Formartine put six past Keith and Brora do the same at Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine put six past Keith and Brora do the same at Deveronvale

By Reporter
January 29, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 29, 2023, 5:15 pm
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park

Formartine United put on a powerful display to beat visitors Keith 6-0 at North Lodge Park.

Six different players got on the scoresheet for United, who remain fifth in the Breedon Highland League table.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “It was a really positive display and result for us and another clean sheet which is always welcome.

“It was also pleasing to have six different scorers as well. Keith are a good side, they beat us up there earlier in the season, so we went at it right from the start.

“Even though we were up by four goals at half-time we told the players to keep up the tempo, which they did.

“At the end of the afternoon it was a really good team performance.”

First half blitz does the damage

There wasn’t much in it in the opening stages before Mark Gallagher broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with a low 16-yard drive.

The Pitmedden side doubled the score with 34 minutes on the clock thanks to a well struck 15-yard volley from Matthew McLean.

It was game over a couple of minutes later when ex-Fraserburgh striker Paul Campbell raced clear to slot home despite offside protestations from the visitors.

The home side were coasting and three minutes from the break Aidan Combe had the simple task of rifling home from close range.

Although Keith stuck better to their task in the second half, Formartine went nap when substitute Scott Lisle scored with his first touch of the ball with 64 minutes gone.

Scott Lisle was also on target for Formartine against Keith

The rout was completed with a couple of minutes remaining when Cole Anderson’s effort flew into the top corner for United’s 50th league goal of the season.

Disappointed Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “At the moment there is a huge gulf between the top six clubs and the rest of the league.

“When you are not right at it you get punished. I’m not making the excuse we have had few games of late, as we were totally outplayed by a very good, powerful Formartine team.

“For their third goal, the guy looked offside from where we were but it had no bearing on the result really.

“We simply couldn’t live with their pace and power all over the pitch.

“Most of the goals were conceded cheaply and the second half was more about damage limitation, so no excuses really on our part.”

Deveronvale 0-6 Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers hit Deveronvale for six without reply as the Sutherland outfit made it 20 goals in their last three games to keep their Breedon Highland League title challenge alive.

Brora were three ahead after 13 minutes as they capitalised on a mix of good football and dismal Vale defending.

Jordan MacRae put Brora in front after just two minutes following a Tony Dingwall cross before the striker grabbed number two five minutes later, converting a Gregor MacDonald delivery.

Dane Ballard and Michael Watson could have pulled one back for Vale but Martin Maclean finished the game as a contest after a mix up between Harry Noble and keeper Jamie Williamson after 13 minutes.

MacRae claimed his hat trick after 24 minutes while Max Ewan made it five nine minutes later with the Vale defenders looking for some support from their midfield teammates.

MacDonald made it six just after the hour mark with an excellent finish from just inside the box.

Substitute Ross Gunn saw a close range effort rebound off both posts with the goal gaping in a real miss of the season contender.

Brora interim manager Stuart Golabek said: “The last three or four weeks we have started games quickly and got the goals to get our work done in the first half.

“While the second half saw us doing things you wouldn’t normally do we were by far the better side.

“We won the the first half and the second half scoring six goals in the process while claiming another clean sheet so it is another good day for us really.

“When you consider we were missing a number of players such as Colin Williamson, Mark Nicolson, Andrew Macleod and Ali Sutherland we were quite light in numbers but once we have all back fit we have a squad who are a match for anyone.

Ourselves, Buckie, Fraserburgh and Brechin are all still in the running league-wise so we will just keep ticking the boxes game by game.”

Vale first team coach Grant Noble said: “When you concede goals like we did so early in the game it is finished especially as we caused our own problems.

“Both in possession and out of possession of the ball our shape simply disappeared.

“There was a communication problem, an organisational problem and nobody taking a bit of leadership and although we are a young group you need someone to step up and take control of the situation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Mark Cowie says Fraserburgh can't be discounted after Inverurie win
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Debutant Liam Shewan fires Rothes to win against Clach; Turriff defeat Forres
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
New Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton looking ahead after Wick win; Nairn get…
Huntly goalscorer Andy Hunter
Huntly hold Buckie as win over Strathspey takes Brechin top
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Champions Fraserburgh record impressive win against Inverurie
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Keith sign Ethan Smith ahead of Formartine United clash
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Liam Shewan signs but three depart Rothes ahead of Clachnacuddin encounter
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Andy Low backs new Inverurie signing Sam Robertson to make fast start
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview January 27 - completely free to view!

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Lossiemouth men standing by shed they'll use for the men's shed group when it's up and running
Plans gather pace for Lossiemouth Men's Shed which supports say will 'help the town'
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Aberdeen charity appeals for 'Brave' men to get involved in fundraising catwalk show
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two…
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Could separate electricity and gas markets reduce your energy bills?
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Ross County fan view: Staggies choose the perfect time to find form
Mark Gallagher netted Formartine's opener against Keith at North Lodge Park
Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock? The run down on the Watford defender…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must take their time to get this appointment right

Editor's Picks

Most Commented