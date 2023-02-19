Junior football: Spoils shared between Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The only McBookie.com Premier League match to take place, between Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes at Aberdeen Sports Village, ended all square with the sides sharing four goals.

Joe Burr gave the visitors the interval lead before strikes from Sam Muirhead and Declan Milne early in the second half put the Jags, who also missed a spot kick, in front.

The goal flurry continued however with Grant Mitchell equalising in the 53rd minute.

Fraserburgh United moved clear at the top of the Championship with Liam Strachan (2), Jordan Guild (2), Mantas Cepulis (2) and Arnei Cepulis grabbing the goals in the comfortable College Park victory against Aberdeen University.

Greg Wood and Liam Mewse scored as Newmachar United defeated Banks O’Dee JFC to move up to sixth.

Neil Moir notched his 50th goal for Forres Thistle, now third, with the game’s only score at home to Islavale.

Strikes from Rorie Macleod (pen), Harry Allen, James Fraser and Finlay Nicol gave Burghead Thistle a 4-1 success at home to New Elgin with the visitors consolation coming from Craig Sim.

Cruden Bay won 2-0 at Deveronside while the Friday evening clash between Longside and Rothie Rovers was postponed.

In the opening round of the McLeman Cup, Culter won 4-1 at Banchory St Ternan.

The Crombie Park team went in front via Banks o’ Dee loanee Craig Macaskill before Blair Duthie levelled on the stroke of half-time but counters after the break, through Danail Dimov, Callum Dunbar and Finn Kemlo put the match beyond the Milton Park club.

East End’s Craig Mackie fired the game’s only goal as the New Advocates Park side accounted for Dyce while Matty MacDonald’s last minute effort gave Maud a narrow Pleasure Park victory against Ellon United.

Nairn St Ninian won 4-2 on penalties at Colony Park after the game had finished 2-2 with Callum Duncan and Jack Strachan giving the home side the first half advantage before Jason Duncan and Jordan Andrew levelled matters.

A Keiran Thomson penalty gave Montrose Roselea the lead before Stoneywood Parkvale turned things round thanks to a Blair Stephen own goal, Sean McHardie, Dean Still and Dan Agnew.

In the Quest Engineering Cup third round, goals either half courtesy of Ross McNaughton and Jordan Conway saw Dundee East Craigie progress to the quarter finals at Sunnybank.

Results

McBOOKIE.COM PREMIER LEAGUE – Bridge of Don Thistle 2, Hermes 2.

CHAMPIONSHIP– Burghead Thistle 4, New Elgin 1; Deveronside 0, Cruden Bay 2; Forres Thistle 1, Islavale 0; Fraserburgh United 7, Aberdeen University 0; Longside P, Rothie Rovers P; Newmachar United 2, Banks O’Dee JFC 0.

McLEMAN CUP – First round: Banchory St Ternan 1, Culter 4; Colony Park 2, Nairn St Ninian 2 (Nairn won 4-2 on penalties); Dufftown P, Stonehaven P; East End 1, Dyce 0; Maud 1, Ellon United 0; Stoneywood Parkvale 4, Montrose Roselea 1.

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – Third round: Sunnybank , Dundee East Craigie 2.