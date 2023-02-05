Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres

By Reporter
February 5, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 5, 2023, 6:09 pm
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County

Interim Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie was delighted to pick up their sixth point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Nairn County.

The Grantown Jags took the lead at Seafield Park early in the second half courtesy of Daniel Whitehorn’s finish from 25 yards.

But, in the closing stages, the Wee County levelled with Fraser Dingwall heading home a Conor Gethins corner.

Ritchie was encouraged by Strathspey’s display and said: “Our boys were fantastic, they gave 110% and there was a lot of pride and enjoyment in our performance.

“We had them organised and set-up against a good Nairn team who had the majority of the possession.

“But that was what we expected and we were structured to try to frustrate them and counter.

“It’s only one point but in the grand scheme of things with the display from the boys it was a good day for us.”

Fraser Dingwall equalised for Nairn against Strathspey Thistle

Nairn have only lost once in 12 league games, but boss Steven Mackay said: “It was terrible, the worst performance since I’ve come in.

“All the standards we’ve set we didn’t get near.

“We didn’t work hard enough, the quality on the ball was poor and the movement was non-existent.

“It was an unacceptable performance, but credit to Strathspey, they were organised, frustrated us and hit us on the counter-attack.

“We’re probably lucky to come away with a draw.”

Clachnacuddin 2-0 Forres Mechanics

Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald was thrilled with a win and a clean sheet against Forres Mechanics at Grant Street Park.

The Lilywhites triumphed 2-0 with the victory taking them up to 13th in the Breedon Highland League table.

MacDonald said: “Forres have been doing really well so from my perspective to get a home win and a keep clean sheet I’m delighted.

“We were the better team in the first half and should have been further ahead at half-time.

“We knew Forres would regroup and and they had a lot of pressure in the second half without troubling Martin MacKinnon too much.”

Clach took the lead on 17 minutes with Harry Hennem firing into the top right corner.

James Anderson could have doubled the hosts’ lead but he headed Lewis Mackenzie’s delivery against the post.

In the final 15 minutes Forres hit the woodwork twice. First Craig Mackenzie’s blast came back off the post, then Mackenzie turned provider for Martin Groat, who hit the same upright before Dale Wood lashed the rebound over.

Deep into injury time Paul Brindle made it 2-0 with a lob over goalkeeper Stuart Knight.

Can-Cans manager Steven MacDonald said: “Conditions were terrible which made it difficult for both teams and I didn’t think it was a great game.

“Clach had the wind in the first half, got a goal playing with it and were the better team.

“But I think in the second half we were the better team, we’ve hit the post twice and then they score late on.

“That’s the way it’s going for us just now, it’s fine lines.

“We battled away in difficult conditions but it wasn’t to be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Triple century up for manager Mark Cowie as Fraserburgh meet Huntly
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Aidan Sopel in line for debut as Rothes face Banks o' Dee
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Ally MacDonald in the hunt for silverware after extending Brora stay ahead of crunch…
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 3 - completely free to view!
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents

Most Read

1
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Celtic Women 3-0 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey says defeat can be learning curve for…
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
UK red meat exporters bound for USA
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Families urged to arrange repairs to 'dangerous' memorials in Orkney cemeteries
Brian Ritchie, right, praised Strathspey Thistle after their draw with Nairn County
Camanachd Association create new role to get more women into shinty

Editor's Picks

Most Commented