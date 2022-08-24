Rothes come from behind to defeat Keith; Wick chalk up another home win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Rothes come from behind to defeat Keith; Wick chalk up another home win

By Dave Edwards
August 24, 2022, 10:28 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:05 am
Greg Morrison, right, was the hero for Rothes.
Greg Morrison, right, was the hero for Rothes.

Rothes had to come from behind to pick up their first win of the season with Greg Morrison the Speysiders’ hero with a superbly taken double.

Keith were at full strength for the game while injury-hit Rothes received a massive boost with the appearance of Steven Mackay who drove up to Kynoch Park having left work in Manchester at noon, while trialist Jack Maley made the somewhat shorter journey from Glasgow.

Nathan McKeown should have scored for Keith but with only Sean McCarthy to beat the Rothes number one blocked the striker’s effort.

On the half hour mark, Craig Reid did superbly well to stop a Jake Thomson effort from giving the Speysiders the lead.

Keith took the lead, against the run of play, in the 37th minute when Kieran Mooney picked up the ball on the left, cut in and beat McCarthy with a superb angled drive.

Rothes manager Ross Jack.
Rothes manager Ross Jack.

However, four minutes later the Speysiders were back on level terms when Keith failed to clear their lines and Morrison clipped the ball into the roof of the net from eight yards.

On the stroke of half-time new Rothes signing, Brazilian winger Matheus Machado, beat two Keith defenders before finding the corner of the net from eight yards out.

Five minutes after the restart a deep Machado cross picked out Morrison eight yards out and the former Ross County and Brora Rangers striker swivelled and hammered the ball into the far corner of the net.

Morrison was then denied his hat-trick when Reid turned a blistering shot over the top.

In the 73rd minute, Keith were awarded a penalty kick when Demilade Yunis was bundled over in the box by Bruce Milne and Przemyslaw Nawrocki sent McCarthy the wrong way from the spot.

Home comforts for Wick

Meanwhile, Wick Academy picked up their third home win on the spin with a 1-0 victory against Clach at Harmsworth Park.

Clach had defeated Wick 3-0 in the North of Scotland Cup earlier this month but it was Gary Manson’s men who came out on top on this occasion.

After a goal-less first half during which both sides had hit the woodwork, the home side made the breakthrough early in the second half with Harry Hennem finding the back of the net after 54 minutes.

The Scorries head to Strathspey Thistle on Saturday, while Clach take on Banks o’ Dee in Aberdeen.

 

