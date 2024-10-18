Kilted Chef Craig Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis

Kilted Chef Craig Wilson, the man behind Udny’s award-winning Eat on the Green restaurant, has revealed he has cancer.

The 52-year-old dad-of-four said the diagnosis was a “complete shock” and came just days after his final service at Eat on the Green, which closed its doors in September.

On his last night at the restaurant, he broke his leg falling down the stairs, requiring surgery at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Tests at the hospital revealed Mr Wilson’s bones had been weakened by a form of cancer.

‘We are still processing this news’

The north-east chef, who runs The Kilted Chef business with wife Lindsay, said: “We had a very special final service at Eat on the Green, welcoming some friendly faces back to dine with us at the restaurant, for the last time.

“As I was leaving, in preparation for our staff and family returning for a finale party the next day, I stumbled coming down the stairs and badly injured my leg.

“On arrival to ARI, it was discovered I had broken my leg and would require surgery.

“Following further tests and scans, my medical team broke the news that a form of blood cancer had caused the weakness in my bone.

“This has come as a complete shock to me and my family, and we have been trying to process this whilst we navigate the closure of our business and the changes that this brings.

“The doctors and nurses at ARI have been providing excellent care and support, as we deal with my cancer diagnosis and physiotherapy.

“We are still processing this news and will need some time whilst I recover from my surgery and begin my treatment, but we are so grateful for the love and support we have received. This was not how any of us envisaged life after Eat on the Green, but we are taking each day at a time and remaining positive.”

Cancer diagnosis shock for Friends of Anchor supporter

Mr Wilson is a long-time supporter of Friends of Anchor, the Aberdeen-based cancer and bone disease charity, raising more than £110,000 for the group over the past decade.

He added: “My thoughts are with others who are also facing a cancer diagnosis or currently receiving treatment.

“As a committed supporter of Friends of Anchor, Maggie’s and other cancer research charities, who we’ve raised funds for over the last 18 years, I know only too well the amazing work that they do. We will continue to support Friends of Anchor via our Dine at Home Service now that the restaurant has closed.”

Eat on the Green closed on September 28 after 20 years in business. The Wilsons put the restaurant on the market in 2022, saying in April this year they would shut up shop if a buyer wasn’t found.

Mr Wilson is a regular presence on the north-east restaurant scene. He got his Kilted Chef nickname from TV presenter Lorraine Kelly when he appeared on TV cookery challenge show Pot Idol in 2002.

Born and bred in the north-east, he has cooked for celebrities including Sean Connery and Alex Ferguson.