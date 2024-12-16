North abattoir takes pork and lamb off menu to focus purely on beef

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

North abattoir takes pork and lamb off menu to focus purely on beef

Millers of Speyside's boss says labour shortages and 'ever increasing costs' have forced its hand.

The Millers of Speyside abattoir and processing plant in Grantown.
The Millers of Speyside abattoir and processing plant in Grantown. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

The Millers of Speyside abattoir in Grantown will be solely a beef slaughtering facility from the start of next year.

Managing director Sandy Milne told us labour shortages and “ever increasing” running costs made it necessary to operate a leaner business.

It will no longer be offering private kill services for pork and lamb.

But it has arranged for pig private slaughter, where required, at Brechin abattoir.

‘Streamlining’

Mr Milne said: “We are simply streamlining the business.

“We are outsourcing the supply of lamb and pork for our retail butchery customers.

“And from the start of the year we will be solely a beef slaughtering abattoir.”

He added: “Shortage of experienced labour and ever increasing running costs make it necessary for us to take this route .

“The only difference is we will not be offering our private kill services for pork  and lamb, but have secured the pig private slaughter, where required, at Brechin abattoir.

“We will continue to provide private kill facilities for cattle.”

Millers of Speyside managing director Sandy Milne, centre, and commercial director Mike Riddell, right, were judges at a Royal Northern Agricultural Society’ carcase competition at Woodhead Bros in Turriff earlier this year.

Mr Milne said it had become harder to recruit workers for the abattoir, particularly from overseas, since Covid and Brexit.

He added: “It’s the lack of staff, of skilled labour. This kind of job is very difficult and local people don’t want to do it.

“There doesn’t seem to be any light on the horizon.”

Brechin's pig slaughterhouse
Brechin’s pig slaughterhouse. Image: Alan Richardson /Pix-AR.co.uk

Millers, incorporated in August 1994, typically employs 35-40 people.

The firm supplies meat to customers around the world.

Accounts for the parent company, Scotia Sales and Marketing, show pre-tax profits slid to £6,493 in the year to January 31 2024. This was down from £112,570 the year before.

But turnover grew to just over £19 million in the latest period, from £17.2m previously.

In his review of the 2023-24 financial period, Mr Milne said it was “yet again another extremely difficult trading year”.

Loading up a Millers of Speyside trailer. Image: Paul Mackie
Millers of Speyside trailer.

Firm’s latest annual accounts highlight ‘ever spiralling’ costs

He highlighted record high livestock prices and “ever spiralling” running costs.

Millers’ MD told us these economic factors, along with ongoing cost-of-living issues facing many consumers, have continued to present challenges for the business in 2024.

The price of red meat is unaffordable for a lot of UK shoppers, he said.

Lamb is “not a huge seller” in the Scottish market these days, he added.

It is now a “luxury item” and beef is “going the same way”, he warned.

Lamb
Millers’ MD says lamb is now a luxury item for most shoppers. Image: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, operating costs at abattoirs are continuing to rise sharply, he said.

These circumstances have prompted changes at Millers, he said, adding: “We have had to look at everything.

“We are streamlining our business in order to make sure it remains viable going forward.”

It is purely a commercial decision by Millers and there is no impact on jobs, he said.

Conversation