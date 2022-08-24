Malky Mackay says Ross County had no choice but to accept Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin suspensions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay says accepting the fate of Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin’s suspensions avoids disrupting their preparations for Saturday’s match against Rangers.

Callachan and Baldwin were both handed retrospective two-match bans for incidents which took place in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock.

Midfielder Callachan was eventually shown a second yellow card for handball, after initially being booked for a first half challenge on Ryan Alebiosu.

Team captain Baldwin was booked by referee David Munro during the match, for a challenge on Killie’s Kerr McInroy.

Although Callachan and Baldwin had the chance to make their case at a Scottish FA tribunal on Thursday, both players have accepted the punishment offered to them by the compliance officer.

Having held discussions with disciplinary figures at the Scottish FA, Mackay says it became increasingly inevitable the suspensions would be upheld.

It means both players will miss the trip to Ibrox, along with next Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie at home to Celtic.

Mackay said: “We got the news on Wednesday morning.

“Initially we were disappointed, but I spoke to both the compliance officer and the head of refereeing.

“We could have gone through a process, but nothing would have changed.

“We had the conversation to get a bit of clarity on things and put it to bed.

“They’re not changing it. You’ve got the right to appeal, but three ex-referees have looked at it, and it’s not going to change, so we’re just as well accepting it.

“Now we can get our minds on to the weekend.

“It’s better that it’s done and dusted, and we know who we’ve got available.”

County have the cover to cope with loss of key duo

The loss of Baldwin and Callachan will reduce Mackay’s options through the spine of his team for the next two matches.

Mackay, who has added 10 new faces during the course of the summer, says his recruitment has been tailored towards ensuring he has sufficient cover in times of need.

The Staggies boss added: “They’re two experienced players and two of my regulars, so clearly they mean a lot to the club.

“What it does do is give opportunities to others. We’ve got a strong squad, my bench has way more depth in it than it did last year.

“That’s something we looked at this summer, so that even with suspensions or injuries we didn’t end up too threadbare.

“Coming in last summer, it was about trying to get a group of players that I wanted out on the pitch.

“This summer was about trying to get strength in depth, and succession planning. It was about looking to build a squad that was going to be sustainable – where players could step in who are just as good as the players coming out.”

Johnson has grasped recent chance

An example of a player who has taken his chance in recent weeks is Callum Johnson.

Right back Johnson, who joined from Portsmouth in the summer, has started the Staggies' last two matches.

Mackay has been thrilled with the impact made by the 25-year-old, adding: “It was a really desperate blow for Connor in terms of his ankle. Callum is someone I was keen on a year ago, and we managed to get him.

“He has come in and taken his chance, and he’s a terrific young man.”