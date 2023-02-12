Paul Campbell nets another hat-trick as Formartine beat Clach; Fast start helps Banks o’ Dee defeat Forres

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Campbell’s second hat-trick in two games helped Formartine United to a 4-0 win over Clachnacuddin to move up to fourth in the Breedon Highland League.

Striker Campbell followed up last weekend’s treble against Turriff United with another against the Lilywhites at North Lodge Park.

The visitors were left to rue a red card for Calum Black with the score at 0-0.

United boss Stuart Anderson said: “I didn’t have any doubt that Paul would come here and score goals and he’s doing that.

“It took him a little while to get going, but he’s scored seven in five games now and we’re delighted to have him.

“I’m delighted with the clean sheet, it’s another home win which keeps up our home form.

“I don’t think there was any malice in the red card incident, but Graeme Rodger was left with a nasty gash on his head.”

Clach started brightly but were reduced to 10 men after half an hour. Referee Liam Duncan showed Black a straight red card for catching Graeme Rodger with his boot.

Formartine soon took advantage with Campbell netting after good set-up work by Scott Lisle. Five minutes after half-time Campbell was on target again following a scramble at a corner.

He completed his hat-trick on 84 minutes following a fine pass from Tyler Mykyta and Kieran Adams notched the fourth late on from a Mykyta corner.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald said: “We should have been ahead before the sending off.

“We bossed the first 20 minutes or so and the sending off completely changes the game.

“Calum Black’s boot is high, but he hasn’t seen the player. He’s gone to clear the the ball and the Formartine player has come from Calum’s blindside, got in and taken the boot.

“Formartine punished us when we were down to 10.”

Forres Mechanics 1-2 Banks o’ Dee

A goal in the first minute helped Banks o’ Dee defeat Forres Mechanics 2-1 and make it four wins from four under co-managers Josh Winton and Paul Lawson.

Magnus Watson converted a Hamish MacLeod cross to give Dee the perfect start at Mosset Park.

But the Can-Cans responded with Shaun Morrison’s fine left-footed finish restoring parity just before the half hour mark.

With little over 20 minutes left Lachie MacLeod netted the winner for the visitors after Watson’s cutback from the right.

Dee joint-boss Josh Winton said: “It’s been a good start for Paul and I, we’re happy with what the boys are doing.

“All we can do is look to keep progressing and building on performances each week.

“We started the game well, then Forres came into it, but I felt we were fairly comfortable in the second half.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald added: “I thought we were really good, it’s the best we’ve played for a while and more like our form earlier in the season.

“We conceded after 40 seconds and it’s ridiculous. At the level we’re playing at to lose a goal like so early is ridiculous.

“On the positive side the reaction so I’ve got to credit the boys where they played after that.”