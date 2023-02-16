New manager Robert MacCormack looks to change people’s view of Strathspey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

New manager Robert MacCormack looks to change people’s view of Strathspey

By Callum Law
February 16, 2023, 5:00 pm
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle

Robert MacCormack is aiming to change the perception of Strathspey Thistle after being appointed manager.

The former Alness United boss was only named as the Grantown-on-Spey club’s new assistant manager last week, but has now been given the top job.

MacCormack takes over with his side sitting bottom of the Breedon Highland League, having won just once this season.

If the Jags finish bottom they could yet end up in a relegation play-off, if clubs with the relevant license win the North Caledonian League, the North Junior Premier League and/or the Midlands League.

MacCormack is optimistic about the future with Strathspey.

He said: “The potential of the club is huge.

“Obviously the club is struggling at the moment. We’re bottom of the league and have only won one game this season and some people would look at it and say: ‘that’s not for me.’

“But I look at it and, firstly, there’s good players to work with and secondly there’s good people at the club and massive potential.

“If we can get a couple of players in, build the confidence and we’ll take it from there.

“Don’t get me wrong it’s a huge challenge – but it’s an exciting one and it’s a challenge I’m ready for.

“I think people look at Strathspey and see us as the whipping boys, and think: ‘I don’t want to go there, why would anyone want to go to Strathspey?’

“But I want to change that attitude and mindset because it’s a cracking club.

“All it takes is a couple of positive results and a couple of signings and hopefully mindsets will change and we can take the club forward.

“It’s difficult because confidence has been low and the players have been used to getting beat.

“We need to get into a positive mindset and change the attitude.

“We need to work as hard as possible – in the Highland League you’ve got to be fit and you’ve got to be ready to battle in every single game regardless of who you play.”

Opportunity too good to turn down

MacCormack will be assisted by Brian Ritchie – who has been in interim charge since Charlie Brown’s resignation in December – Craig Ireland and Robbie Flett.

He is relishing his first opportunity to manage in the Highland League.

MacCormack added: “I’ve always wanted to test myself at the highest level possible.

“I’ve been given this opportunity which I’m delighted about – I didn’t feel I could say no to this opportunity.

“I didn’t play in the Highland League, I played for Invergordon, Alness and Golspie in the North Caledonian League.

“It’s a good standard (the North Caley) and I don’t think it gets the credit it deserves, because there are some very good teams and very good players in the league.

“I got the opportunity to manage Alness United, which was a great learning curve for me.

“Then I was delighted when I got the opportunity to come to Strathspey.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Aberdeenshire Shield final highlights after Buckie Thistle and…
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Sean Butcher delighted to be Fraserburgh's Aberdeenshire Shield final hero on injury return
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Mark Cowie salutes Fraserburgh after Aberdeenshire Shield triumph
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
New Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack. Image: Alness United
Highland League: Strathspey Thistle name Robert MacCormack as new manager
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Rothes the perfect place for captain Bruce Milne as he extends stay
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Craig Stewart pleased to bolster Deveronvale management team
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald believes Highland League grounding benefits young players
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Clachnacuddin's Connor Bunce
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Watch: Highland League Weekly - How solar technology is helping Keith FC save hundreds…

Most Read

1
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
3
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
5
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
7
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
10
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

More from Press and Journal

Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club
Keith Woodburn missing
Cold case of missing person Keith Woodburn last seen in Aberdeen in 1990s reopened
Paul Hartley has rejoined Cove Rangers on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Image: Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers' Paul Hartley won't feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this…
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new…
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Caley Thistle play careful game with returning stars from sidelines
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following series crash near Tain
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Argyll and Bute Council prepares to set its budget vowing to protect 'as many…
Robert MacCormack is the new manager of Strathspey Thistle
Emergency closure on Elgin High Street for sewer repairs under pavement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented