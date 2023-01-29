Formartine put six past Keith and Brora do the same at Deveronvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United put on a powerful display to beat visitors Keith 6-0 at North Lodge Park.

Six different players got on the scoresheet for United, who remain fifth in the Breedon Highland League table.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “It was a really positive display and result for us and another clean sheet which is always welcome.

“It was also pleasing to have six different scorers as well. Keith are a good side, they beat us up there earlier in the season, so we went at it right from the start.

“Even though we were up by four goals at half-time we told the players to keep up the tempo, which they did.

“At the end of the afternoon it was a really good team performance.”

First half blitz does the damage

There wasn’t much in it in the opening stages before Mark Gallagher broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with a low 16-yard drive.

The Pitmedden side doubled the score with 34 minutes on the clock thanks to a well struck 15-yard volley from Matthew McLean.

It was game over a couple of minutes later when ex-Fraserburgh striker Paul Campbell raced clear to slot home despite offside protestations from the visitors.

The home side were coasting and three minutes from the break Aidan Combe had the simple task of rifling home from close range.

Although Keith stuck better to their task in the second half, Formartine went nap when substitute Scott Lisle scored with his first touch of the ball with 64 minutes gone.

The rout was completed with a couple of minutes remaining when Cole Anderson’s effort flew into the top corner for United’s 50th league goal of the season.

Disappointed Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “At the moment there is a huge gulf between the top six clubs and the rest of the league.

“When you are not right at it you get punished. I’m not making the excuse we have had few games of late, as we were totally outplayed by a very good, powerful Formartine team.

“For their third goal, the guy looked offside from where we were but it had no bearing on the result really.

“We simply couldn’t live with their pace and power all over the pitch.

“Most of the goals were conceded cheaply and the second half was more about damage limitation, so no excuses really on our part.”

Deveronvale 0-6 Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers hit Deveronvale for six without reply as the Sutherland outfit made it 20 goals in their last three games to keep their Breedon Highland League title challenge alive.

Brora were three ahead after 13 minutes as they capitalised on a mix of good football and dismal Vale defending.

Jordan MacRae put Brora in front after just two minutes following a Tony Dingwall cross before the striker grabbed number two five minutes later, converting a Gregor MacDonald delivery.

Dane Ballard and Michael Watson could have pulled one back for Vale but Martin Maclean finished the game as a contest after a mix up between Harry Noble and keeper Jamie Williamson after 13 minutes.

MacRae claimed his hat trick after 24 minutes while Max Ewan made it five nine minutes later with the Vale defenders looking for some support from their midfield teammates.

25- Thats the hat trick for Jordan within first half hour.

🔴0-4⚪️ pic.twitter.com/eRiGwNsUuj — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) January 28, 2023

MacDonald made it six just after the hour mark with an excellent finish from just inside the box.

Substitute Ross Gunn saw a close range effort rebound off both posts with the goal gaping in a real miss of the season contender.

Brora interim manager Stuart Golabek said: “The last three or four weeks we have started games quickly and got the goals to get our work done in the first half.

“While the second half saw us doing things you wouldn’t normally do we were by far the better side.

“We won the the first half and the second half scoring six goals in the process while claiming another clean sheet so it is another good day for us really.

“When you consider we were missing a number of players such as Colin Williamson, Mark Nicolson, Andrew Macleod and Ali Sutherland we were quite light in numbers but once we have all back fit we have a squad who are a match for anyone.

“Ourselves, Buckie, Fraserburgh and Brechin are all still in the running league-wise so we will just keep ticking the boxes game by game.”

Vale first team coach Grant Noble said: “When you concede goals like we did so early in the game it is finished especially as we caused our own problems.

“Both in possession and out of possession of the ball our shape simply disappeared.

“There was a communication problem, an organisational problem and nobody taking a bit of leadership and although we are a young group you need someone to step up and take control of the situation.”