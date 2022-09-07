Highland League president can see merits of early kick-offs in response to spiralling energy costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breedon Highland League president George Manson believes clubs will take the option to kick-off earlier during the winter months.

In the division’s rules, kick-off times can be moved provided both clubs involved in a game agree.

The prospect of starting games earlier to cut down on floodlight use and thus cut costs has been discussed as energy bills are set to soar.

Although it may not be feasible for all fixtures, Manson can see why clubs are keen to discuss early kick-offs.

He said: “Early kick-offs is something we’re going to explore. Our rules (at) the moment allow for kick-off times to be changed, provided both sides agree.

“I’m sure as we get into the winter we’ll see some kick-offs change given the circumstances.

Highland League clubs must work together

“Obviously if you’re travelling a long distance then it might not be so easy.

“But certainly there are games where the kick-off could be moved and it’s something the league is prepared to consider.

“The rule is there for clubs to change the kick-off time if they want to.”

Manson believes it’s important Highland League clubs try to work together to find solutions to the problems they face.

The former Turriff United chairman added: “One club told me what their bill is going to be and I was horrified.

“We all have to try to work together and that’s one of the things about the Highland League – we can do that.

“If it means kicking off early, then we’ll kick off early.

“There may be some days where it doesn’t matter how early you kick off, you’ll still need lights, but we’ll play it by ear.”