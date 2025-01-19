Elgin City boss Allan Hale proud of performance in Scottish Cup loss to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale proud of performance in Scottish Cup loss to Aberdeen

Borough Briggs boss was also frustrated at a number of refereeing decisions that went against the League Two side.

By Sean Wallace
Elgin's Dajon Golding and Aberdeen's Sobodan Rubezic in action during a Scottish Cup fourth round tie. Image: SNS
Elgin City boss Allan Hale is proud of his League Two side for pushing Premiership Aberdeen hard in the Scottish Cup.

Hale’s battling side lost 3-0 to Aberdeen at a capacity Borough Briggs in the fourth round clash.

Aberdeen triumphed via goals from Shayden Morris and a Duk brace but were made to dig deep to get the victory.

Hale was frustrated with key refereeing decisions he felt went against Elgin.

However, he has urged his team to use the performance against Aberdeen as a platform to become history makers by securing promotion to League One.

Elgin manager Allan Hale during the 3-0 Scottish Cup loss to Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Hale said: “They are a fantastic group of players full of commitment and I’m very proud of them.

“I feel lucky to manage such a talented group and a group that give everything for each other and the football club

“That’s the foundation you need to be successful.

“For me, that was a typical Elgin performance.

“One full of effort, commitment, organisation, work rate and a belief to try and get a positive result.

“The players have left everything on the pitch and can be proud of their efforts.

“They need to take confidence from their performance against a top-quality opposition and the fact we matched them for long periods of the game.”

Elgin's Owen Cairns and Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin in action in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Bid to become Elgin history makers

Elgin City are currently sitting third in the League Two table, nine points behind leaders East Fife and seven behind second-placed Peterhead.

However Elgin City hold two games in hand over both East Fife and Peterhead.

Hale is confident they can push for promotion.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris has a shot against Elgin City. Image: SNS
He said: “There’s a lot of football to be played and a lot of hard work ahead of us.

“However, I believe in this group.

“We’re in a really good position in the league.

“We’ve got 17 games to go, they’re massive games.

“We will try and take care of each game and see where it takes us at the end of the season.

“There’s a big carrot dangling in front of this group of players.

“They’ve got an opportunity to do something that this club’s never done before.

“Which is to get promoted and to be the first group of players that can potentially go on and achieve that would be massive.

“We know this team are capable of winning games because we’ve shown that throughout the season.

“We will try to get more complete performances that hopefully come the end puts us in a position to at least try and compete for that elusive promotion.”

Elgin fans during a Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup Fourth Round match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Hale’s frustration at key decisions

Hale was left frustrated by three key decisions.

He insists there was a foul by Kristers Tobers on Elgin’s Dylan Gavin in the build up to Duk’s goal to make it 2-0.

He also says Duk’s goal, which was held by the keeper, did not cross the line.

And there was also frustration at the dismissal of Lyle Booth for a second yellow.

Elgin's Lyall Booth looks dejected after being sent off during against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
He said: “There were key moments of the game that didn’t go in our favour.

“The decision where Dylan gets in front of Tobers who pulls him down.

“The linesman’s screaming at him (referee) who is five yards away.

“He’s screaming in his earpiece. It’s a foul.

“The referee plays play on and then within 45 seconds, the ball’s in the back of our net and it’s 2-0.

“The players were adamant that the second goal wasn’t over the line.

“Had we got the foul, the second goal doesn’t happen.

“Then Lyle gets the yellow card for contesting the second goal.

“And then a few minutes later, he’s sent off with the second yellow.

“Then Aberdeen have the opportunity to go and kill the game, which they did.”

 

 

