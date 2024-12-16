Elgin City’s Dajon Golding on ‘London boys’ friendship with ‘thriving’ Aberdeen wideman Shayden Morris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City’s Dajon Golding on ‘London boys’ friendship with ‘thriving’ Aberdeen wideman Shayden Morris

Elgin forward Golding is excited at the prospect of facing Dons pal Morris at Borough Briggs in the Scottish Cup next month.

By Paul Third
Dajon Golding in action for Elgin City. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dajon Golding in action for Elgin City. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Friends will become rivals when Elgin City striker Dajon Golding and Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris come face to face in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup next month.

The two Englishman first met in London and have become good friends off the pitch since reuniting in Aberdeen last year following Golding’s move to Cove Rangers.

Golding moved to Borough Briggs on loan in January before making the move to City permanent in the summer after leaving Cove, but remains good friends with Dons attacker Morris.

Golding said: “Shayden and I grew up down south and we have gotten close over the last year.

“I knew him in London just through friends of friends really, and then once we were both in Aberdeen, we became good friends.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with his teammates at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with his teammates. Image: SNS.

“He’s doing well after last season. It was a tough one for him coming back from injury and stuff, but I’m just glad that he’s getting his opportunity and he’s thriving.

“I go to see him as much as I can as I’ve got to try and support the London boys.”

The luck of the draw has ensured Golding and Morris will face off at Borough Briggs on January 18 in the fourth round of the cup – but the City forward insists he is keeping his focus on his side’s promotion challenge in League Two.

Golding said: “The cup tie will be exciting when it comes, but the most important thing in my mind is the league games we’ve got coming up.

“We need to stay focused on getting back to winning ways, getting results and getting them points on the board.”

‘We’re back to square one’

City’s hopes of getting back to winning ways on Saturday were dashed when they were suffered their first home defeat of the season in a 4-2 League Two loss to Stirling Albion.

The Black and Whites have dropped to third in the table, one point behind leaders East Fife and second-placed Peterhead.

However, Allan Hale’s side will move back up the table if they beat the Clyde at Borough Briggs in Tuesday’s rescheduled league fixture.

Golding believes his side have to start afresh after back-to-back losses.

Elgin’s Dajon Goldingin action against Spartans. Image: Robert Crombie.

He said: “It was a disappointing result on Saturday, but we will dust ourselves down and look to try again on Tuesday against Clyde.

“Obviously we’re missing a few of our centre-backs, but it’s no excuse. We’ve got a deep enough squad to get results.

“We’ve worked so hard in the last couple of months to really put ourselves in that position to really now branch out in front of everyone else.

“But the last two games, we haven’t taken points, so we’re back to square one again.

“But we’re only one point off the top and we are ready to go again.

“The gaffer doesn’t really have to say anything to kind of get us wound up and ready as we know what’s at stake.

“We know what we want to achieve as a team and we just we have to turn up, day in and day out, and work hard.

“If we can’t do that, we won’t have results, and it will be days like we had on Saturday.”

 

Conversation