Highland League president can see merits of early kick-offs in response to spiralling energy costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League president can see merits of early kick-offs in response to spiralling energy costs

By Callum Law
September 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 7, 2022, 9:10 am
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.

Breedon Highland League president George Manson believes clubs will take the option to kick-off earlier during the winter months.

In the division’s rules, kick-off times can be moved provided both clubs involved in a game agree.

The prospect of starting games earlier to cut down on floodlight use and thus cut costs has been discussed as energy bills are set to soar.

Although it may not be feasible for all fixtures, Manson can see why clubs are keen to discuss early kick-offs.

He said: “Early kick-offs is something we’re going to explore. Our rules (at) the moment allow for kick-off times to be changed, provided both sides agree.

“I’m sure as we get into the winter we’ll see some kick-offs change given the circumstances.

Highland League clubs must work together

“Obviously if you’re travelling a long distance then it might not be so easy.

“But certainly there are games where the kick-off could be moved and it’s something the league is prepared to consider.

“The rule is there for clubs to change the kick-off time if they want to.”

Manson believes it’s important Highland League clubs try to work together to find solutions to the problems they face.

George Manson says it’s important for clubs to work together to cut costs.

The former Turriff United chairman added: “One club told me what their bill is going to be and I was horrified.

“We all have to try to work together and that’s one of the things about the Highland League – we can do that.

“If it means kicking off early, then we’ll kick off early.

“There may be some days where it doesn’t matter how early you kick off, you’ll still need lights, but we’ll play it by ear.”

Energy crisis hits Highland League: Could lunchtime winter kick-offs be needed to offset £5-a-minute floodlight costs?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine's Martin Skinner eyes silverware after reaching final
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brora Rangers' John Young on his long-time commitment to…
0
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Clachnacuddin's Paul Brindle faces the Quickfire Questions
0
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly and Formartine United eye final spot
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
Energy crisis hits Highland League: Could lunchtime winter kick-offs be needed to offset £5-a-minute…
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v…
0
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
Clach double up against Rothes; Turriff defeat Forres
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
Andrew MacAskill at the double as Buckie defeat Huntly; Brora ease to victory against…

More from Press and Journal

Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Highland League president George Manson can see the advantages of kicking off earlier in winter.
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0