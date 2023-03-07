Outdoor appointments and therapy to be held in new garden at Aberdeen health unit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new garden space for reflection, play and sensory enjoyment is being designed at an Aberdeen health unit.

The safe space will be built outside the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) building on Urquhart Road.

CAMHS supports people up to the age of 18 who experience persistent, complex or severe emotional and behavioural difficulties.

Comfortable spots for conversations

Banchory-based garden designer Heather Dale has been involved with creating the vision since the beginning, while Aberdeenshire Timber Shelters have custom built wooden benches for the space.

Her designs uses the natural landscape to create comfortable spots for conversations, as well as an outdoor waiting area and vegetable patch.

NHS Grampian hopes the garden will act as a wellbeing space for staff and make garden therapy and outdoor appointments a possibility for patients.

Siobhan Cowie, project manager for CAMHS, said: “This new garden space will allow patients to have garden and play therapy sessions, outdoor appointments, and allow families to wait outside in a relaxing environment.

“We’ve been engaging with patients, families and staff members to gather ideas, and we are so pleased to be working with Heather who has created some stunning designs.”

Seeking volunteers and donations

Now the design process is under way, the CAMHS team is looking for donations and volunteers to bring the garden to life.

They will be holding a volunteering day in the future so everyone can get involved with the “digging, planting and labouring” on the project.

The project manager added: “You absolutely don’t need to be a gardening expert if you would like to volunteer with us. All capabilities are very welcome.

“We have raised enough money to do the fundamental work, but to achieve the full concept plan we are also seeking donations. These can be monetary or in the form of supplies such as timber, compost, plants and tools.

“We’re keen to welcome teams from local businesses who could benefit from an alternative kind of team building opportunity, as well as individuals who would like to come forward to help.

“We very much appreciate any support you can provide and hope to make a sustainable impact on the environment at the same time as creating something really special to benefit local children and young people and their families.”

Anyone who is interested in getting involved with the garden project is asked to e-mail siobhan.cowi@nhs.scot