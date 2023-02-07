Highland League secretary John Campbell hoping for thrilling finish after publishing rearranged fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League secretary John Campbell hoping for thrilling finish after publishing rearranged fixtures

By Callum Law
February 7, 2023, 5:00 pm
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season

Breedon Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes the title race will again go down to the wire after publishing an updated fixture programme for the rest of the season.

There were 43 outstanding fixtures to be rearranged, but with free Saturdays utilised and midweek games scheduled for February 22, March 8, March 15, March 22 and March 29, there are now only three matches left to be rescheduled.

The campaign concludes on Saturday April 22 – with a potential winner-takes-all title showdown between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City at Victoria Park on the last day.

After last season’s title race went to the final day with Fraserburgh pipping Buckie, Campbell is hoping for similar drama this term.

He said: “If you look at last season, everything hinged on the last day and it would be great to be in that position again this season.

“There will be lots of twists and turns between now and the end of the season and it might be done and dusted by then.

Buckie and Brechin will clash on the final day of the Highland League season.

“But the hope would be that it goes down to the wire and the games on April 22 will count in terms of identifying the league champions.

“We had 43 outstanding fixtures to arrange and there’s now only three, so we’re probably in a better position than we’ve been in some seasons previously.

“But, given we only had four Saturdays to work with, it’s caused us a few problems in terms of some of the longer-distance ties.

“We’ve tried our best with that and fingers-crossed the weather will stay good for us.”

Midweek headache

Rearranging games for Wednesday nights hasn’t been easy for Campbell, who was keen to avoid clubs having to make lengthy midweek trips.

He added: “It’s the first time I’ve felt butterflies or tightness in my stomach when I was looking at the ties to be played and trying to be fair to all the clubs in terms of how far they need to travel on a Wednesday night.

“But unfortunately sometimes it’s unavoidable that we’ve got some teams travelling further than I would ideally be comfortable with.

“With the semi-finals of the Highland League Cup, we still have some scope to play a couple of games on April 8 once we know who is in the cup final.”

The Breedon Highland League fixtures for the rest of the season are as follows:

Saturday February 11

Brora Rangers v Fraserburgh
Deveronvale v Turriff United
Buckie Thistle v Keith (2pm)
Huntly v Lossiemouth
Inverurie Locos v Strathspey Thistle (2pm)
Nairn County v Brechin City
Rothes v Wick Academy
Formartinne United v Clachnacuddin
Forres Mechanics v Banks o’ Dee

Wednesday February 15

Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final: Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh

Saturday February 18

Banks o’ Dee v Formartine United
Brechin City v Inverurie Locos (2pm)
Clachnacuddin v Deveronvale (2pm)
Fraserburgh v Keith
Lossiemouth v Brora Rangers
Rothes v Forres Mechanics
Strathspey Thistle v Huntly
Turriff United v Buckie Thistle
Wick Academy v Nairn County

Wednesday February 22

Formartine United v Brechin City
Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin
Huntly v Keith
Lossiemouth v Banks o’ Dee
Rothes v Strathspey Thistle
Wick Academy v Brora Rangers

Saturday February 25

Brora Rangers v Strathspey Thistle
Buckie Thistle v Clachnacuddin (2pm)
Deveronvale v Banks o' Dee
Formartine United v Rothes
Fraserburgh v Turriff United
Huntly v Brechin City
Inverurie Locos v Nairn County
Keith v Lossiemouth (2pm)
Wick Academy v Forres Mechanics

Saturday March 4

Clachnacuddin v Keith
Rothes v Nairn County
Turriff United v Brora Rangers
Wick Academy v Fraserburgh
GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup
Buckie Thistle v Banks o’ Dee
Inverurie Locos v Brechin City

Wednesday March 8

Brechin City v Fraserburgh
Brora Rangers v Lossiemouth
Keith v Wick Academy
Turriff United v Rothes

Saturday March 11

Banks o’ Dee v Buckie Thistle
Brechin City v Brora Rangers
Clachnacuddin v Fraserburgh
Forres Mechanics v Formartine United
Inverurie Locos v Wick Academy
Lossiemouth v Turriff United
Nairn County v Huntly
Rothes v Deveronvale
Strathspey Thistle v Keith

Wednesday March 15

Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle
Formartine United v Turriff United
Keith v Forres Mechanics

Saturday March 18

Brora Rangers v Nairn County
Buckie Thistle v Rothes
Deveronvale v Forres Mechanics
Formartine United v Wick Academy
Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee
Huntly v Inverurie Locos
Keith v Brechin City
Lossiemouth v Clachnacuddin
Turriff United v Strathspey Thistle

Wednesday March 22

Formartine United v Banks o’ Dee
Wick Academy v Strathspey Thistle

Friday March 24

Fraserburgh v Lossiemouth

Saturday March 25

Banks o’ Dee v Brora Rangers
Brechin City v Wick Academy
Buckie Thistle v Nairn County
Inverurie Locos v Turriff United
Rothes v Huntly

Wednesday March 29

Brora Rangers v Wick Academy
Fraserburgh v Brechin City

Saturday April 1

Banks o’ Dee v Lossiemouth
Brechin City v Turriff United
Formartine United v Deveronvale
Forres Mechanics v Buckie Thistle
Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers
Nairn County v Keith
Rothes v Fraserburgh (2pm)
Strathspey Thistle v Clachnacuddin
Wick Academy v Huntly

Saturday April 8

Brora Rangers v Formartine United
Keith v Huntly
Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle
Turriff United v Wick Academy

Saturday April 15

Banks o’ Dee v Strathspey Thistle
Brora Rangers v Huntly
Buckie Thistle v Formartine United
Clachnacuddin v Brechin City
Deveronvale v Wick Academy
Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics
Keith v Inverurie Locos
Lossiemouth v Rothes
Turriff United v Nairn County

Saturday April 22

Brora Rangers v Rothes
Buckie Thistle v Brechin City
Deveronvale v Nairn County
Formartine United v Inverurie Locos
Fraserburgh v Strathspey Thistle
Huntly v Forres Mechanics
Keith v Banks o’ Dee
Turriff United v Clachnacuddin
Wick Academy v Lossiemouth

Still to be arranged

Brechin City v Nairn County
Clachnacuddin v Banks o’ Dee
Nairn County v Clachnacuddin

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Buckie stalwart Hamish Munro hoping for another silver lining
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Joe Malin takes on new role with aim of helping Brora Rangers progress on…
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Brora Rangers blockbuster, and…
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Triple century up for manager Mark Cowie as Fraserburgh meet Huntly

Most Read

1
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
3
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
Highland League secretary John Campbell hopes it will be exciting end to season
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists

Editor's Picks

Most Commented