unreal ground. We got to the final of the Sussex Senior Cup with Worthing the season we won the league, and we played at there against Brighton.

Brighton’s Amex Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.

I really enjoy Borough Briggs, to be fair – especially when we score a goal. The crowd really gets behind us. It’s a really nice ground – probably the best in League Two and maybe even League One for its atmosphere and the fans. The Dripping Pan at Lewes was a great ground as well, where they get good attendances.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I was at Crystal Palace when I was a young boy, maybe when I was 10 or 11. The goal that got me signed was against Arsenal – I remember I went through past one player, through on goal, and I literally scooped the ball over the goalkeeper’s head.

It was in front of Neil Warnock who was first team manager at the time, and I signed for Crystal Palace after that game.

Neil Warnock during his time in charge of Crystal Palace. Image: PA

The next best feeling was probably my goal against Peterhead, which was one of my great goals.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

Probably Ross Draper. He’s reliable – a leader who would run through a brick wall for you.

If not him, I would probably bring Jack Murray – he’s strong and gets stuff done.

How do you relax away from football?

I go to church every Sunday. I have been developing my relationship with faith and God, which I have got more close with recently in the last year-and-a-half or so. I try to read my bible as much as I can, and pray.

I also love Call of Duty with the boys from back home, so a lot of gaming, and I listen to quite a lot of podcasts.

Conversation