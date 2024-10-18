Kilted Chef Craig Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kilted Chef Craig Wilson reveals cancer diagnosis

The owner of Udny's Eat on the Green was given the 'shock' news after he broke his leg on the restaurant's last day.

By Andy Morton
Craig Wilson the Kilted Chef at his Udny restaurant, Eat in the Green, in February. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Craig Wilson the Kilted Chef at his Udny restaurant, Eat in the Green, in February. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Kilted Chef Craig Wilson, the man behind Udny’s award-winning Eat on the Green restaurant, has revealed he has cancer.

The 52-year-old dad-of-four said the diagnosis was a “complete shock” and came just days after his final service at Eat on the Green, which closed its doors in September.

On his last night at the restaurant, he broke his leg falling down the stairs, requiring surgery at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Tests at the hospital revealed Mr Wilson’s bones had been weakened by a form of cancer.

‘We are still processing this news’

The north-east chef, who runs The Kilted Chef business with wife Lindsay, said: “We had a very special final service at Eat on the Green, welcoming some friendly faces back to dine with us at the restaurant, for the last time.

“As I was leaving, in preparation for our staff and family returning for a finale party the next day, I stumbled coming down the stairs and badly injured my leg.

“On arrival to ARI, it was discovered I had broken my leg and would require surgery.

Craig Wilson on stage at last year’s Taste of Grampian event at P&J Live in Aberdeen. The chef will undergo treatment for a form of bone cancer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Following further tests and scans, my medical team broke the news that a form of blood cancer had caused the weakness in my bone.

“This has come as a complete shock to me and my family, and we have been trying to process this whilst we navigate the closure of our business and the changes that this brings.

“The doctors and nurses at ARI have been providing excellent care and support, as we deal with my cancer diagnosis and physiotherapy.

“We are still processing this news and will need some time whilst I recover from my surgery and begin my treatment, but we are so grateful for the love and support we have received. This was not how any of us envisaged life after Eat on the Green, but we are taking each day at a time and remaining positive.”

Cancer diagnosis shock for Friends of Anchor supporter

Mr Wilson is a long-time supporter of Friends of Anchor, the Aberdeen-based cancer and bone disease charity, raising more than £110,000 for the group over the past decade.

He added: “My thoughts are with others who are also facing a cancer diagnosis or currently receiving treatment.

“As a committed supporter of Friends of Anchor, Maggie’s and other cancer research charities, who we’ve raised funds for over the last 18 years, I know only too well the amazing work that they do. We will continue to support Friends of Anchor via our Dine at Home Service now that the restaurant has closed.”

Craig Wilson handing out presents at ARI for a Friends of Anchor charity event. Image: Richard Frew Photography

Eat on the Green closed on September 28 after 20 years in business. The Wilsons put the restaurant on the market in 2022, saying in April this year they would shut up shop if a buyer wasn’t found.

Mr Wilson is a regular presence on the north-east restaurant scene. He got his Kilted Chef nickname from TV presenter Lorraine Kelly when he appeared on TV cookery challenge show Pot Idol in 2002.

Born and bred in the north-east, he has cooked for celebrities including Sean Connery and Alex Ferguson.

Craig Wilson with actor and singer Clare Grogan and Masterchef Professional winner Gary Maclean at Eat on the Green. Image: Eat on the Green

