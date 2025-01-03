Callum Haspell scores American trial chance – but ex-Rothes defender isn’t closing door on Elgin City deal

Highland defender Callum Haspell has travelled to the United States in search of his next football opportunity… but could yet join Elgin City.

The central defender, 21, went into the new year on the back of a few trial games with League Two leaders Elgin – a period he enjoyed.

While he says there is still scope for a deal at Borough Briggs, Haspell is now in the very different surroundings of Los Angeles, California, aiming to catch the eye of clubs in America.

Free agent Haspell – who also spent time with League One Caley Thistle earlier this season, prior to ICT entering administration – has also featured in trial games for League Two Bonnyrigg Rose and Highland League club Nairn County during the campaign so far.

Haspell’s diverse football journey

Born in Denmark, Haspell grew up in the north of Scotland from the age of three, and formerly turned out for Breedon Highland League club Clachnacuddin’s youth wing.

He then spent a year studying at Salem University in West Virginia, US, before relocating to Spain and the City of Malaga Academy, eventually breaking into the side of Spanish third-division club CD Almunecar City.

In 2023, he returned to the north of Scotland, and racked up more than 20 matches for Highland League Rothes.

Then, 12 months ago, Haspell left the Speysiders to sign for Scottish Championship outfit Queen’s Park, who were bossed at the time by Dutchman Robin Veldman.

However, former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson took over at the Spiders, with Haspell departing in the summer.

Though a spell at current Welsh Premier League leaders Penybont in October looked set to lead to a deal – with Haspell even house-hunting in the area – the move broke down at board level.

Haspell’s new year wish is to nail down his future – and he’s willing to go wherever it takes for the right option.

Haspell told The Press and Journal: “I’m going to the States for a couple of weeks for some trials. I’m excited about that, so we’ll see what happens.

“This initial opportunity is a private event hosted by an agent to showcase his free agent players to his professional club contacts in North America.

“I was put in contact with him by one of my coaches at Queen’s Park and, upon reviewing my film, he invited me to be part of the squad.

“It will be interesting. I figure I’ll put myself there for a little while and see what can come up.

“I’ve obviously been to America before, so this isn’t the biggest jump in the world, which is nice.”

‘January is a tough month for teams to find players, but I just hope I can catch the eye’

Haspell, who is mainly a right-sided centre half, knows club budgets can often be a barrier to sealing a January switch, but added: “After America, I will probably return to Scotland, and see what options might be there – be it in the north of Scotland, or even in the central belt.

“I know January is a tough month for teams to find players, but I just hope I can catch the eye.

“I had a little bit of interest from League One clubs (other than ICT) earlier this season, but it just didn’t pan out.

“It’s just about making it work. It’s also budgets, to be honest – that is the most difficult part. You need to get a house or whatever, and so it’s usually budgets that cause an issue.

“But I’m fit and ready to go.

“While I’ve maybe not got as much experience as people that have played a number of league games, I think by playing in England, Wales, Scotland and abroad, I bring an experience that you can’t put on a CV.

“It has given me life-experience of walking into new teams, even on the day of games, they’ve never met you and are maybe sizing you up, and that’s a challenge, but I always go out and do my job.

“Wherever the opportunity is, I’m happy to make it happen.

“I’m 22 in January, so I’m still in the early stages of my career.

“I’m fortunately able to travel to these places without the strings attached that come further down the line.”