Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres

Interim Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie was delighted to pick up their sixth point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Nairn County.

The Grantown Jags took the lead at Seafield Park early in the second half courtesy of Daniel Whitehorn’s finish from 25 yards.

But, in the closing stages, the Wee County levelled with Fraser Dingwall heading home a Conor Gethins corner.

Ritchie was encouraged by Strathspey’s display and said: “Our boys were fantastic, they gave 110% and there was a lot of pride and enjoyment in our performance.

“We had them organised and set-up against a good Nairn team who had the majority of the possession.

“But that was what we expected and we were structured to try to frustrate them and counter.

“It’s only one point but in the grand scheme of things with the display from the boys it was a good day for us.”

Nairn have only lost once in 12 league games, but boss Steven Mackay said: “It was terrible, the worst performance since I’ve come in.

“All the standards we’ve set we didn’t get near.

“We didn’t work hard enough, the quality on the ball was poor and the movement was non-existent.

“It was an unacceptable performance, but credit to Strathspey, they were organised, frustrated us and hit us on the counter-attack.

“We’re probably lucky to come away with a draw.”

Clachnacuddin 2-0 Forres Mechanics

Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald was thrilled with a win and a clean sheet against Forres Mechanics at Grant Street Park.

The Lilywhites triumphed 2-0 with the victory taking them up to 13th in the Breedon Highland League table.

MacDonald said: “Forres have been doing really well so from my perspective to get a home win and a keep clean sheet I’m delighted.

“We were the better team in the first half and should have been further ahead at half-time.

“We knew Forres would regroup and and they had a lot of pressure in the second half without troubling Martin MacKinnon too much.”

Clach took the lead on 17 minutes with Harry Hennem firing into the top right corner.

James Anderson could have doubled the hosts’ lead but he headed Lewis Mackenzie’s delivery against the post.

In the final 15 minutes Forres hit the woodwork twice. First Craig Mackenzie’s blast came back off the post, then Mackenzie turned provider for Martin Groat, who hit the same upright before Dale Wood lashed the rebound over.

Deep into injury time Paul Brindle made it 2-0 with a lob over goalkeeper Stuart Knight.

Can-Cans manager Steven MacDonald said: “Conditions were terrible which made it difficult for both teams and I didn’t think it was a great game.

“Clach had the wind in the first half, got a goal playing with it and were the better team.

“But I think in the second half we were the better team, we’ve hit the post twice and then they score late on.

“That’s the way it’s going for us just now, it’s fine lines.

“We battled away in difficult conditions but it wasn’t to be.”