Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of (fingers-crossed) March 18’s full fixture card

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
March 17, 2023, 6:00 am

The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is available to watch now – as we wait to see if either of the title challengers will blink in their bid for the championship.

On Wednesday, Buckie Thistle continued to take advantage of getting games played to stretch their lead over second-placed Brechin City to eight points, with Brechin now having three games in hand on the Jags.

This weekend, our HLW cameras will once again be following Buckie – as they host Rothes – while we’ll also be at Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee, anticipating another tight clash between those sides.

The preview show has all of the build-up to Saturday’s nine scheduled games (so let’s hope the weather stays fine this weekend), plus your weekly chance to win some merch.

It’s totally free, you can watch here or direct on social media, on Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram – you’d be daft not to!

Monday’s main HLW highlights show – live at 7pm

Our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show is back bigger and better on Monday nights for the 2022/23 Breedon Highland League season, going live at its usual time of 7pm.

On top of this, there’s the Friday preview show every week, as well as Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights games throughout the campaign.

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of Highland League Weekly – on social media and with our newsletters

Help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly – whether it’s the Friday preview show, main Monday show or EXTRA midweek highlights shows – by following our social media channels.

You can find Highland League Weekly on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok this season, while P&J Sport remains the hub for Highland League Weekly on Facebook.

We’ll be giving you plenty of chances to get involved in shows and join the debate using these platforms throughout the campaign.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

Throughout the week during the season, links to the latest episodes of our main Monday night Highland League Weekly show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches – and our Friday/EXTRA shows, will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

Highland League Weekly is BACK – Find out what’s new, where to watch and how to get involved

