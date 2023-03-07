Banks O’ Dee sign Chris Antoniazzi permanently from Elgin City following brief loan spell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks O’ Dee have signed Chris Antoniazzi on a permanent deal from Elgin City.

Winger Antoniazzi only joined Dee on a loan deal a fortnight ago, having struggled for game time at Borough Briggs.

After starting in league wins over Lossiemouth and Deveronvale, Antoniazzi was part of the side which progressed to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final on penalties against Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

Secured permanently

Dee co-managers Josh Winton and Paul Lawson have now moved to secure the 22-year-old on a permanent basis.

He made seven starts and 11 substitute appearances for Elgin earlier this term, after joining from Formartine United last summer.

Chris Antoniazzi currently on Loan at Banks O'Dee has now made his move permanent. We wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/AX5tNCO5kk — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) March 7, 2023

Former Aberdeen youth player Antoniazzi has also previously had spells with Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Cove Rangers.