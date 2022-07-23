Nairn hold Highland League new boys Banks o’ Dee to draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee drew 1-1 with Nairn County in their opening Breedon Highland League fixture at Spain Park.

The debutants made a good start to life in the Highland League with captain Kane Winton giving them a first half lead.

But County to their credit battled back in an entertaining encounter with Liam Shewan netting their equaliser shortly after half-time.

For the Aberdeen side it was a historic day after years of success in the Junior ranks they made the step up following promotion at the end of last season.

But they couldn’t start on a winning note with Nairn deserving of their point.

Dee look for fast start

The opening exchanges were fiercely contested with Dee keen to impose themselves but County were also up for it and competing with plenty of vigour.

Banks o’ Dee created the first chance on eight minutes with Jack Henderson’s clever pass releasing Hamish MacLeod but his shot from 16 yards was wayward.

At the other end Angus Dey linked with Shewan and bustled his way into the box before dragging a cross-cum shot wide of target.

Midway through the first period the hosts could have opened the scoring when Winton played in Henderson but the striker’s scuffed shot was saved by the right foot of goalkeeper Dylan MacLean.

Just after the half hour mark Henderson spurned another fine opening when he fired wide from Dean Lawrie’s left-wing cross.

Then Dee almost gifted Nairn a goal with Alasdair Stark’s back-pass to goalkeeper Ross Salmon inches away from being intercepted by Conor Gethins.

But on 36 minutes the home side did take the lead when after a spell of pressure the ball was worked out to Magnus Watson on the right flank and his cross was headed home at the back post by Winton.

Three minutes before the break Banks o’ Dee hit the woodwork when Mark Gilmour’s free-kick cannoned off Adam Porritt before bouncing off the top of the crossbar.

County level

Within 90 seconds of the restart Nairn equalised. A neat move culminated in Dey getting to the by-line on the left, his cutback picked out Shewan who volleyed into the top right corner from 14 yards.

There was an increased confidence about County after the restart with Andrew Greig and Scott Davidson on either flank asking questions of the home defence.

In response for Banks o’ Dee Gilmour’s powerful strike from 25 yards was parried by MacLean.

On 64 minutes MacLean made an even better save to claw away Henderson’s header after Watson stood a cross up from the right.

In the final quarter the prospect of an opening day victory was there for both sides but could either grasp the opportunity?

It was Banks o’ Dee who looked more likely. With five minutes of the 90 remaining they broke forward after careless play from Cameron Lisle.

Sub Lachie MacLeod rounded goalkeeper MacLean and played the ball across goal but Dee couldn’t force it into the net.

But in the 87th minute Nairn were inches away from winning it. Davidson’s cross from the right wasn’t cleared and eventually dropped for Greig but his strike from 14 yards clattered the crossbar.

Banks o’ Dee had another chance in the final minute of normal time when Henderson’s through ball released MacLeod, but he stabbed wide.