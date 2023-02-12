Paul Campbell nets another hat-trick as Formartine beat Clach; Fast start helps Banks o’ Dee defeat Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Paul Campbell nets another hat-trick as Formartine beat Clach; Fast start helps Banks o’ Dee defeat Forres

By Callum Law
February 12, 2023, 5:00 pm
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell. Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell. Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United

Paul Campbell’s second hat-trick in two games helped Formartine United to a 4-0 win over Clachnacuddin to move up to fourth in the Breedon Highland League.

Striker Campbell followed up last weekend’s treble against Turriff United with another against the Lilywhites at North Lodge Park.

The visitors were left to rue a red card for Calum Black with the score at 0-0.

United boss Stuart Anderson said: “I didn’t have any doubt that Paul would come here and score goals and he’s doing that.

“It took him a little while to get going, but he’s scored seven in five games now and we’re delighted to have him.

“I’m delighted with the clean sheet, it’s another home win which keeps up our home form.

“I don’t think there was any malice in the red card incident, but Graeme Rodger was left with a nasty gash on his head.”

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Clach started brightly but were reduced to 10 men after half an hour. Referee Liam Duncan showed Black a straight red card for catching Graeme Rodger with his boot.

Formartine soon took advantage with Campbell netting after good set-up work by Scott Lisle. Five minutes after half-time Campbell was on target again following a scramble at a corner.

He completed his hat-trick on 84 minutes following a fine pass from Tyler Mykyta and Kieran Adams notched the fourth late on from a Mykyta corner.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald said: “We should have been ahead before the sending off.

“We bossed the first 20 minutes or so and the sending off completely changes the game.

“Calum Black’s boot is high, but he hasn’t seen the player. He’s gone to clear the the ball and the Formartine player has come from Calum’s blindside, got in and taken the boot.

“Formartine punished us when we were down to 10.”

Forres Mechanics 1-2 Banks o’ Dee

A goal in the first minute helped Banks o’ Dee defeat Forres Mechanics 2-1 and make it four wins from four under co-managers Josh Winton and Paul Lawson.

Magnus Watson converted a Hamish MacLeod cross to give Dee the perfect start at Mosset Park.

But the Can-Cans responded with Shaun Morrison’s fine left-footed finish restoring parity just before the half hour mark.

With little over 20 minutes left Lachie MacLeod netted the winner for the visitors after Watson’s cutback from the right.

Dee joint-boss Josh Winton said: “It’s been a good start for Paul and I, we’re happy with what the boys are doing.

“All we can do is look to keep progressing and building on performances each week.

“We started the game well, then Forres came into it, but I felt we were fairly comfortable in the second half.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald added: “I thought we were really good, it’s the best we’ve played for a while and more like our form earlier in the season.

“We conceded after 40 seconds and it’s ridiculous. At the level we’re playing at to lose a goal like so early is ridiculous.

“On the positive side the reaction so I’ve got to credit the boys where they played after that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Aidan Wilson was on the scoresheet for Rothes against Elgin City.
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run
Nairn County v Deveronvale Heads I win: Vale's Dane Ballard gets in before Nairn's Glenn Main.
Deveronvale end miserable run against Turriff; Andy Low celebrates first win since returning to…
Andrew MacAskill celebrates netting against Clach.
Buckie Thistle go clear at the top of the Highland League as Brechin City…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041052 Callum Law, Brora. Half Time Result Brora Rangers 0 v Fraserburgh 1 - Fraerburgh Ryan Sargent scores the onlyt goal of the game February 11th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie pleased to see Fraserburgh extend unbeaten Highland League run with win at…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041052 Callum Law, Brora. Half Time Result Brora Rangers 0 v Fraserburgh 0 February 11th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Champions Fraserburgh edge out Brora Rangers
CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Greg Buchan **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Greg Buchan wants Fraserburgh to carry good form into Brora Rangers clash
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Deveronvale look to end poor run against Turriff United
Elgins Calum Ferguson is closely watched by Ross Counties Andrew Davies Pix from the friendly between Elgin City - Ross County played today on Saturday 1st July 2017 at Borough Briggs, Elgin. Bob Crombie
Brechin City's Calum Ferguson has point to prove back in Scotland
All the build-up to Saturday's Breedon Highland League matches with your Highland League Weekly Friday preview.
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 10 - as Brora Rangers get set…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th February '22 CR0033662 Highland League, Lossiemouth vs Fraserburgh at Grant Park, Lossiemouth. First half. Connor Macaulay of Lossiemouth and Kieran Simpson of Fraserburgh tussle for this header.
Connor Macaulay aiming for Lossiemouth return after arthritis struggles

Most Read

1
Concerns about the level of care provided at a Huntly care home have been raised by residents' family members. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
‘We’re not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after’: Neglect…
2
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Danger driver vanished from scene of serious crash that left cousin lying on road…
3
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
4
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Exclusive: ‘Credible’ bid could save Aberdeen’s Stoneywood paper mill
5
Spectra festival
Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre
6
Chris Watt, second from left, with fellow cast and crew members of The Mire. Supplied by Chris Watt.
Peterhead dad breaks into the film industry after 20 years of hard work
7
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
8
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New purpose for Forres’ TSB building, storage at Elgin City – Forres housing is…
9
Plans have been lodged for an extension at a Crovie fishing cottage
Row over Crovie extension ‘blocking Moray Firth view’, Drumoak pub plans revived and generator…
10
Shona Marshall first got former show dog Betty to keep active. Image: Michael Traill
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Sean McAngus. Highland planning ahead Picture shows; .. MacDonald Hotel in Aviemore.. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. don't know. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/02/2023
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Seafield PS digital schools award Picture shows; Seafield PS pupils and staff. Elgin. Supplied by Seafield PS Date; 30/01/2023
'We learn from them too' - Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
Left to right: David Gow, director, Rhian Morgan, financial planner, Sandy Robertson , managing director, Kevin McKenzie, financial planner and Keith Mackie, director. Image: Muckle Media
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time
Entries are now open for trade stand exhibitors at the Royal Highland Show.
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
Sean Welsh (right) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS
Sean Welsh hails Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup victory at Livingston - and thinks they…
Stonehaven's Danny Anderson looks to start an attack against Dundee. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
A row broke out over deer management on Quinag. Image Shutterstock
Assynt deer cull: Crofters urge MSP to intervene to help resolve dispute
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for…
Ross County players celebrate Jordan White's goal in the recent 3-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson warns fight remains to stay in Premiership

Editor's Picks

Most Commented