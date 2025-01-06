Elgin City’s Ross Draper on race against time to face Aberdeen in Scottish Cup – and why Dons won’t have liked draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City’s Ross Draper on race against time to face Aberdeen in Scottish Cup – and why Dons won’t have liked draw

A tendon tear in October means an extensive winter of rehab for Draper, who won the Scottish Cup with Inverness in 2015, and a fitness battle to take on the Dons.

Elgin City defender Ros Draper in action against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Elgin City defender Ross Draper would love to be fit and available to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup this month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Scottish Cup winner Ross Draper faces a race against time to be fit for Elgin City’s fourth-round showdown with Aberdeen this month.

The experienced midfielder-turned-defender lifted the Scottish Cup with Inverness nine years ago.

And he’s desperate to try and guide League Two title-contenders Elgin to an upset against Jimmy Thelin’s Premiership visitors on January 18.

Aberdeen’s 10-match winless run has heaped pressure on the top-flight Dons following their own blistering start to the campaign.

Life is the opposite for Elgin, who are just one point behind leaders East Fife in the fourth-tier.

However, Draper suffered a grade-four tear of a tendon in his left thigh inside the first 10 minutes in the last round of the Scottish Cup, before City beat Clyde 8-7 on penalties.

And the 12-week period between then and the Aberdeen tie means it will be touch and go as to whether the 36-year-old will be in the running to make Allan Hale’s cup-tie squad.

Draper tells team-mates: Showcase what you can do v Aberdeen

Whether he is fit in time or not, Draper is desperate for his Elgin team-mates to make the most of their crack at the big boys.

He said: “I’d say the boys have to just enjoy the occasion – enjoy it by showcasing what you can do as an individual, and what you can do as a group.

“We’re used to the League Two hustle and bustle of scrapping for points week in, week out.

“Our players must try to enjoy the experience because it’ll be over within a short period of time. It’s a one-off game.

“We don’t want any regrets with the performance that we put in.

“I’m sure we will put in a top performance, as we have done throughout the whole season.

“It’s never an easy watch when you’re not playing, but the boys have been brilliant for the last kind of seven or eight weeks.

Elgin City defender Ross Draper pictured during a warm-up sessions ahead of his team's League Cup tie against Motherwell at Borough Briggs, Elgin, on July 15, 2023.
A grade-four tendon tear has kept Elgin City defender Ross Draper out of action throughout the winter. Image: SNS.

“When I was involved at the start of the season, we were really good as well.

“I’m proud of what the boys are doing, and I’m sure that they’ll put on a good performance, even if I don’t make the deadline.”

Injury ‘as bad as it could have got’

Of his thigh injury, Draper said:  “It was probably as bad as it could have got. It was a grade-four tear of the tendon. It was borderline on whether I would need an operation.

“Because it is so deep in the tendon, I actually feel okay. I feel like I could go and run.

“But I need to ensure when I do come back, I don’t relapse. It’s a frustrating one because we were doing so well – hopefully I’m not far away now!

“The Aberdeen game would be bang on the minimum time I would need, so fingers-crossed I could be in contention.”

Aberdeen won’t have liked draw against Elgin – Draper

Early indications are the cup-tie at Borough Briggs should be a sell-out, and Draper is confident the home supporters can make it a special night.

He said: “Hopefully our fans recognise what we’re doing as a group, and will make it a sell-out and really get behind the boys.

“Without trying to shift pressure, there’s a free hit for us – we’re looking forward to putting on a good show and showing that we can compete with higher-ranked teams.

“We’ve done that this season (by beating then-League One leaders Kelty Hearts), although Aberdeen are clearly a much-higher level.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applauds fans at full-time after their Premiership 2-1 defeat against Ross County at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen, on January 2, 2025.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, whose side face Hearts and Rangers before heading to Elgin City in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.

“I guarantee that Aberdeen would have looked at the tie when it came out and not liked it, if I’m honest.

“You don’t want to come to a team that’s doing well in a lower division to play on a tough surface facing a strong home crowd. They would have wanted a home tie, like every club does.

“These ties are never easy for the higher-ranked club – I’ve been there and experienced it with Elgin when we lost (6-0) against Jeanfield Swifts (of the East of Scotland Premier League) last season.

Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup for such a long time. This will be seen as their best opportunity for a couple of years, and it’s up to us to try and make it as hard as we can for them.”

Draper backs Aberdeen to recover from slump

Aberdeen – fourth in the Premiership – have two massive league matches before they think about Elgin, hosting Hearts on Sunday and then visiting Rangers next Wednesday.

Draper said:  “The start to the season Aberdeen made was incredible. They’ve a good manager in place and they’re clearly a good side. The performances they were putting in was no fluke.

“They’ve shown so far what they can do under Jimmy Thelin, and I’m sure, at the click of a finger, they can turn it back on.

“Aberdeen are still a very good side. It would have been nice to see them involved in a title race this season, but it looks like Celtic are away and cruising.

“In the future, hopefully with the new manager, they can push Celtic and Rangers and it could be a bit more of a title race.”

Conversation