Manager Steven Mackay is Nairn’s match-winner against Wick; Clach beat Deveronvale

By Reporter
February 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Player-manager Steven Mackay netted Nairn County's winner against Wick Academy
Player-manager Steven Mackay netted Nairn County's winner against Wick Academy

Player-manager Steven Mackay was Nairn County’s match-winner with his late goal securing a 2-1 win against Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

The 41-year-old came off the bench to net in the 90th minute with the result moving the Wee County up to eighth in the Breedon Highland League.

Nairn have only lost once in 14 league games and Mackay said: “When any sub comes on you want them to impact the game and I’m no different.

“I felt there were a lot of balls getting put in the box and there was an opportunity for me to get a chance.

“The feeling of scoring never gets old and it’s why you go on the pitch to try to score goals and make an impact.

“I hadn’t scored since I came back to Nairn so it was nice to get one.

“The win keeps our good run going and it was important because we knew Rothes were playing Forres and there was the chance to potentially move up a position.

“We’ve got a few tough games coming up, but these are the games where we’ve been trying to keep the momentum going and keep the run going until the end of the season.”

County come from behind

Marc MacGregor gave Wick the lead just after the quarter mark when he took a James Mackintosh pass and finished from the right side of the area.

As half-time approached Nairn levelled with Angus Dey producing an excellent overhead kick from Sam Gordon’s cross.

Mackay had the final say late on when he was left unmarked at the back post to head home an Andrew Greig free-kick.

Academy player-manager Gary Manson said: “It’s frustrating, losing late goals is one of the worst feelings in football.

“I felt a draw would’ve been a fair result, both sides played quite well.

Wick Academy boss Gary Manson was disappointed to lose to Nairn

“The manner of the winning goal is the disappointing thing, we gave away a needless free-kick.

“And for some reason Steven was standing all by himself at the back post with nobody near him.

“Fair play to Steven if you’re still scoring goals and contributing in your 40s you’re doing something right.

“The goal shouldn’t have happened though. It was a highly preventable goal and hugely frustrating from our point of view.”

Clachnacuddin 3-1 Deveronvale

Clachnacuddin defeated Deveronvale 3-1 at Grant Street Park to record back-to-back home wins for the first time in Jordan MacDonald’s tenure.

The Lilywhites boss took charge in September 2020 and admits they have been up and down at home, but was pleased to follow up their victory against Forres Mechanics a fortnight ago with success against the Banffers.

MacDonald said: “In two-and-a-half years it’s the first time we’ve won two home games in a row.

“It’s incredible really, but we’re pleased. Deveronvale are a good young side so it was good to get the three points against them.

“I think we can be Jekyll and Hyde, we were brilliant for 20 minutes and looked like we’d get more.

“But we have this tendency to switch off and let teams back in the game, which is frustrating, but I suppose it comes with experience.”

Hosts strike early

James Anderson gave Clach an early lead when he capitalised on Innes McKay’s poor pass back to finish beyond goalkeeper Sean McIntosh.

Harry Hennem made it two inside the first 20 minutes, weaving in from the left and finding the top corner, although Vale felt Zane Laird had been fouled in the build-up.

Dane Ballard finished from Michael Watson’s right wing cross to pull a goal back for the visitors after half an hour, but Donald Morrison’s strike from Paul Brindle’s cutback completed the scoring in the second half.

James Anderson scored for Clach against Deveronvale

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart said: “I think it’s the story of our season. There are a couple of mistakes in there and a decision has gone against us as well.

“We had a good spell at the end of the first half and the start of the second half and a lack of quality let us down.

“We got into good positions and couldn’t capitalise. I can’t fault the work-rate but when you’re on top you need to take advantage.”

