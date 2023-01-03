Firefighters attend scene on Garthdee Drive after gas canister explodes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters were called to attend the scene of a fire after a gas canister exploded.

Police alerted the fire service to the incident on Garthdee Drive just before 4pm on Tuesday.

They say the explosion seemed to have been caused by a small gas canister, possibly the size of a deodorant can.

A witness said the explosion blew out the windows of the Garthdee Nisa where the incident took place.

The fire service initially reported it as a faulty heater, but have since said they are unsure of what caused the incident.

Two fire crews from North Anderson Drive and Central attended.

They left the scene just before 4.30pm.