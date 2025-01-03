Inspirational Aberdeen PT shares her 4 top health tips

Keeping fit and healthy have helped Anggie Bonaccorso get through some of the most difficult times in her life.

And now the Aberdeen based personal trainer is keen to inspire others to feel good both mentally and physically.

Here she has shared 4 simple health tips that work for her…

1: What are your top tips for health and wellbeing?

Eat Well: Eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains is important for feeling your best.

Stay Active: Regular physical activity, like walking or dancing, can make you feel great and help you sleep better.

Take Care of Your Mind: Practicing mindfulness and keeping a positive attitude can help you manage stress. Remember, it’s okay to ask for help if you need it.

2: How do you like to de-stress?

Listening to music, dancing, and exercising are my go-to activities for de-stressing.

3: Do you incorporate healthy eating into your diet?

I’m really into healthy eating, which is why I’m studying for a Master’s in dietetics. For breakfast, I usually have an egg and avocado wrap with some fruit.

At lunch, I like to have baked potatoes stuffed with tuna and yogurt, along with a side salad with mango, feta cheese, and nuts.

And for dinner, I love a good steak with veggies.

4: Do you have any daily practices that help with your mental wellbeing?

I understand the importance of speaking to myself to reflect on my journey and to stay motivated to pursue my dreams.

Life can get overwhelming, and it’s essential for me to take a moment to reconnect with myself.

