Elgin City v Aberdeen: Dons fan Allan Hale on Scottish Cup tie to ‘savour’ and ‘pitting wits against Jimmy Thelin’

Elgin City boss – and lifelong Dons fan – Allan Hale admits drawing Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup is a dream come true… and a reward for his high-flying League Two team.

The fourth-tier leaders defeated League One front-runners Kelty Hearts 3-2 at the weekend to earn their place in Monday’s cup fourth-round draw.

It is the first time in eight years. City have reached this stage of the competition, and they now know they’ll host Jimmy Thelin’s Dons, who currently second in the Premiership.

The fourth-round ties will take place over the weekend of January 18, and Elgin v Aberdeen could well be a TV pick.

‘I’m looking forward to pitting my wits against Jimmy Thelin’

Hale told The Press and Journal what it will mean to go toe-to-toe with the side he supports.

He said: “It’s a dream come true. If I could have picked a tie, it would have been that one.

“We’re one of the fortunate teams that managed to get one of the big three, if you like.

“Being a lifelong Dons fan as well, it’s a great occasion to get the opportunity to play them in a competitive game.

“When that tie comes around, hopefully the players can put in a level of performance which can showcase the team in a positive manner, and the football club as well.

“Hopefully we can give them a difficult game.

“I’m glad that the players have got a reward for their efforts.

“From a personal point of view, I’m delighted – I’m looking forward to pitting my wits against one of the best managers in the country in Jimmy Thelin.

“And getting to see the people that I’ve watched up on the Richard Donald Stand for years – I get to see them up close and personal.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’ll be a tie to savour.”

Big expectation on Aberdeen – Hale

After Aberdeen bowed out of the League Cup at the semi-final stage against Celtic, Hale knows there will be a big push for Thelin’s side to go for glory in the Scottish Cup – a trophy which has eluded them since 1990.

Hale said: “I know that the expectation on Aberdeen and that is to get to cup finals regularly, and rightly so – they’re a massive club that’s really well supported.

“I think if you look at the job that Jimmy Thelin’s done, the whole city is getting behind the team. They’re really buying into what Jimmy’s doing.

“The volume of sell-outs that they’ve had this season is unprecedented really. I’ve not really experienced that too much in my lifetime.

“That just highlights the work that Jimmy’s doing and how well the team is doing and the city are really getting behind them.

“Hopefully both us and Aberdeen can continue to maintain a level of consistency that we’ve both shown this season.

“And hopefully then leading up to the game, we can get a sell-out and experience a really big occasion for the club.”

Penalty ‘luck’ set City on their way

As well as beating Kelty, it took a dramatic 8-7 penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw with League Two rivals Clyde for Elgin to make it this far in the cup.

Hale added: “We drew some really tough teams. We’ve had to be at our best to come through those ties.

“We also got a bit of luck with the Clyde game with the penalty shoot-out, which we managed to do.

“But the players have earned the right to be there first and foremost. I’m absolutely delighted for them that they’re navigating these ties.

“I’m also delighted for the board, because financially it’s a big reward for what they’re doing behind the scenes. It can help ease that pressure a little bit just to survive year on year.

“Lastly, I’m delighted for the sponsors and supporters, who have experienced a difficult couple of years for the football club.”

Keeping fingers crossed for TV pick

On the potential of the match being shown live on TV, the City boss said: “If we were lucky enough to get on TV, it would be another great incentive for the players.

“Regardless of whether the date gets moved, we would still get a sell-out crowd, and sell-out hospitality as well ,because the club deserves that.”

Elgin and Aberdeen have met only twice in competitive fixtures – both in the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen won 6-1 in Moray in January 1938 and were 5-0 home victors in January 1971.

This Saturday, Hale’s front-runners will be looking to stay in first spot in League Two when they travel to Dick Campbell’s second-placed East Fife. Elgin are two points in front, having played one match less than the Fifers.