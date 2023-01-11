‘Hip hip’: The Burning of the Clavie returns to Burghead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of people lined the streets of a Moray village for the return of a fiery spectacle.

The much-anticipated Burning of the Clavie took place in Burghead tonight, with spectators young and old out in force to enjoy the new year’s tradition.

No one wanted to miss this event with parents pushing their babies in prams to elderly residents making their way through the village using walking sticks.

It is the first time the event has taken place on the traditional January 11 since the pandemic – which first cancelled it in 2021, and then delayed it in 2022.

The famed barrel was unveiled at about 6pm, outside the house of Clavie King Dan Ralph.

Scores of Brochers had gathered to witness the moment it first erupted into flames – signalling the start of celebrations.

As the first flames from the Clavie – a burning 100kg barrel packed with wooden staves and tar – shot up into the clear, dark sky a cheer went up.

Clavie staves serves as good luck charm

The throngs marched after the crew, shoulder to shoulder and some with phones held aloft, as it made its traditional rounds.

It eventually reached Doorie Hill, where Clavie Crew members hammered it into place on the remnants of an iron age fort.

The crowd let out shocked gasps and howls of excitement as a huge patch of grass beneath the mound caught ablaze, a wall of flames shooting up around the Clavie.

Those who got close enough on Doorie Hill could feel the heat of the flames, and the audience erupted into applause for the grand finale.

Others could be heard shouting “hip, hip, hooray” as they toasted drinks amongst themselves.

The air had turned an orange hue by the time it was finally toppled, with grateful locals scrambling to receive the final blackened staves of the night.

It’s believed those who are given a piece of wood from the Clavie will be blessed with good luck for the rest of the year.

Some spectators joked about selling a piece on Ebay, debating how much the item would be worth.

Among those lucky enough to get their hands on a piece was Burghead couple Ben and Wendy Watson.

Mr Watson said: “We were at last year’s Clavie, but we missed getting a bit of wood.”

When asked if he holds the local belief that a piece of Clavie possesses good luck powers, Mr Watson remarked, “I’m sure that it does.”

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges also managed to get a piece, which he plans to keep safe in a glass box for years to come.

Clavie crew member Craig Smith went over to delighted resident Bob Maine and placed a piece of burning wood in a bucket before toasting with a festive drink.

One of the nicest parts of the event is the tight-knit feel to it – it is clear everybody knows each other, and are enjoying coming together to keep the tradition alive.

One spectator praised the bravery of the Clavie crew at their willingness to stand so close to the burning flames as they continue to add more fuel to the fire.

Dan Ralph has been Clavie King for 35 years after being elected to succeed his father.

Speaking ahead of the event, he told The P&J: “This is the most important night of the year in Burghead, this is Clavie night – it’s January 11.

“Because my father was involved, they elected me to be the next Clavie King. It’s a big responsibility and it’s also a huge honour.

“To be a crew member you’ve got be related to a previous crew member.

“The crew members are proud to have the role in the Clavie crew.”

Mr Ralph described carrying the Clavie as “quite a feat” and admitted getting up Doorie Hill is a big challenge – but well worth the effort every year.

Check out our gallery from the Burning of the Clavie 2023 below.