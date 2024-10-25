Elgin City have 10 players at training as bug ravages squad before Scottish Cup tie v newly-appointed ex-Aberdeen star’s Clyde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City have 10 players at training as bug ravages squad before Scottish Cup tie v newly-appointed ex-Aberdeen star’s Clyde

Elgin have been operating with a 'skeleton crew' due to illness throughout the camp.  

By Andy Skinner
Allan Hale, alongside Elgin City assistant Stefan Laird. Image: Bob Crombie.
Allan Hale, alongside Elgin City assistant Stefan Laird. Image: Bob Crombie.

Elgin City’s preparations for Saturday’s Scottish Cup second round tie against Clyde have been hampered by an illness bug which has ravaged their squad.

Manager Allan Hale, along with several first-team players, are among those who have been struck down in recent days.

Elgin already have Jake Dolzanski, Rory MacEwan, Matthew Cooper and Lewis Hyde sidelined, with Ryan MacLeman, Ryan Sargent, Brian Cameron and Kyle Girvan carrying knocks.

Matthew Cooper in action for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie.

With training numbers severely reduced on Thursday, assistant boss Stefan Laird hopes the extra 48 hours’ rest can boost the Black and Whites’ selection options.

Laird said: “There’s a wave of illness going through the camp. Allan is not well at all, and several players have been sick.

“The training number on Thursday was the lowest number since we have been at the club.

“I don’t think we have had below 14 at training – it’s usually around 20.

“We only had 10 training on Thursday, and two or three of them were 17-year-olds.

“Quite a lot of the staff were off sick as well, so it’s been a skeleton crew.

“It has given people another couple of days to recover. They worked really hard on Tuesday, so fingers crossed.”

Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Young makes debut as Clyde boss

City face fellow League Two side Clyde, who are bottom of the division after 10 games.

It will be ex-Aberdeen midfielder and new boss Darren Young’s first game in charge of the Bully Wee, after he replaced Ian McCall earlier this week.

The two sides shared a 0-0 draw when they met at New Douglas Park last month, in a game which Elgin played the majority of without defender Dolzanski following an early red card.

Although Elgin sit second in the table with an unbeaten record, Laird is reading nothing into Clyde’s league position – and considers them favourites for the tie given the investment in their squad.

Laird added: “Everyone looks forward to the Scottish Cup. There are a lot of fairytales involved.

“It usually brings up something a bit different, but for us it has brought up something quite familiar for both teams.

“I don’t think anybody that follows our division is under any illusions that Clyde have got, if not the strongest, certainly up close to being the strongest squad in the league.

“They have got a big budget – they have been quite open about that. They are certainly in a false position, as to what their personnel at the club is.

“It’s a game that I still think, on paper, Clyde will be favourites for – if it’s player for player.

“They have a new manager in, and we all know what tends to happen. We have seen Darren unveiled, and I’m sure he will be very confident about their chances on Saturday.

Darren Young, right, during his Aberdeen days. Image: DC Thomson.

“It will be a really tough game for us, and one where we will need to be at our very best if we want to get through to the next round.”

