Highland League secretary John Campbell hoping for thrilling finish after publishing rearranged fixtures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breedon Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes the title race will again go down to the wire after publishing an updated fixture programme for the rest of the season.

There were 43 outstanding fixtures to be rearranged, but with free Saturdays utilised and midweek games scheduled for February 22, March 8, March 15, March 22 and March 29, there are now only three matches left to be rescheduled.

The campaign concludes on Saturday April 22 – with a potential winner-takes-all title showdown between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City at Victoria Park on the last day.

After last season’s title race went to the final day with Fraserburgh pipping Buckie, Campbell is hoping for similar drama this term.

He said: “If you look at last season, everything hinged on the last day and it would be great to be in that position again this season.

“There will be lots of twists and turns between now and the end of the season and it might be done and dusted by then.

“But the hope would be that it goes down to the wire and the games on April 22 will count in terms of identifying the league champions.

“We had 43 outstanding fixtures to arrange and there’s now only three, so we’re probably in a better position than we’ve been in some seasons previously.

“But, given we only had four Saturdays to work with, it’s caused us a few problems in terms of some of the longer-distance ties.

“We’ve tried our best with that and fingers-crossed the weather will stay good for us.”

Midweek headache

Rearranging games for Wednesday nights hasn’t been easy for Campbell, who was keen to avoid clubs having to make lengthy midweek trips.

He added: “It’s the first time I’ve felt butterflies or tightness in my stomach when I was looking at the ties to be played and trying to be fair to all the clubs in terms of how far they need to travel on a Wednesday night.

“But unfortunately sometimes it’s unavoidable that we’ve got some teams travelling further than I would ideally be comfortable with.

“With the semi-finals of the Highland League Cup, we still have some scope to play a couple of games on April 8 once we know who is in the cup final.”

The Breedon Highland League fixtures for the rest of the season are as follows:

Saturday February 11

Brora Rangers v Fraserburgh Deveronvale v Turriff United Buckie Thistle v Keith (2pm) Huntly v Lossiemouth Inverurie Locos v Strathspey Thistle (2pm) Nairn County v Brechin City Rothes v Wick Academy Formartinne United v Clachnacuddin Forres Mechanics v Banks o’ Dee

Wednesday February 15

Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final: Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh

Saturday February 18

Banks o’ Dee v Formartine United Brechin City v Inverurie Locos (2pm) Clachnacuddin v Deveronvale (2pm) Fraserburgh v Keith Lossiemouth v Brora Rangers Rothes v Forres Mechanics Strathspey Thistle v Huntly Turriff United v Buckie Thistle Wick Academy v Nairn County

Wednesday February 22

Formartine United v Brechin City Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin Huntly v Keith Lossiemouth v Banks o’ Dee Rothes v Strathspey Thistle Wick Academy v Brora Rangers

Saturday February 25

Brora Rangers v Strathspey Thistle Buckie Thistle v Clachnacuddin (2pm) Deveronvale v Banks o' Dee Formartine United v Rothes Fraserburgh v Turriff United Huntly v Brechin City Inverurie Locos v Nairn County Keith v Lossiemouth (2pm) Wick Academy v Forres Mechanics

Saturday March 4

Clachnacuddin v Keith Rothes v Nairn County Turriff United v Brora Rangers Wick Academy v Fraserburgh

GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee Inverurie Locos v Brechin City

Wednesday March 8

Brechin City v Fraserburgh Brora Rangers v Lossiemouth Keith v Wick Academy Turriff United v Rothes

Saturday March 11

Banks o’ Dee v Buckie Thistle Brechin City v Brora Rangers Clachnacuddin v Fraserburgh Forres Mechanics v Formartine United Inverurie Locos v Wick Academy Lossiemouth v Turriff United Nairn County v Huntly Rothes v Deveronvale Strathspey Thistle v Keith

Wednesday March 15

Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle Formartine United v Turriff United Keith v Forres Mechanics

Saturday March 18

Brora Rangers v Nairn County Buckie Thistle v Rothes Deveronvale v Forres Mechanics Formartine United v Wick Academy Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee Huntly v Inverurie Locos Keith v Brechin City Lossiemouth v Clachnacuddin Turriff United v Strathspey Thistle

Wednesday March 22

Formartine United v Banks o’ Dee Wick Academy v Strathspey Thistle

Friday March 24

Fraserburgh v Lossiemouth

Saturday March 25

Banks o’ Dee v Brora Rangers Brechin City v Wick Academy Buckie Thistle v Nairn County Inverurie Locos v Turriff United Rothes v Huntly

Wednesday March 29

Brora Rangers v Wick Academy Fraserburgh v Brechin City

Saturday April 1

Banks o’ Dee v Lossiemouth Brechin City v Turriff United Formartine United v Deveronvale Forres Mechanics v Buckie Thistle Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers Nairn County v Keith Rothes v Fraserburgh (2pm) Strathspey Thistle v Clachnacuddin Wick Academy v Huntly

Saturday April 8

Brora Rangers v Formartine United Keith v Huntly Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle Turriff United v Wick Academy

Saturday April 15

Banks o’ Dee v Strathspey Thistle Brora Rangers v Huntly Buckie Thistle v Formartine United Clachnacuddin v Brechin City Deveronvale v Wick Academy Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics Keith v Inverurie Locos Lossiemouth v Rothes Turriff United v Nairn County

Saturday April 22

Brora Rangers v Rothes Buckie Thistle v Brechin City Deveronvale v Nairn County Formartine United v Inverurie Locos Fraserburgh v Strathspey Thistle Huntly v Forres Mechanics Keith v Banks o’ Dee Turriff United v Clachnacuddin Wick Academy v Lossiemouth

Still to be arranged

Brechin City v Nairn County Clachnacuddin v Banks o’ Dee Nairn County v Clachnacuddin