STARTING XI: Elgin City striker Olly McDonald on his role model Kris Boyd and the Scotland international who was his toughest opponent

Elgin City striker Olly McDonald is the latest north footballer to take part in our Starting XI feature.

The 24-year-old forward, whose career started as a youth at Kilmarnock, joined the Moray club this summer on a two-year-deal, having most recently been with Edinburgh City.

This Saturday, the Black and Whites – who are top of League Two – take on League One leaders Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup third round.

McDonald offers an insight into his career so far ahead of this weekend’s cup tie.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

My senior debut was for Clyde against Hibs at Easter Road (in a 5-0 League Cup loss in July 2022).

I remember coming on and it felt like the game was going 100 miles an hour for the first five minutes I was on the pitch. I couldn’t catch my breath.

What is your career highlight so far?

My career highlight so far is probably my first professional goal against Morton in the League Cup when I was at Clyde.

We won 2-0 and I received man of the match which I was delighted about in my first start for the club.

Who is the best player you played with?

There were a few when I was younger and trained with the first-team at Kilmarnock who have went on to have very good careers such as Sean Longstaff at Newcastle, (Celtic’s) Greg Taylor and Kristoffer Ajer (now at Brentford).

However, I’ll go for (ex-Rangers and Killie striker) Kris Boyd for what he did in the game goalscoring-wise (176 goals in 335 career league matches or 244 goals overall).

Kris was someone I looked up to when I was younger and probably why I have a such a hunger and get a buzz for scoring goals now.

And who is your toughest opponent?

I’ll go for Ryan Porteous from when we (at Clyde) played Hibs a few years ago.

He’s physically very strong, very aggressive, good in the air and doesn’t lack pace either, an all-round strong defender.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

There are a few, so it’s hard to pick!

A few of the boys dress as if they are in their 60s or 70s, for example Russell Dingwall and Rory MacEwan, but Ryan Sargent is up there as well. He will not leave the house unless he’s wearing Cleens trainers as he’s got every colour going and has even tried to screw studs in the bottom of them for games.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I think my team-mates would describe me as a good guy about the place, very clued up on my football knowledge, love having a laugh, love a team day/night out bonding session and a good person to be around in general.

What is the best advice you have been given?

The best advice I’d say is to get high with the highs as there’s plenty of lows in football, so enjoy the good times as much as you can when they come around.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

The favourite away ground I’ve played at is probably Easter Road or last season at the Falkirk Stadium when we (at Edinburgh City) played Falkirk when they were crowned champions as the atmosphere that day was electric.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My first goal in senior football against Morton is my favourite on a personal note, although I’ve scored a few last-minute goals at Clyde, Stranraer and even this season for Elgin against Bonnyrigg, which are always the best feelings.

My favourite goal someone else has scored has to be Russell Dingwall’s this season against Bonnyrigg. It was virtually the last kick of the ball and showed our ability as a team to fight right until the final whistle.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

For a current team-mate it would probably be Kyle Girvan due to the amount of time I’ve spent with him since joining the club. We get on really with one other away from football.

In terms of former team-mates, it would be a tough choice between Liam Scullion, Ray Grant or Kyle Fleming as I’m very close friends with them away from football.

How do you relax away from football?

I’ve always been tight with my close friends Reece, Scott, Kyle and Ross when things are or are not going well on the pitch over the last few years.

They’re always good at taking my mind off things, whether it is a night out or even a coffee, I think that’s very important to have.