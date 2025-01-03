Callum Haspell scores American trial chance – but ex-Rothes defender isn’t closing door on Elgin City deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Haspell scores American trial chance – but ex-Rothes defender isn’t closing door on Elgin City deal

After a trial period with League Two leaders Elgin, the well-travelled 21-year-old now aims to impress US club coaches.

Defender Callum Haspell in action for Rothes away to Clachnacuddin in the Highland League in November 2023. Image: Jasperimage
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Highland defender Callum Haspell has travelled to the United States in search of his next football opportunity… but could yet join Elgin City.

The central defender, 21, went into the new year on the back of a few trial games with League Two leaders Elgin – a period he enjoyed.

While he says there is still scope for a deal at Borough Briggs, Haspell is now in the very different surroundings of Los Angeles, California, aiming to catch the eye of clubs in America.

Free agent Haspell – who also spent time with League One Caley Thistle earlier this season, prior to ICT entering administration – has also featured in trial games for League Two Bonnyrigg Rose and Highland League club Nairn County during the campaign so far.

Haspell’s diverse football journey

Born in Denmark, Haspell grew up in the north of Scotland from the age of three, and formerly turned out for Breedon Highland League club Clachnacuddin’s youth wing.

He then spent a year studying at Salem University in West Virginia, US, before relocating to Spain and the City of Malaga Academy, eventually breaking into the side of Spanish third-division club CD Almunecar City.

In 2023, he returned to the north of Scotland, and racked up more than 20 matches for Highland League Rothes.

Callum Haspell joined Queen’s Park last year from Rothes. Image: SNS. 

Then, 12 months ago, Haspell left the Speysiders to sign for Scottish Championship outfit Queen’s Park, who were bossed at the time by Dutchman Robin Veldman.

However, former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson took over at the Spiders, with Haspell departing in the summer.

Though a spell at current Welsh Premier League leaders Penybont in October looked set to lead to a deal – with Haspell even house-hunting in the area – the move broke down at board level.

Haspell’s new year wish is to nail down his future – and he’s willing to go wherever it takes for the right option.

Haspell told The Press and Journal: “I’m going to the States for a couple of weeks for some trials. I’m excited about that, so we’ll see what happens.

“This initial opportunity is a private event hosted by an agent to showcase his free agent players to his professional club contacts in North America.

“I was put in contact with him by one of my coaches at Queen’s Park and, upon reviewing my film, he invited me to be part of the squad.

“It will be interesting. I figure I’ll put myself there for a little while and see what can come up.

“I’ve obviously been to America before, so this isn’t the biggest jump in the world, which is nice.”

‘January is a tough month for teams to find players, but I just hope I can catch the eye’

Haspell, who is mainly a right-sided centre half, knows club budgets can often be a barrier to sealing a January switch, but added: “After America, I will probably return to Scotland, and see what options might be there – be it in the north of Scotland, or even in the central belt.

“I know January is a tough month for teams to find players, but I just hope I can catch the eye.

“I had a little bit of interest from League One clubs (other than ICT) earlier this season, but it just didn’t pan out.

“It’s just about making it work. It’s also budgets, to be honest – that is the most difficult part. You need to get a house or whatever, and so it’s usually budgets that cause an issue.

Defender Callum Haspell playing for Rothes away to Forres Mechanics in the Highland League in November 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“But I’m fit and ready to go.

“While I’ve maybe not got as much experience as people that have played a number of league games, I think by playing in England, Wales, Scotland and abroad, I bring an experience that you can’t put on a CV.

“It has given me life-experience of walking into new teams, even on the day of games, they’ve never met you and are maybe sizing you up, and that’s a challenge, but I always go out and do my job.

“Wherever the opportunity is, I’m happy to make it happen.

“I’m 22 in January, so I’m still in the early stages of my career.

“I’m fortunately able to travel to these places without the strings attached that come further down the line.”

