Banks o’ Dee management duo ‘have left’ Highland League club after latest loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee have confirmed boss Jamie Watt and assistant Roy McBain have left the Breedon Highland League club.

The Spain Parkers, promoted to the division last summer, lost 3-0 at Nairn County on Saturday, a result which left Dee second from bottom on six points.

With the Aberdeen club hammered with a 24-point deduction in October due to a player registration, they are one point ahead of struggling Strathspey Thistle.

Official Club Statement: Watt and McBain Depart Banks o' Dee Full Statement: https://t.co/QLTm5TZkcD pic.twitter.com/nJlHQMuFJn — Banks O' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) January 9, 2023

A statement released by Dee on Monday night confirmed the departure of Watt and McBain with “immediate effect”.

Club president Brian Winton said “I would like to take the opportunity to thank Jamie and Roy for their contribution to the club over the years and wish them the best for the future.”

An interim management team will be put in place while the search for a permanent manager is carried out.

Applications for the position should be sent to: admin@banksodeefc.co.uk

The club said no further comment will be made at this time.