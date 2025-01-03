Inspirational Aberdeen PT shares her 4 top health tips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Inspirational Aberdeen PT shares her 4 top health tips

Eating well, staying active and looking after your mind are some of Anggie Bonaccorso's top health tips.

By Rosemary Lowne
Anggie Bonaccorso, pictured, has shared her top 4 health tips.
Keeping fit and healthy have helped Anggie Bonaccorso get through some of the most difficult times in her life.

And now the Aberdeen based personal trainer is keen to inspire others to feel good both mentally and physically.

Here she has shared 4 simple health tips that work for her…

1: What are your top tips for health and wellbeing?

Eat Well: Eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains is important for feeling your best.

Stay Active: Regular physical activity, like walking or dancing, can make you feel great and help you sleep better.

Take Care of Your Mind: Practicing mindfulness and keeping a positive attitude can help you manage stress. Remember, it’s okay to ask for help if you need it.

Anggie says little changes to your lifestyle can make all the difference. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

2: How do you like to de-stress?

Listening to music, dancing, and exercising are my go-to activities for de-stressing.

3: Do you incorporate healthy eating into your diet? 

I’m really into healthy eating, which is why I’m studying for a Master’s in dietetics. For breakfast, I usually have an egg and avocado wrap with some fruit.

At lunch, I like to have baked potatoes stuffed with tuna and yogurt, along with a side salad with mango, feta cheese, and nuts.

And for dinner, I love a good steak with veggies.

Anggie says looking after your mind is important. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

4: Do you have any daily practices that help with your mental wellbeing?

I understand the importance of speaking to myself to reflect on my journey and to stay motivated to pursue my dreams.

Life can get overwhelming, and it’s essential for me to take a moment to reconnect with myself.

Listening to music and dancing are some of the ways that Anggie likes to de-stress. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

For more about Anggie,  check out her full story here:

