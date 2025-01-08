Elgin City’s Lewis Hyde insists Aberdeen are in for stern Scottish Cup test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City’s Lewis Hyde insists Aberdeen are in for stern Scottish Cup test

The Moray side's midfielder urges his team-mates to start fast to unsettle under-pressure Dons in the fourth round Borough Briggs showdown.

Lewis Hyde, facing, celebrates with Dajon Golding scoring his first Elgin City goal against Peterhead in December.  Image: Bob Crombie.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Lewis Hyde insists Elgin City won’t be spooked by Aberdeen as they aim to deliver a Scottish Cup nightmare to the Dons at Borough Briggs.

The former Caley Thistle midfielder, who was an unused substitute in the Highlanders’ 2023 cup final defeat to Celtic, is relishing his new lease of life in Moray.

Allan Hale’s Black and Whites are second in League Two and reached the fourth round of this year’s Scottish Cup by knocking out League Two rivals Clyde on penalties before  defeating then League One leaders Kelty Hearts.

On January 18, an expected sell-out home crowd will see Elgin face an Aberdeen side which have lost their last five fixtures, and are winless in 10 games.

The immediate focus for Hyde and Elgin is to add three more league points this Saturday by winning at Forfar Athletic. 

Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen registered a stunning 10 wins and a draw at Celtic from their first 11 Premiership games before an alarming slump kicked in.

The Dons host Hearts this Sunday before next Wednesday’s test against Rangers at Ibrox.

Elgin City's Lewis Hyde in action against Bonnyrigg Rose at Borough Briggs, Elgin, on September 14, 2024.
Elgin City’s Lewis Hyde in action against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Bob Crombie.

‘We’ll roll up our sleeves, give 100%’

But when the match between Elgin and the Dons comes around at Borough Briggs, Hyde knows how they must approach it.

He said: “We want to show in the first 10 minutes of the match that we’re there to try and win it.

“We’ll roll our sleeves up and give 100%. If we do that, no one can fault us.

“It’s important we don’t get spooked by anything. Aberdeen are obviously a decent outfit, but they can be beaten.

“Ultimately, Aberdeen are three leagues above us and are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland.

“They’ll come here as massive favourites regardless of form, but we’re not going to just roll over and let them have it.

“This is just one of those games you want to play in. I was injured at the start of the season, so never got the chance to play against Hibs (in a 5-0 home League Cup loss).

“The result wasn’t great, but it was a massive occasion for the club.

“Now this is the Scottish Cup and you want to be taking on teams like Aberdeen.”

Elgin City manager Allan Hale during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between Elgin City and Hibernian at Borough Briggs, Elgin, on July 13, 2024.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale has his side in promotion contention in League Two this season. Image: SNS.

Underdogs ‘have nothing to lose’

Hyde is also delighted to be taking on the Dons on home soil, where they have tasted defeat only once in the league this season.

He said: “I’m happy to have a home tie. It’s massive for Elgin, for the club, especially with us being in such decent form this season.

“The fans are right behind us, and it’s given us a real boost. It can give you, as players, an extra 10%.

“When you’re the underdogs, you’ve got nothing to lose.

“I’ve been in positions where it’s been the opposite with Caley Thistle, we’ve been the favourites to just go out and win.

“The underdogs, if you give them anything, they’re sitting there ready to take their chances.

“We know these guys at Aberdeen are top pros and they’re expected to come here and win, but we’re not going to be turned over easily.

“We’re all looking forward to it, but our first focus is on trying to get another three points on the board at Forfar this Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Elgin have confirmed goalkeeper Aidan Glavin and winger Kian Leslie will remain on loan from Kilmarnock until the end of the season.

