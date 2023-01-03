Ice-cool finishes win Highland League derby for Nairn County away to Clach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County surged into ninth place in the Highland League thanks to a 2-0 derby win at Clachnacuddin on Tuesday.

Quickfire goals midway through the second half by Andrew Greig and Ciaran Young put Nairn in control in a match of very few clear-cut opportunities to start the new year.

The home defeat for the Lilywhites leaves them third-bottom, two points behind Deveronvale, who lost 3-2 at title-chasing Buckie Thistle.

The wintry weather had kept both Nairn and Clach out of action for some time, including a week ago when they were meant to meet at Station Park.

Long, long wait for Clach action

The Merkinchers’ last outing was a competitive 4-2 defeat at Brora Rangers back in late November, while December 10 was Nairn’s last fixture, when they drew 1-1 with Formartine United.

Clach were without the services of 18-year-old attacking midfielder Robbie Thompson, who was recalled from his loan spell by injury-stricken Championship club Caley Thistle.

Attacker Aidan Cruickshank, who was brought in on loan until the end of the season by Nairn manager Steven Mackay from League Two side Elgin City, came off the bench in the second half.

Nairn, who arrived in Inverness unbeaten in six league matches, were also boosted by the contract extensions signed by captain Fraser Dingwall and attacking midfielder Angus Dey until the summer of 2025.

It was the visitors who had the best of the opening stages, with Kenny McKenzie and Greig menacing on the left side and Sam Gordon, in particular, lively on the right.

Connor Bunce was at the heart of some creative moments for Clach, though, with his ball out to Blair Lawrie ending with the latter’s cross being cleared by the head of Dingwall.

Nairn grasp control with double

The breakthrough arrived for Nairn on 25 minutes when McKenzie picked out Greig and the winger hooked a superb high ball over Clach goalkeeper Martin Mackinnon into the net.

Five minutes later, Nairn – with the bit between their teeth – doubled the scoreline when Young poked the ball home from an acute angle after hesitation at the back.

Mackay’s men looked in the mood to kill it off, but Clach stood firm and ensured no further first half damage.

It was a real battle in the early moments of the second half, with the Inverness side probing for a way back and Nairn standing strong, waiting for their chance to pounce.

McKenzie came close to adding a third for the Wee County on 68 minutes when Greig passed cleverly on to him, but his shot was blocked smartly by Mackinnon to keep Clach in it.

Then an Alasdair Gillies free-kick from fully 25 yards failed to test goalkeeper Dylan Maclean as the Clach midfielder steered his effort high over the top with time ticking down fast for the hosts.

Wayne Mackintosh had one final warning shot for Nairn, but he flashed a low long-ranger wide of the left post with seven minutes left.

Clach are away to Inverurie Locos on Saturday, with Nairn visiting Banks o’ Dee.