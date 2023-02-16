New manager Robert MacCormack looks to change people’s view of Strathspey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert MacCormack is aiming to change the perception of Strathspey Thistle after being appointed manager.

The former Alness United boss was only named as the Grantown-on-Spey club’s new assistant manager last week, but has now been given the top job.

MacCormack takes over with his side sitting bottom of the Breedon Highland League, having won just once this season.

If the Jags finish bottom they could yet end up in a relegation play-off, if clubs with the relevant license win the North Caledonian League, the North Junior Premier League and/or the Midlands League.

MacCormack is optimistic about the future with Strathspey.

He said: “The potential of the club is huge.

“Obviously the club is struggling at the moment. We’re bottom of the league and have only won one game this season and some people would look at it and say: ‘that’s not for me.’

“But I look at it and, firstly, there’s good players to work with and secondly there’s good people at the club and massive potential.

“If we can get a couple of players in, build the confidence and we’ll take it from there.

“Don’t get me wrong it’s a huge challenge – but it’s an exciting one and it’s a challenge I’m ready for.

“I think people look at Strathspey and see us as the whipping boys, and think: ‘I don’t want to go there, why would anyone want to go to Strathspey?’

“But I want to change that attitude and mindset because it’s a cracking club.

“All it takes is a couple of positive results and a couple of signings and hopefully mindsets will change and we can take the club forward.

“It’s difficult because confidence has been low and the players have been used to getting beat.

“We need to get into a positive mindset and change the attitude.

“We need to work as hard as possible – in the Highland League you’ve got to be fit and you’ve got to be ready to battle in every single game regardless of who you play.”

Opportunity too good to turn down

MacCormack will be assisted by Brian Ritchie – who has been in interim charge since Charlie Brown’s resignation in December – Craig Ireland and Robbie Flett.

He is relishing his first opportunity to manage in the Highland League.

MacCormack added: “I’ve always wanted to test myself at the highest level possible.

“I’ve been given this opportunity which I’m delighted about – I didn’t feel I could say no to this opportunity.

“I didn’t play in the Highland League, I played for Invergordon, Alness and Golspie in the North Caledonian League.

“It’s a good standard (the North Caley) and I don’t think it gets the credit it deserves, because there are some very good teams and very good players in the league.

“I got the opportunity to manage Alness United, which was a great learning curve for me.

“Then I was delighted when I got the opportunity to come to Strathspey.”